AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:49 a.m. EST

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A visibly angry Joel Embiid shouted at and eventually shoved a Philadelphia newspaper columnist in a locker room altercation after the struggling 76ers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. The NBA quickly said it has opened an investigation into the matter. Embiid took issue with Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes, who mentioned the All-Star center’s late brother and his son — both named Arthur — in columns questioning Embiid’s professionalism and effort not being in shape after playing in the Paris Olympics. Embiid has yet to play this season.

Will Howard throws for 2 touchdowns and No. 4 Ohio State fends off No. 3 Penn State 20-13

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Will Howard threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns and No. 4 Ohio State’s defense made a late defensive stand to lift the Buckeyes over No. 3 Penn State 20-13. Ohio State kept its hopes for a spot in the Big Ten Championship game by beating the Nittany Lions for the eighth straight time. Howard found Emeka Egbuka and Brandon Inniss for first-half scores and Ohio State’s defense did the rest. Drew Allar threw for 146 yards and an interception while playing on a balky left leg. Penn State had a chance to tie the game late but turned the ball over on down at the Ohio State 1 with just over 5 minutes remaining.

Dillon Gabriel throws a TD pass and runs for a score to lead No. 1 Oregon to 38-17 win over Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in another efficient performance from the Heisman Trophy front-runner to lead No. 1 Oregon to a 38-17 win over Michigan. The Ducks seemed to get a break on their first touchdown when Gabriel’s 2-yard pass to Evan Stewart appeared to be dropped. They didn’t need much good fortune to stay unbeaten. The Wolverines pulled into a 7-all tie on Davis Warren’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Morris, taking advantage of backup returner Ryan Pellum fumbling on a punt return and trailed the rest of the game.

Carson Beck overcomes 3 INTs to lead No. 2 Georgia to a 34-20 win over Florida in ‘Cocktail Party’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns to offset three interceptions and No. 2 Georgia escaped “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” with a 34-20 victory over Florida. The Bulldogs took advantage of Florida’s quarterback woes and a special teams error. Standout freshman DJ Lagway exited the game on a cart in the second quarter with a left hamstring injury and with the Gators leading 10-3. Walk-on Aidan Warner completed 7 of 22 passes for 66 yards, with an interception. The Gators kept the game close thanks to a stingy defense than forced Beck into mistakes.

Behren Morton leads late TD drive as Texas Tech posts 23-22 upset for No. 11 Cyclones’ first loss

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Behren Morton drove Texas Tech 71 yards for the winning touchdown with 19 seconds left and the Red Raiders denied No. 11 Iowa State its best start in program history with a 23-22 upset. Tahj Brooks’s 5-yard touchdown run came after the Cyclones had taken their first lead on Rocco Becht’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Carson Brown with 2:11 to play. Brooks ran 25 times for 122 yards to go over 4,000 for his career. He has gone over 100 yards in all nine of his games this season. The Red Raiders got the win after dropping consecutive games to Baylor and TCU.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss game at Falcons. Team doesn’t say why

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t make the trip to Atlanta and will miss Sunday’s game for reasons the team didn’t disclose. Elliott will miss a game for the first time in eight seasons over two stints with the Cowboys for reasons other than injury, suspension or games where the stakes couldn’t justify using their lead back. ESPN cited anonymous sources in reporting the absence was for disciplinary reasons. Elliott won two rushing titles for Dallas. He returned to his original team in the offseason after one year in New England.

Verstappen to start Brazilian Grand Prix in 17th place, qualifying halted due to rain

SAO PAULO (AP) — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix from the 17th position as he fights McLaren’s Lando Norris for the Formula One drivers’ championship. Qualifying at Interlagos is still under way, but slowed due to two red flags as rain continues to fall in Sao Paulo. The second leg of qualifying was cancelled with Verstappen in 12th position after Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll crashed. The Dutchman failed to advance to the final part of qualifying and will have to add a five-place grid punishment after changing his engine for the sixth time this season.

NBA considering All-Star Game changes again, including getting away from the ‘traditional’ format

The NBA is considering changing the format for the All-Star Game that will be played in San Francisco later this season, Commissioner Adam Silver said. Silver, speaking before the Miami-Washington game in Mexico City, has wanted a more competitive All-Star event for some time. The Eastern Conference beat the Western Conference 211-186 last season, combining for the most points in the game’s 73-year history and marking the first time a team eclipsed 200 points.

Sierra Leone wins $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic after suffering close loss in Kentucky Derby

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Sierra Leone has won the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic by 1 1/2 lengths at Del Mar. The victory ended a run of four close losses. Ridden by Flavien Prat and trained by Chad Brown, Sierra Leone was sent off as teh 6-1 fourth-choice in the full field of 14. The colt lost the Kentucky Derby by a nose in May. In the $2 million Distaff, Thorpedo Anna won by 2 1/2 lengths. It ended trainer Ken McPeek’s 0-for-37 skid in the Breeders’ Cup. Thorpedo Anna ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.10 under jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. Other winners Saturday were 19-1 shot Soul of an Angel in the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint and 30-1 shot Starlust in the $1 million Turf Sprint.

Blaney lost sleep after last week’s loss, needs a big showing at Martinsville to defend NASCAR title

Ryan Blaney had the checkered flag in sight and a spot in NASCAR’s title-deciding race within his grasp last week on the last lap of a contentious battle. Then out of nowhere, Tyler Reddick slid past Blaney in the final turn and snatched the victory away. Reddick will now race for his first Cup Series championship next week at Phoenix Raceway. Blaney? He needs either to win Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia or a miracle for a chance to defend his NASCAR championship. Joey Logano and Reddick are locked into the winner-take-all final four championship race, with two spots remaining for six drivers.

