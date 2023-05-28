AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:50 a.m. EDT

White’s putback as time expires lifts Celtics past Heat, forces Game 7 in East finals

MIAMI (AP) — Derrick White scored on a putback as time expired and the Boston Celtics moved to the brink of the greatest comeback in NBA playoff history, holding off the Miami Heat 104-103 to force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals. Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, Jaylen Brown scored 26 and Marcus Smart added 21 for the Celtics. Jimmy Butler made three free throws with 3.0 seconds left for a one-point Heat lead. Smart missed a 3-pointer, but White grabbed the rebound and scored as time expired. Butler scored 24 points and Caleb Martin scored 21 for the Heat.

Dellandrea scores twice in 3rd, Stars stay alive with 4-2 victory over Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ty Dellandrea scored twice in a 1:27 span midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Saturday night to stay alive in the Western Conference Final. The Stars escaped elimination for the second game in a row and head to Dallas for Game 6 on Monday night down 3-2. Dallas is attempting to become the fifth team in NHL history win a series after being down 3-0. Dellandrea had the first multigoal game of his playoff career, and it helped back a 27-save performance from Jake Oettinger. Jason Robertson and Luke Glendening also scored, and Thomas Harley had two assists. Chandler Stephenson and Ivan Barbashev scored for the Knights, and Jonathan Marchessault had two assists to extend his points streak to four games. Adin Hill made 30 saves.

Ukraine’s Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus’ Sabalenka at French Open

PARIS (AP) — At first, Aryna Sabalenka thought the boos and derisive whistles coming from the French Open crowd were directed at her after a first-round victory. Instead, the negative reaction was aimed at her opponent, Marta Kostyuk, for not participating in the usual post-match handshake up at the net. Kostyuk, who is from Ukraine, avoided so much as any eye contact with Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, after the match, instead walking directly over to acknowledge the chair umpire. It’s something Kostyuk has been doing whenever she has faced any opponent from Russia or Belarus since her country was invaded by Russia, with help from Belarus, in February 2022. Sabalenka won 6-3, 6-2.

Bucks finalizing deal to make Raptors’ Adrian Griffin their head coach, AP source says

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a deal to make Adrian Griffin their head coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still being completed. The decision comes after the Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer in the wake of their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat. Griffin has spent the last five seasons as a Toronto Raptors assistant coach on Nick Nurse’s staff. The Raptors fired Nurse last month.

New bill to build Athletics stadium on Las Vegas Strip caps Nevada’s cost at $380 million

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics are asking Nevada for $380 million for a 30,000-seat, $1.5 billion retractable roof stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. A bill introduced Friday in the Nevada Legislature details the long-awaited financing plan. Lawmakers have a little more than a week to consider the plan before they adjourn June 5. The bulk of Nevada’s contribution would come from $180 million in transferable tax credits from the state and $120 million in county bonds, which can vary based on interest rate returns. The plan doesn’t directly raise taxes, meaning it needs a simple majority vote in the Senate and Assembly — not two-thirds approval.

Kiner-Falefa’s 10th-inning single helps Yankees overcome Tatis HR in 3-2 win over Padres

NEW YORK (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a game-ending single with one out in the 10th inning as the New York Yankees beat the San Diego Padres 3-2. After Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge hit into double plays in the eighth and ninth, the Yankees got their fifth walk-off win when Kiner-Falefa sent Nick Martinez’s 2-0 pitch down the line just past the glove of third baseman Rougned Odor to score Greg Allen. DJ LeMahieu homered off Padres starter Michael Wacha to tie it in the seventh as the Yankees avoided a fourth straight loss.

Palou balances plans with Ganassi vs. McLaren as Spaniard tries to win Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou is the pole sitter and IndyCar points leader headed into the Indianapolis 500. The Spaniard is performing at a high level despite his rocky future. He is headed to McLaren Racing next season but currently is a Chip Ganassi Racing driver, so he’s trying to balance the obligations of two teams. He’s the favorite to win Sunday. Palou has the steely resolve to be able to shut out all the noise and win the race.

Brewers place shortstop Willy Adames on concussion list after hit in head by teammate’s foul ball

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was placed on the seven-day concussion list Saturday after getting hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout the previous night during Milwaukee’s 15-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Adames was taken to the hospital after being hit by a liner off the bat of teammate Brian Anderson in the bottom of the second inning. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Adames was released from the hospital on Saturday morning. He said tests revealed no fractures.

Schnek, Hall tied for Colonial lead after 3 rounds as both seek 1st PGA Tour win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Adam Schenk closed out a 3-under 67 with a 16-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to match PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall for the lead at 10 under after three rounds at the Colonial. Hall had the solo lead after the first and second rounds and had to overcame consecutive double-bogeys on the front nine Saturday. His final putt in his round of 72 was a 10-foot par at No. 18 after a birdie at the 17th. Harris English was a stroke back at 9-under 201 after his bogey on 18. Schenk and Hall are both seeking their first PGA Tour victory.

Undefeated Leona Maguire advances to LPGA Match Play semifinals.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Leona Maguire won two more matches Saturday at Shadow Creek to advance to the semifinals in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play. The seventh-seeded Maguire, from Ireland, held off American Lindsey Weaver-Wright 3 and 2 to improve to 5-0. Maguire will face Ayaka Furue of Japan, also 5-0 after a 2-and-1 victory over third-seeded Celine Boutier of France. In the other semifinal Sunday morning, Linn Grant of Sweden will face Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand. Grant beat Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland 3 and 1, and Anannarukarn edged Carlota Ciganda of Spain 3 and 2.

