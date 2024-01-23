AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:51 p.m. EST

Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame while Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield fell short. Beltré was picked on 366 of 385 ballots in his first appearance for 95.1%. Helton, making his sixth ballot appearance, got 307 votes for 79.7%, 18 more than the needed 289 for 75% after falling 11 votes short last year. Mauer also was elected on his first try, receiving 293 votes for 76.1%. The three players will be inducted at Cooperstown on July 21 along with manager Jim Leyland, elected last month.

Bucks fire coach Adrian Griffin after 43 games despite having one of NBA’s top records

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Adrian Griffin after just 43 games despite having one of the league’s top records midway through his first season. Milwaukee is 30-13 to tie the Minnesota Timberwolves for the league’s second-best record. The Bucks are 3 1/2 games behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. But the dip in Milwaukee’s defensive performance had raised concerns about the Bucks’ viability as a championship contender. Milwaukee had given Griffin his first head coaching job this summer after firing Mike Budenholzer. Joe Prunty, who had been an assistant coach on Griffin’s staff, will serve as the Bucks’ interim head coach.

James, Embiid, Curry and Durant are in the US player pool for the Paris Olympics

There are few surprises in USA Basketball’s men’s player pool for the Paris Olympics that was announced Tuesday, with most of the big names like LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on the list. The surprise may have been who was missing. Draymond Green wasn’t among the 41 names released by USA Basketball as candidates for the team that will compete in Paris this summer in search of a fifth consecutive gold medal. Green helped the U.S. win gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and then another title at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Heat trade 6-time All-Star Kyle Lowry and a draft pick to the Hornets for Terry Rozier

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry has been traded by the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets for Terry Rozier in a swap of guards. The Heat also are sending a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Hornets to complete the deal. Rozier figures to be an immediate upgrade for the Heat. He is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists — both career bests — in 30 games this season, and is shooting a career-high 46% as well. Lowry is a six-time All-Star and won an NBA title with Toronto in 2019.

The Chiefs’ winning formula is to surround their immense star power with draft steals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have become known for big-name stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. They are some of the best players in the NFL and have helped the Chiefs reach their sixth straight AFC title game. But the Chiefs wouldn’t be heading to Baltimore on Sunday for a shot at their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years if not for all of their draft steals over the years. That includes players like Chamarri Conner, who played a crucial role in beating Buffalo in last weekend’s divisional round, and leading rusher Isiah Pacheco, a former seventh-round pick.

49ers look to get over the NFC title game hurdle after losing the past 2 years

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The most taxing part of getting to the precipice of the Super Bowl only to fall short might be the long journey just to return to that stage for another shot. Offseason workouts, followed by training camp, a 17-game season and then the early rounds of the playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers once again got through all that and earned another chance at winning the NFC championship game after losing in frustrating fashion the previous two seasons. The 49ers get another opportunity on Sunday when they host the Detroit Lions for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Left-hander James Paxton agrees to $11 million deal with high-spending Dodgers, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that left-hander James Paxton and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Paxton joins a Dodgers rotation projected to include fellow newcomers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow along with Walker Buehler, returning from Tommy John surgery, and Bobby Miller or Emmet Sheehan. Los Angeles has been baseball’s top spender this offseason, committing over $1.2 billion to two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Yamamoto, Glasnow, Paxton and outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA’s drug policy with positive tests

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA for violating its anti-drug policy. The league said Tuesday that Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren, a growth hormone, and a second substance that’s commonly used by body builders and weight lifters for muscle enhancement. The 32-year-old will begin serving his suspension Wednesday when the Cavs play the first of two games in three days at Milwaukee. Thompson is in his second stint with the Cavs, who originally drafted the Canadian with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 draft. He was a member of the 2016 NBA championship team.

10-time champ Djokovic beats Fritz, will play Sinner in Australian Open semis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has held off Taylor Fritz 7-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in 3 3/4 hours to reach the Australian Open semifinals for the 11th time. When he gets through the quarterfinals in Australia, 10-time champion Djokovic is unbeaten at Melbourne Park. In his record-extending 48th Grand Slam semifinal, he’ll play No. 4-seeded Jannik Sinner who beat No. 5 Andrey Rublev in three sets in a quarterfinal match that ended at 1:21 a.m.

US Open winner Gauff to play Australian Open titleholder Sabalenka in semifinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff will meet defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open semifinals after beating Marta Kostyuk 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 in an error-strewn match at Melbourne Park. Novak Djokovic continued his quest for an 11th Australian Open title with a four-set win over Taylor Fritz. Djokovic has reached a Grand Slam semifinals for the 48th time. Gauff took more than three hours, having a knock-on effect on the rest of the schedule. Sabalenka needed less than half of that to beat Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-3 in the first match of a night session that started at 9:09 p.m.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.