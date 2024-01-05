AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:50 p.m. EST

Hope abounds for the NFL’s final four as Browns, Lions, Texans and Jaguars eye elusive Super Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cleveland, Detroit, Houston and Jacksonville are the last remaining NFL teams to never make a Super Bowl. They’re far from favorites yet still in contention to end their droughts as the playoffs approach. The Browns and Lions already have clinched postseason berths. The Texans and Jaguars can join them with victories this weekend. Cleveland, Detroit and Jacksonville have been close before, all of them reaching conference championship games in different decades. They lost in stomach-churning fashion. Houston has plenty of regrets, too.

Strength vs. strength for CFP title: Michigan’s stingy pass D faces Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

The College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington is a contrast in styles and a matchup of strength versus strength. Michael Penix Jr. and Washington’s prolific passing game faces a Wolverines defense that thrives on pressuring and stressing quarterbacks. On the other side of the ball, Blake Corum and Michigan should find success against a Huskies defense that has soft spots but has often come through in the clutch.

Dominican judge orders conditional release of Rays shortstop Wander Franco while probe continues

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) — A judge in the Dominican Republic has ordered the conditional release of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco. He is still facing allegations that he had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl and gave her mother a car and thousands of dollars in exchange for her consent, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. The 22-year-old All-Star is accused of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering. The girl’s mother faces the same charges as Franco. She was placed under house arrest.

Column: Pac-12 has that rare chance in sports to go out on top

In sports, going out on top is a rarity indeed. It’s far more common to hang on for one game too many, one season too long. In that sense, the Pac-12 can leave with its head held high. This was not the path it would’ve chosen, of course. Head-in-the-sand decisions, bungled negotiations and an insatiable quest for the almighty buck spelled doom for the “Conference of Champions,” Stunningly over the past year, it collapsed into a heap like a game of Jenga. But Washington has reached the national championship game, providing the Pac-12 with one more shot at gridiron glory.

CFP championship game participants Michigan, Washington each have 2 players on AP’s all-bowl team

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s wizardry in the Sugar Bowl got the Huskies into Monday’s College Football Playoff championship game. It also earned him a spot on the Associated Press’ all-bowl team. There were enough memorable individual performances in this postseason to cause us to expand our team a little. The AP made room for three running backs who rushed for at least 200 yards in their bowl game and added an all-purpose spot both on offense and special teams.

Top 1-and-done NBA prospects have made a big impact in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll

Top one-and-done NBA prospects are making a big impact in their college team’s AP Top 25 standing. Roughly 70% of the one-and-done lottery picks who saw college minutes dating to 2006 played for teams that cracked the top 10 of the poll. The list includes stars and eventual top overall draft picks like Duke’s Zion Williamson in 2019, Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2012 and Memphis’ Derrick Rose in 2008. The AP is marking the 75th anniversary of its men’s basketball poll this year. Teams with one-and-done players have often stayed near the top of the rankings.

Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa enters transfer portal, but it’s unclear if he’ll have eligibility left

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has entered the transfer portal. That’s a sign he may pursue an additional year of eligibility at the college level. Tagovailoa is the younger brother of NFL star Tua Tagovailoa. He became the Big Ten’s career leader in yards passing this season. He opted to skip Maryland’s matchup with Auburn in the Music City Bowl. This was his fourth season playing for the Terrapins. Although one of those was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he also played in five games for Alabama in 2019 before transferring to Maryland. Elsewhere, Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter and wide receiver CJ Daniels have both entered the portal.

Love’s emergence gives Packers reason to feel optimistic about their long-term QB situation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are still trying to play their way into the postseason but already have an answer to the question that has surrounded this franchise since the trade of Aaron Rodgers. They don’t need to worry about their quarterback situation for the foreseeable future. Jordan Love has settled that with his play over the last several weeks. Love is the first quarterback to complete at least 68% of his passes for 1,800-plus yards and 16-plus touchdowns with no more than one interception over a seven-game stretch since Rodgers did it in his MVP season of 2021.

Mayfield practices with sore ribs, plans to start Buccaneers’ must-win finale against Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s sore ribs won’t stop the Tampa Bay quarterback from trying to help the Buccaneers clinch a division title and playoff berth in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Carolina. Mayfield was injured when he took a late hit in the closing minutes of last week’s 23-13 home loss to New Orleans. He practiced Friday and plans to start against the Panthers, who stand between the Bucs and a third straight NFC South championship. In addition to clinching the division, a victory over Carolina would send the Bucs into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the NFC.

US beats Sweden 6-2 to win gold in the world junior championship

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — The United States has beaten Sweden 6-2 to win the IIHF world junior championship. It’s the Americans’ sixth title in the history of the under-20 tournament. Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period and was named the U.S. player of the game. Gabe Perreault had a goal and two assists and Zeev Buium, Ryan Leonard and Rutger McGroarty also scored. The Americans got the revenge they were looking for after this same age group lost to Sweden at the under 18 world championship in 2022. Czechia scored five unanswered goals to beat Finland 8-5 for bronze.

