AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:52 p.m. EDT

Wembanyama already setting a tone for his rookie NBA season with the Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs is set to begin. He’s already wowed fans in preseason with everything from dribbles to dunks. He’s wowed teammates in practice by what he can do with and without the basketball. He’s even shown off a bit by winning a players-only art contest. The 19-year-old from France who stands nearly 7-foot-4 knows all eyes will be on him and he doesn’t mind that whatsoever.

NFL fines Seahawks’ Jamal Adams $50K for latest incident with concussion consultant, AP source says

The NFL has fined Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams $50,000 for his “directed verbal remarks” toward a concussion doctor during the team’s Week 6 game against Cincinnati. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the fine. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity and said Adams also “made inappropriate physical conduct” with an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was preparing to evaluate Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo. It’s the second incident in as many games between Adams and an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant. The consultant is an independent physician assigned to each team’s sideline during games to assist team doctors in evaluating, diagnosing and treating concussions.

No. 2 Michigan suspends staffer after NCAA launches investigating into allegations of sign-stealing

No. 2 Michigan has suspended a low-level football program employee a day after disclosing that it is under NCAA investigation for allegedly stealing the play-calling signals used by its opponents. Athletic director Warde Manuel issued a one-sentence statement saying that Connor Stalions had been suspended with pay pending the conclusion of the NCAA investigation. Stalions had not been previously identified by the school but was named in an ESPN report alleging he is a key figure in the probe.

Mother of slain Alabama woman files suit against Hornets’ Brandon Miller, 2 others

BIIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The mother of a woman killed near the University of Alabama in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against current Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller and two other men. Decarla Raietta Heard filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Alabama against Miller, former Crimson Tide player Darius Miles and another man, Michael Davis. Both Miles and Davis are charged with capital murder while Miller, the No. 2 NBA draft pick, was never charged with a crime.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson expected to start at Indy after missing 2 games with right shoulder injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start Sunday at Indianapolis after missing two games with a right shoulder injury. Watson last played on Sept. 24, when he bruised his rotator cuff while being tackled on a running play against Tennessee. Coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t commit to Watson starting, saying he wants to see how his shoulder responds in the next 48 hours. The Browns split their games without Watson, who had his best overall game since signing with Cleveland against the Titans. The 28-year-old practiced Thursday for the first time in nearly three weeks, and looked tentative during the portion of the workout open to media. But Friday he threw with more velocity.

Christine Sinclair, the all-time international goal-scorer, is retiring from Canada’s national team

The top goal scorer in international soccer has announced that she will retire from the Canadian national team at the end of this season. Christine Sinclair announced her decision on Instagram in a video that showed a pair of cleats hanging in the breeze on a goal. Sinclair has scored 190 international goals, most among both men and women, since she made her national team debut in 2000. She is among just five players to appear in six Women’s World Cups, and one of just three players to score in five. But a title in soccer’s biggest tournament eluded her.

IOC hits back at Putin claim of “ethnic discrimination” against Russia’s potential Olympic athletes

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has dismissed claims by Russian President Vladimir Putin of “ethnic discrimination” against athletes who are excluded from international sport. The IOC has advised sports bodies this year to vet Russian athletes for returning to compete as neutral individuals without a national identity ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Neutral status can be approved for athletes who have not actively supported the war and are not contracted to military or state security agencies. The IOC responded to Putin’s speech Thursday saying: “We firmly reject the accusations being made that these measures are an ‘ethnic discrimination.’”

Rams CB Derion Kendrick returns to practice. He could play Sunday despite arrest, gun charges

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick could play on Sunday, coach Sean McVay says. That’s less than a week after Kendrick was arrested and charged with two gun offenses. Kendrick returned to practice Friday, and McVay described the second-year pro as apologetic for the disturbance he caused to the Rams. Kendrick was arrested following a traffic stop in Hollywood several hours after he played nearly every snap in the Rams’ 26-9 victory over Arizona last Sunday. TMZ reported officers found a gun and marijuana in Kendrick’s car. McVay says he believes Kendrick can use his latest arrest as “a learning opportunity.”

Bears QB Justin Fields expected to avoid thumb surgery; Tyson Bagent to start vs. Raiders

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Bears quarterback Justin Fields is not expected to need surgery for his dislocated right thumb. As expected, Fields was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will start for Chicago. Coach Matt Eberflus says it appears that Fields, at least for now, will avoid injured reserve. Eberflus says Fields’ thumb is improving and the third-year quarterback is “week to week.” In the meantime, Bears coaches say they have confidence in Bagent, who starred at Division II Shepherd University.

Column: Haudenosaunee deserves a lacrosse team of its own at the 2028 Olympics

They call it the “medicine game,” which is a bit of a misnomer because lacrosse is more than just a game to the Haudenosaunee people. Much more. Simply put, they can’t hold lacrosse at the Olympics without allowing those who created the game and still treat it with a mystical reverence to have a team of their own. Yet that’s the position the International Olympic Committee is taking at the moment, actually having the gall to say Haudenosaunee athletes must compete for either the American or Canadian teams at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games. In other words, they must assimilate. What an ugly word.

