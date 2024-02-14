AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:53 p.m. EST

Chiefs says all players, coaches and staffers are safe and accounted for after parade shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs say their players, coaches and staffers and their families “are safe and accounted for” after a deadly shooting occurred Wednesday at the end of the Super Bowl championship parade. Police say one person was killed and more than 20 were injured in a shooting at the end of the parade to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory. Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said he was with coach Andy Reid and other coaches and staff members at the time of the shooting. Burkholder said the team was on buses returning to Arrowhead Stadium.

The 49ers fire defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after their Super Bowl loss

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks three days after losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Kyle Shanahan announced the decision to move on after one season with Wilks in charge of the defense. Shanahan called it a “really tough decision” but says he wants to find a coordinator who was a better scheme fit for the talent on San Francisco’s defense. The Niners struggled on defense in the playoffs and allowed four straight scoring drives to end their Super Bowl loss against Kansas City.

Caitlin Clark fans can expect to pay hundreds to get in door for her run at record Thursday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Fans who want to be able to say they were in the arena when Caitlin Clark set the NCAA women’s career scoring record will be paying an unprecedented premium at this point. No. 4 Iowa’s game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night is trending toward being the most expensive women’s basketball ticket of all time, pro or college. That’s according to secondary market seller TickPick. The average ticket price was $394 on Wednesday. Clark needs eight more points to pass Kelsey Plum as the NCAA women’s career scoring leader.

Tiger Woods is wearing many hats at Riviera. He just doesn’t have many answers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods wears a lot of hats at the Genesis Invitational. He’s a player and tournament host. He’s on the PGA Tour board. He even has a new brand with a new logo on his hat. But he doesn’t have a lot of clarity on many issues. This is his first official PGA Tour event since the Masters. He has never won at Riviera. As for the negotiations with the Saudi backers of LIV golf, Woods said he’d like the Public Investment Fund to be part of the tour. He just doesn’t know how that will shake out.

Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu is an All-Star matchup that was a long time coming

She’s the player with the best 3-point contest performance in NBA or WNBA history. He’s made more 3-pointers than anyone who’s ever played at the highest level. Sabrina Ionescu. Stephen Curry. She’s one of his favorites. He’s one of her idols. And on Saturday night in Indianapolis at All-Star weekend, they will go head-to-head in a 3-point contest — Steph vs. Sabrina, one that’s already got both of them amped up for a competition on a global stage like none other between NBA and WNBA stars.

Travis Kelce says he shouldn’t have bumped Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says he went too far when he bumped into coach Andy Reid and screamed at him during the Super Bowl. Kelce addressed the situation on New Heights, his podcast with his brother, longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. During the second quarter of the game on Sunday, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a long pass to Mecole Hardman and Reid took Kelce out of the game for the next play. The play resulted in a fumble by Isiah Pacheco that San Francisco recovered, setting Travis Kelce off. Jason Kelce says his brother “crossed a line.”

Ohio State fires basketball coach Chris Holtmann after several disappointing seasons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has fired seventh-year basketball coach Chris Holtmann with the Buckeyes in the middle of another subpar season. Associate head coach Jake Diebler will run the program for the rest of the season and a search for a new head coach will commence then, the school said in a statement. Ohio State is 14-11, 4-10 in the Big Ten, and has lost nine of the last 11. In 2022-23, the Buckeyes suffered their first losing season in nearly two decades, finishing 16-19 and 5-15 in the Big Ten.

Justin Verlander says he’s behind schedule after offseason shoulder issue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander says he is “a little bit behind schedule” due to offseason shoulder inflammation that could prevent him from being ready to pitch on opening day. Verlander, who turns 41 next Tuesday, called the injury “a little hiccup’’ on Wednesday but added he will be “really cautious on how I’m building up.’’ The three-time Cy Young Award winner spoke on the first official day for pitchers and catchers at Astros camp.

World champion Rangers among 18 teams that get going with pitchers and catchers on the field

The new sign that said “World Series Champions” outside the Texas Rangers’ training facility in Surprise, Arizona, became a favorite photo opportunity as pitchers and catchers held their first workouts for the defending champions. Texas was one of 18 teams that had workouts get underway for pitchers and catchers. But the Rangers were the only team to get started with the hopes of matching what the Kansas City Chiefs just did winning back-to-back titles. Manager Bruce Bochy noted the challenges in winning one World Series, but also made reference to what the Chiefs accomplished last Sunday. General manager Chris Young says his sense is the Rangers are still hungry.

The women’s scoring record belongs to Pearl Moore. Caitlin Clark is unlikely to reach it this year

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Long before Iowa star Caitlin Clark hit her first long-range three, Pearl Moore set a scoring standard for women’s basketball that has stood for 45 years. At tiny France Marion college, Moore piled up 4,061 points from 1975 to 1979. It remains the overall record in women’s college basketball. It is unlikely to fall this season even if Clark and the Hawkeyes make a deep postseason run. Moore says she enjoys watching Clark and is happy she is about to become the all-time scorer in records kept by the NCAA. Moore’s record came before the NCAA took over women’s basketball.

