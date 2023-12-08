AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:47 p.m. EST

IOC confirms Russian athletes can compete at Paris Olympics with approved neutral status

GENEVA (AP) — The International Olympic Committee says some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The decision removes the option of a blanket ban due to the invasion of Ukraine. It confirms moves the IOC started one year ago to reintegrate Russia and its military ally Belarus into global sports. In March, the IOC urged sports governing bodies to look at ways to let individual athletes compete. The IOC says eight Russians and three from Belarus in individual sports have so far qualified for Paris.

This year’s Heisman finalists are an ode to college football’s portal/NIL era with 3 transfer QBs

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony is an ode to the new era of college sports, transformed by the transfer portal and NIL. Three of the four finalists are transfer quarterbacks who blossomed into stars at their second schools and were having so much fun in college that they decided to stick around an extra year. Whether it is Daniels, Oregon’s Bo Nix or Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., the likely Heisman Trophy winner will be a quarterback who has transferred for the fifth time in the last seven years. The 89th Heisman will be handed out Saturday night in midtown Manhattan. Those three quarterbacks and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are the finalists.

US and Mexico submit joint bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation and Mexico Football Federation submitted a joint bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, competing against an expected proposal from Brazil and a joint Germany-Netherlands-Belgium plan. No proposed stadiums were announced by the USSF and Mexico’s governing body. The USSF said the bid envisioned taking advantage of efficiencies from the 2026 men’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The U.S. hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1991 and 1999. FIFA is to inspect proposed sites in February and the FIFA Congress is to vote on a host in May.

Jordan Spieth pushes back on report that Patrick Cantlay is calling shots in PGA Tour negotiations

Jordan Spieth is pushing back on a report that Patrick Cantlay has seized control of PGA Tour board negotiations over the proposed agreement with the backers of LIV Golf. Sports Illustrated says Cantlay has formed an alliance with Spieth and Tiger Woods. Spieth says all six player directors on the board are working for the tour’s entire membership. He says Cantlay has done more for the tour over the last six months that anyone since Woods. The development comes as the deadline to finish the deal nears, and as Jon Rahm became the biggest name yet to leave the tour for LIV.

Column: So much for peace and harmony in the world of golf as Jon Rahm heads to LIV

So much for peace and harmony in the world of golf. Jon Rahm’s defection from the PGA Tour to Saudi-funded LIV shows just how fractured the sport remains, even as it faces an end-of-the year deadline to finalize an agreement that was supposed to make everything kumbaya. Only one thing is clear: The idea that two tours can somehow co-exist to the benefit of both is ludicrous. It’s never worked in any other sport, and there’s no reason to think that the PGA Tour and LIV can somehow walk this perilous tightrope. There’s too much money involved, too many egos, too much potential power.

The NCAA is looking at how to get athletes paid. That likely won’t solve its legal headaches

NCAA President Charlie Baker’s call for sweeping changes in compensating athletes comes with the organization facing a series of high-profile lawsuits. Baker says some schools should be required to pay their athletes at least $30,000 a year, Tulane law professor Gabe Feldman says the plan is unlikely to protect the NCAA from ongoing lawsuits. Some of those cases could cost the NCAA and its member schools billions in payouts to current and former athletes.

Haliburton and Pacers to meet James and the Lakers for the NBA’s In-Season Tournament title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton can change his own narrative on Saturday night. And LeBron James gets a chance to add yet another prize to his legacy. It’s a game that doesn’t count in the standings but still has a ton of money, a trophy, medals and bragging rights on the line. Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will take on James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in the championship game of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. Both teams are 6-0 in the event.

Finau and Korda open with a 56 in scramble format. They lead mixed-team Grant Thornton Invitational

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — The mixed team is back in golf and no one seemed to have as much fun as Tony Finau and Nelly Korda. The scramble format sure helps. They made only three pars. Everything else was birdies and one eagle for a 16-under 56. That gives them a one-shot lead in the Grant Thornton Invitational. This is the first time since the old JC Penney Classic in 1999 that PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players are partners in a tournament. Lucas Glover and Leona Maguire birdied their first 10 holes. They were one behind. Saturday switches to foursomes, the toughest format.

McCarthy back with Cowboys after appendectomy, set to call plays against Eagles

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is back with the team after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. The procedure came four days before he planned to be the sideline for an NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The 60-year-old McCarthy wants the focus on the players and says that was a big motivation for getting back quickly. McCarthy says he thought he was dealing with a stomach virus. First place in the NFC East is on the line Sunday night along with Dallas’ 14-game home winning streak.

MLS commissioner says 2023 was undeniably the Year of Messi but season also had other high points

The 2023 Major League Soccer season was undeniably the year of Lionel Messi. The World Cup champion and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived at Inter Miami this summer and changed the league. Sales of pink No. 10 jerseys spiked, subscriptions to MLS games on Apple TV surged and ticket prices for his games reached unheard-of levels. But Commissioner Don Garber says there were many reasons besides Messi that it was a transformative year in MLS, including the Leagues Cup competition and St. Louis City’s success.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.