AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:46 p.m. EST

Denver Broncos inform QB Russell Wilson they’ll release him when new league year begins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos on Monday told Russell Wilson they’re going to release him next week, just 18 months after signing the quarterback to a five-year, $242 million contract extension. Wilson went 11-19 in Denver. He had an awful first season under Nathaniel Hackett, but bounced back last season under Sean Payton. However, Payton benched Wilson for the final two games of the season. Wilson is 35 years old and is entering his 13th NFL season in 2024.

Eagles center Jason Kelce retires after 13 NFL seasons and 1 Super Bowl ring

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Kelce has retired after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce officially called it quits Monday at the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex. The 36-year-old ended a career in which he became not only one of the great centers of his era who played a key role in the franchise’s lone Super Bowl championship but a beloved Philly personality and popular podcast host. Kelce was a sixth-round pick in the 2011 draft. He ended his career by making 156 straight starts, and he earned six All-Pro Team selections. He said it was always a goal to play his whole career in one city. He played 193 regular-season games for the Eagles.

Zack Wheeler and Phillies reach $126 million, 3-year deal for 2025-27

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed on a $126 million, three-year contract for 2025-27, the fourth-highest average salary in baseball history at $42 million. Wheeler gets $23.5 million this year in the final season of a $118 million, five-year contract. Wheeler’s average trails only Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani ($70 million), Texas pitcher Max Scherzer ($43.33 million) and Houston pitcher Justin Verlander ($43.33 million).

New Jersey Devils fire coach Lindy Ruff, name Travis Green interim replacement

The New Jersey Devils have fired coach Lindy Ruff and named assistant Travis Green as the interim replacement for the rest of the season. General manager Tom Fitzgerald made the surprising move with just over 20 games left to play. The Devils have lost five of seven to fall further out of playoff contention. Ruff was in his fourth season with the club. The Devils reached the second round of the playoffs last year. Green was in his first year with the team as an associate coach on Ruff’s staff. He spent parts of five seasons as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks.

Police say former NFL player Braylon Edwards is a hero for saving a man during YMCA assault

DETROIT (AP) — Police are praising former NFL player Braylon Edwards for stopping an attack on an 80-year-old man at a YMCA in suburban Detroit. Edwards says he was just minding his own business Friday when he heard a dispute about loud music at the recreation center in Farmington Hills. He says he heard a “thud,” turned around and saw a man being attacked in the locker room. That’s when he stepped in. Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King says Edwards “absolutely saved that man’s life.” The alleged attacker has been charged. Edwards spent eight seasons in the NFL, mostly for Cleveland and the New York Jets.

Decisions made by Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. could impact future NFL combines

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL’s annual scouting combine has evolved from hidden gem into the league’s second-biggest offseason event over the past three decades because of new twists. This year it was the opt-outs. All-American receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. chose not to speak to reporters. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams decided to skip the medical exams. Will the decisions of two players who do not have agents begin a trend? That may not be clear till next year when the combine returns to Indianapolis.

Mike Evans agrees to a 2-year, $52 million contract to remain with the Buccaneers, AP source says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has agreed to a two-year, $52 million contract to remain with the Buccaneers instead of testing his worth in free agency. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized. ESPN first reported the agreement, saying it includes $35 million guaranteed. The 30-year-old Evans is the only player in NFL history to begin his career with 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving. He’s also Tampa Bay’s career leader in receptions, yardage and touchdowns. He tied Tyreek Hill for the league lead in TD catches with 13, while finishing with 79 receptions for 1,255 yards, in 2023.

LeBron James’ 40,000-point club won’t see anyone joining for a long time. Maybe never. Here’s why

Never say never. There’s a chance that one day someone will join LeBron James in the NBA’s 40,000-point club. A tiny chance, anyway. James crossed the 40,000-point mark on Saturday night. That milestone shot — and every other he’ll make for the rest of his career — extended the NBA all-time scoring record that he claimed from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last season.

Celtics streaking toward playoffs with another 50-point victory

BOSTON (AP) — Steve Kerr spoiled the Boston Celtics’ last, best chance at another NBA title. And he thinks it would be harder this time around. Kerr says this is the best version of the Celtics he’s seen. Boston beat its 2022 NBA Finals opponent by 52 points on Sunday. It was their 11th straight win and their record third by more than 50 points this season. They are an NBA-best 48-12 for the season. Celtics star Jaylen Brown says the team is primed and ready.

Austin Eckroat gets his 1st PGA Tour win by prevailing at Cognizant Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Austin Eckroat waited a long time to become a winner on the PGA Tour. Another day didn’t hurt. Eckroat got the first victory of his tour career Monday, topping Erik van Rooyen and Min Woo Lee by three shots to win the weather-delayed Cognizant Classic. Among his prizes: $1.62 million, tour status for two years and a trip to the Masters for the first time. Eckroat shot a final round of 4-under 67, finishing at 17-under 267. Eckroat says “I just kept telling myself, ‘I’ve put myself in this position for a reason.’ This is what I want to do.”

