AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:48 a.m. EDT

U.S. Open a source of uncertainty on and off the course

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Uncertainty off the course. Uncertainty on it. The U.S. Open is fixing to tee off into uncharted territory, with the golf world perplexed by the recent shakeup-makeup between Saudi golf interests and the PGA Tour and 156 of the sport’s best players taking on a course hardly anyone has seen. Pretty much every question heading into the 123rd playing of America’s national championship dealt with one or the other of those issues. Los Angeles Country Club is a beautiful mystery, the first course in LA to host the Open in 75 years. Among those with morning tee times include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa. PGA champion Brooks Koepka plays in the afternoon.

Chaos rules the day as US Open comes to the glitz of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooks Koepka says he enjoys chaos. He’s come to the right place at this U.S. Open. Players have been trying to digest the news of the PGA Tour’s shock partnership with LIV Golf’s Saudi Arabian backers. And then PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan had to turn off day-to-day control to two executives because of what’s described as a medical situation. Still to be determined is what kind of chaos Los Angeles Country Club delivers. The U.S. Open starts Thursday on a course smack dab in the middle of LA on a course that looks big and plays small.

MLB teams welcome LGBTQ+ fans with Pride Nights, but wait continues for 1st out active player

CHICAGO (AP) — All but one big league team will celebrate Pride Night this season, yet the sport remains hampered by ongoing issues around LGBTQ+ inclusivity. While Seattle slugger Julio Rodríguez was among a group of players who expressed support for the LGBTQ+ community, the Dodgers were criticized for including the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in the team’s upcoming Pride Night on Friday. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw said his objection was based on the Sisters’ portrayal of religious figures and had nothing to do with LGBTQ+ rights. Almost 80 years after Jackie Robinson broke the majors’ color barrier, the dueling expressions of LGBTQ+ support and pop-up opposition recalled the question of when the big leagues might welcome their first active openly gay player.

Diggs returns to practice with Bills coach McDermott saying receiver’s concerns are resolved

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Stefon Diggs was back on the field practicing, and Bills coach Sean McDermott said whatever lingering issues from last season that raised concern and confusion over the absence of Buffalo’s top receiver a day earlier have been resolved. McDermott expanded and clarified on the limited statements he made a day earlier by saying Diggs didn’t skip the team’s mandatory session on Tuesday, but was in fact excused. He also said a series of discussions airing out Diggs’ concerns have left the team and receiver “in a real good spot.” Diggs’ participation was his first with the team this offseason after he skipped the Bills voluntary workout and practice sessions.

Golden Knights’ success lifts Las Vegas to another level in sports world

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The modern era for Las Vegas sports began when the NHL awarded the city an expansion franchise in 2016. The Golden Knights began playing in the 2017-18 season. They won their first Stanley Cup on Tuesday. Since the Knights came onboard, Las Vegas acquired an NFL team in the Raiders, and the WNBA’s Stars moved from San Antonio and became the Aces. The Aces won the championship last year and this season are again the league’s best team.

Nimmo gives Mets 4-3, 10-inning win over Yanks on night of mental, physical errors

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a game-ending double in the 10th inning and the New York Mets recovered from a string of mental and physical errors to beat the New York Yankees 4-3 for a two-game Subway Series split. Isiah Kiner-Falefa stole home off Brooks Raley as the Yankees scored two runs without a hit to take a 3-1 seventh-inning lead. The Mets tied the score in bottom half when Ron Marinaccio hit Nimmo with a pitch and Starling Marte hit an RBI single. That rally ended when Nimmo was thrown out. The Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and the Mets’ Justin Verlander combined to allow two runs in 12 innings.

Nick Kyrgios reveals he ended up in psychiatric ward during Wimbledon in 2019

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has revealed he spent time in a psychiatric ward following a loss at Wimbledon in 2019 because of suicidal thoughts. Kyrgios’ comments in interviews for the upcoming Netflix documentary series “Break Point” have been widely published in Australia. Kyrgios says he went to a hospital in London to “figure out my problems” four years ago and he says he “was genuinely contemplating suicide.” Kyrgios has previously discussed his mental health struggles on social media and in interviews and has said he’s doing better after seeking help. He lost the 2022 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic and has been largely sidelined by injuries since.

Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz still soaring after incredible big league debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Elly De La Cruz turned some heads when he not only homered in his first big league series with the Cincinnati Reds but deposited the pitch nearly 460 feet from home plate. Then he ripped off a triple as quick as anyone in the majors this season, and flashed his big arm with a laser across the diamond. The 21-year-old switch-hitting infielder now hopes to ride his hot first week in the majors into a season-long surge that, along with a bunch of other talented rookies, have beleaguered Cincinnati fans buzzing for the first time in a while.

Arizona woman alleges sexual assault by Trevor Bauer; he denies allegation and countersues

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman has sued former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer, accusing him of sexual assault. She alleges that Bauer held a knife at her throat and choked her until she passed out during a rape that left her pregnant in late 2020. He was never arrested or charged. The accusations are in a lawsuit updated this week in Maricopa County Superior Court. The woman first sued Bauer in December, and he countersued, denying the allegations and accusing the woman of faking a pregnancy and extortion. Bauer now plays in Japan after the end of his suspension from Major League Baseball.

