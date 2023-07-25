AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:48 p.m. EDT

Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is hospitalized in stable condition a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practice at the University of Southern California. A family spokesman said USC medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on Monday at Galen Center after he went into cardiac arrest and he was transported to a hospital. The spokesman said James was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit. James was one of the nation’s top high school prospects and is an incoming freshman with the Trojans.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to 5-year supermax deal worth up to $304 million, biggest in NBA history

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract that will pay him up to $304 million. It’s the richest deal in NBA history. It surpasses the $264 million deal signed by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer. The two-time All-Star averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. By virtue of making the All-NBA second team for the first time, he was eligible for the supermax extension. The deal was first reported by ESPN and confirmed to The Associated Press by Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon.

Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely

PHOENIX (AP) — MLB’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching on Aug. 1 and with less than a week remaining, it’s sometimes hard to figure out which teams are the buyers and which are the sellers. Could two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani be on the move from the Angels? Could the Mets and Padres — two hugely disappointing teams with the some of the game’s highest payrolls — really turn into sellers? Few scenarios seem too far-fetched. The sport’s expanded 12-team playoff bracket, which was introduced last season, means that at least 20 teams have legitimate playoff aspirations more than halfway through the season.

Judge says she won’t change ruling letting NFL coach’s racial discrimination claims proceed to trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says she’s not changing her decision to let NFL Coach Brian Flores put the league on trial over claims that he and other Black coaches face discrimination. Judge Valerie Caproni’s ruling Tuesday came after lawyers on both sides asked her to reconsider her March decision. The judge says claims by two coaches who joined the Flores lawsuit after it was filed early last year must proceed to arbitration, where NFL Commission Roger Goodell will presumably serve as arbitrator. She says Flores can proceed with claims against the league and three teams: the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Houston Texans.

Rematch time: USA and Netherlands to meet at the Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States meets the Netherlands on Thursday in Wellington at the Women’s World Cup. The game is a rematch of the World Cup final four years ago in France, which the Americans won 2-0 for the team’s second straight title in soccer’s biggest tournament. Thursday’s match is the second for both teams in group play. Both come into the game with a Group E win in hand, so the results are important for positioning in the knockout stage. The Dutch have defeated the Americans just once in 10 matches, back in 1991 in their first-ever meeting.

Aaron Judge is in Tampa playing simulated games. The Yankees don’t rule out a return this weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge is playing simulated games at the New York Yankees’ training complex in Tampa, Florida, as he gets closer to returning from a toe injury. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Judge’s status is “day by day” and he didn’t know if the slugger would require a minor league rehab assignment before coming off the injured list. When asked if Judge could possibly play for New York at first-place Baltimore this weekend, Boone said he wouldn’t rule anything out. Last year’s AL MVP has been sidelined since tearing a ligament in his right big toe June 3 when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium.

Column: Golf’s majors delivered inspiring comebacks minus the drama

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — For edge-of-the-seat drama in golf’s four majors, pick another year. The only drama was Wyndham Clark having to two-putt from 60 feet to win the U.S. Open. Brian Harman won the British Open by six shots and led for the last 51 holes. Jon Rahm had a four-shot lead with four holes to play at the Masters. One hole late in the PGA Championship gave Brooks Koepka a four-shot lead with three to play. The majors lacked drama, but not inspiration or phenomenal play. The last big event is the Ryder Cup. That’s been a blowout the last four times.

Johnny Lujack, 1947 Heisman winner who led Notre Dame to 3 national titles, dies at the age of 98

Johnny Lujack, the Heisman Trophy winner who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died in Florida following a brief illness. He was 98. Lujack’s death was confirmed by his granddaughter, Amy Schiller. She said he had entered hospice care recently after having been in good health until a couple of weeks ago. Lujack is considered one of the greatest Notre Dame players of all time, having won the Heisman in 1947 and leading the Irish to national titles in 1943, 1946 and 1947. He was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears, where he played four seasons.

Extremist attacks wounded Paris. Here’s why the city turned to the 2024 Olympics to heal

PARIS (AP) — The first Olympic Games since the ebb of the COVID-19 pandemic open in a year in France’s capital. The 2024 Paris Games were partly born of attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015. The killings at a kosher Parisian supermarket and a satirical newspaper, Charlie Hebdo, persuaded Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo that bringing the Summer Olympics back to France’s capital for the first time in a century could unite the hurting nation. That need has rarely been more pressing. The 10,500 Olympians and millions of visitors will flock next July to a country that has lurched from crisis to crisis since Paris was chosen as host in 2017.

Northwestern players opt to forgo Big Ten media days in wake of school’s hazing scandals

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern will not have any players at the Big Ten’s annual media days this week after the three who were scheduled to attend opted Tuesday to back out because of hazing scandals that have engulfed the school. Linebacker Bryce Gallagher, defensive back Rod Heard II and receiver Bryce Kirtz said in a statement they made the “very difficult” decision after consulting with interim coach David Braun, their parents and teammates. Each school usually sends three players and the head coach to the two-day event to field questions about the upcoming season from reporters. Gallagher, Heard and Kirtz were to be available on Wednesday. Braun is still scheduled to address the media.

