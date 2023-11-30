AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:49 p.m. EST

Tiger Woods has a sloppy finish for a 75 in his return in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods made a solid return to golf until he limped home in the Bahamas. That was more about his golf than his fused right ankle. Woods dropped four shots in a three-hole stretch toward the end and shot 75 in the Hero World Challenge. That left him eight shots behind leaders Brian Harman and Tony Finau. Woods’ score was better than only two players in the 20-man field at Albany. He attributed his results to being rusty and lacking commitment. The big trouble came on the par-5 15th. He tried to punch out of a bush and made a double bogey.

Bills linebacker Von Miller facing arrest for assaulting a pregnant woman, Dallas police say

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman. According to police, they were called to a home because of a “major disturbance” and a preliminary investigation determined that the 34-year-old Miller and the woman got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted her. Police say Miller left the scene before they arrived. The woman was treated for minor injuries and an arrest warrant was issued for Miller. The Bills have issued a statement acknowledging that they are aware of the incident and “are in the process of gathering more information.”

USC’s Bronny James cleared by doctors for return to basketball 4 months after cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been cleared by doctors for a full return to basketball four months after suffering a cardiac arrest. The Southern California freshman is expected to make his collegiate debut soon. A James family spokesperson says the 19-year-old will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week and resume practice next week. He will be able to play in games “soon after.” The Trojans play No. 11 Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Saturday. Their next home game is Dec. 10 against Long Beach State. The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest in July during a workout.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1B class-action lawsuit after promoting for Binance NFTs

NEW YORK (AP) — Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a billion dollar class-action lawsuit over his role in promoting cryptocurrency-related “non-fungible tokens,” or NFTs, issued by the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida Monday, accuses Ronaldo’s promotions of Binance of being “deceptive and unlawful.” Binance’s partnership with high-profile figures like Ronaldo, the plaintiffs claim, caused them to make costly and unsafe investments. Ronaldo launched his inaugural NFT “CR7” collection with Binance back in November 2022. Representatives for Ronaldo and Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, did not immediately return The Associated Press’ requests for comment.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers still focused on playing again this season and perhaps before Dec. 24

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers fully intends to play again this season for the New York Jets and he hasn’t ruled out being back on the field in a few weeks. The quarterback has been making a remarkably quick recovery since tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11. Rodgers spoke to local reporters Thursday and said he’s not yet close to being able to play. But he also left open the door for him to be back under center before his initial goal of Dec. 24, saying he plans to ramp up his practice activities next week.

Ryan Blaney helps Roger Penske celebrate 1st back-to-back NASCAR championships in storied career

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The playoff beard had been shaved off well before fresh-faced Ryan Blaney arrived in Nashville to celebrate his first NASCAR championship. There was no way Roger Penske would silently sit by if the beard still covered Blaney’s face as Blaney collected his first Cup trophy Thursday night at the Music City Center in NASCAR’s annual season-ending awards ceremony. But just being able to race the final three months of the season with the bushy locks made Blaney an anomaly in the Penske Perfect world of freshly shaved faces and starched shirts. Blaney’s championship gave Penske the first back-to-back NASCAR titles of his career.

No. 4 UConn heads to No. 5 Kansas for rare matchup of the past two national champions

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Fourth-ranked UConn is headed to fifth-ranked Kansas on Friday night for a rare showdown involving the past two national champions. Most of the time these days, such high-profile showdowns are lured to neutral floors by TV and sponsorship money, but the Huskies will be playing the Jayhawks in hallowed Allen Fieldhouse. It will be just the fifth time in the past decade the previous two national champions have met, and only the second time that it has been in a nonconference game.

Former Colorado players were told they weren’t ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won’t forget

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Luke Eckardt and Xavier Smith were excited about the prospect of playing for Deion Sanders. Neither got a chance after they and some 50 other Colorado players were cut after spring practice to make room for a flood of transfers. Eckardt landed at Iowa Western Community College in Iowa. He was a starting offensive lineman for the junior college power and is considering a number of FBS offers for 2024. Smith was a standout defensive back at Austin Peay of the Championship Subdivision. Sanders is unapologetic about his roster management. CU finished 4-8 after a 3-0 start.

Corey Perry says he’s seeking help for alcohol abuse after the Blackhawks terminated his contract

Corey Perry says he has begun working with mental health and substance abuse experts to discuss his struggles with alcohol after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated his contract for engaging “in conduct that is unacceptable” and against team policies. Perry emailed a statement to The Associated Press and other outlets on Thursday apologizing for behavior he called inappropriate and wrong. Perry’s agent confirmed his client sent the statement. The 38-year-old NHL veteran says he is embarrassed and hopes to regain the trust of those who believed in him throughout his career. Perry says he’ll discuss his struggles with alcohol.

Adelson adding NBA team to resume of casino mogul, GOP power broker, US and Israel newspaper owner

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The prospective new owner of the Dallas Mavericks is one of the richest women in the world, a Las Vegas casino mogul, and a U.S. and Israel power broker and newspaper publisher. A federal regulatory filing says that after selling $2 billion in stock to buy the NBA franchise, Miriam Adelson still will be the controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands — the international casino company her late husband built. The $3.5 billion purchase by the Adelson and Dumont families from team owner Mark Cuban would make Adelson one of a few female sports team owners. A family statement Wednesday confirms the deal and says it could be complete by the end of the year.

