AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:51 p.m. EDT

Bruce Cassidy on verge of coaching Vegas Golden Knights to Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy is on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup as coach of the Vegas Golden Knights. It comes nearly two decades since he was fired from his first NHL job with the Washington Capitals. It is also nearly a year to the day since he was fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy and the Bruins were one win away in 2019 when they reached the final and lost to St. Louis in seven games. Cassidy has pushed all the right buttons in his first season with the Golden Knights, who took a 3-1 series lead against Florida into Game 5 on Tuesday night.

‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooks Koepka is at a major and feeling as good as ever. No issues with his health. His major trophy count is at five. Koepka isn’t the least bit bothered about the future of LIV Golf or anything else involving the PGA Tour partnership with the Saudi national wealth fund. He says he enjoys chaos because he’s able to focus clearly on what he’s trying to do. He was runner-up in the Masters. He won the PGA Championship. The next test is Los Angeles Country Club for the U.S. Open and his bid for another multiple major year.

Monahan tells US lawmakers that PGA Tour was left on its own to fend off Saudis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is telling U.S. lawmakers the tour was left on its own to fend off a Saudi invasion into golf. Monahan has written a letter to members of Congress about the shocking business deal the PGA Tour now has with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the European tour. The Public Investment Fund was paying for the LIV Golf League. Monahan says the tour was left to fend off the takeover bid because of the United States’ complex geopolitical alliance with Saudi Arabia. Three days after his letter, a Senate subcommittee opened a review.

Nuggets players of past take part in celebrating 1st NBA title in team history

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets’ NBA title of course meant so much to Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and the rest of the cast. But they brought along a lot of other people for the ride. Nuggets greats like David Thompson, Dan Issel and Bobby Jones, who helped lead the team to its last finals appearance, in 1976, as members of the ABA. And former coaches like Larry Brown, Doug Moe and George Karl. This championship was for all the players who ever wore a rainbow uniform or any other version of a Nuggets jersey. The Nuggets’ 47th NBA season ended with confetti, a trophy and a parade Thursday through the streets of downtown.

New York Rangers hire Peter Laviolette as coach to replace Gerard Gallant

The New York Rangers have hired Peter Laviolette as their next coach. Laviolette replaces Gerard Gallant, who mutually parted ways with the team after a first-round playoff exit. The Rangers announced the selection of Laviolette on Tuesday. Laviolette takes over with the Original Six franchise in win-now mode after two consecutive trips to the playoffs. The veteran coach won the Stanley Cup with Carolina in 2006 and has taken two other teams to the final. Laviolette spent the past three seasons coaching the Washington Capitals.

Bills’ Allen lists lingering issues from last season as reasons for Diggs skipping practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen declined to push the panic button while explaining how unresolved issues stemming from last season led receiver Stefon Diggs to show his displeasure by skipping the team’s start of mandatory practices. Allen listed getting the team’s top receiver more involved in the offense and having more game-planning input as among the player’s concerns. The quarterback then placed the onus on himself to do better to get Diggs back in the fold — and the sooner the better. Diggs is entering his fourth season in Buffalo and previously skipped the team’s spring voluntary workout and practice sessions.

Analysis: Nuggets built a championship team the right way, and built it to last

This may be just the start for the Denver Nuggets. They are the newly crowned NBA champions after beating the Miami Heat on Monday night and winning the finals in five games. They have five starters that are all age 30 or under. They have a superstar in Nikola Jokic leading the way and an elite second option in Jamal Murray. They have a roster filled with players who have bought in to be something bigger than themselves. The Nuggets were built the right way and built to last. That’s why they should be in the championship mix next year as well.

As NBA season ends, the draft looms, and that means Wembanyama’s arrival is near

Victor Wembanyama’s first moment in the NBA is now just a few days away. The NBA Finals are over and the league will soon turn its attention to the draft. And that means the attention will shift to Wembanyama as well. He’s the French teen who has been labeled a generational talent and is getting the sort of pre-draft attention that nobody has experienced since LeBron James when he was entering the league 20 years ago.

Column: Le Mans effort brought pride and joy to NASCAR industry

LE MANS, France (AP) — NASCAR’s trip to Le Mans was viewed as bit of a joke. It seemed unlikely that the beast of a stock car was worthy of sharing the same track as the elite of sports car racing. The effort last week in France proved everyone wrong. The car finished 39th out of 62 after some late mechanical issues over the weekend. But that didn’t dampen the excitement over how well the car and its team performed.

Part-time Uber driver Berry Henson travels the world to get to US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Berry Henson is a part-time Uber driver who has traveled the world to get to the U.S. Open. He is 43. He has played in more than a dozen tours around the globe. He still picks up the occasional passenger. And now he’s at Los Angeles Country Club as one of the U.S. Open long shots. That’s the great appeal of this Open. Anyone can play. Anyone can dream. Olin Browne Jr. knows the feeling. He father won three times on the PGA Tour and played 12 U.S. Opens. The son finally gets his first crack at age 34.

