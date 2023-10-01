AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:43 a.m. EDT

Beck-to-Bowers combo rallies No. 1 Georgia to 27-20 win over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — With Georgia’s No. 1 ranking and lengthy winning streak on the line, Brock Bowers caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Carson Beck in the final minutes of a 27-20 win over Auburn. The Bulldogs made it the Beck-and-Bowers show in the fourth to bail out of another slow start and SEC scare. Georgia has won 22 in a row. Bowers had four catches for 121 yards in the fourth quarter and Beck passed for 313 yards, most of it in the second half.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Should Georgia still be No. 1? Leaving Prime behind; Hard to take USC seriously

Time to talk about who should be No. 1. Georgia has held the top spot in 15 straight AP Top 25s, dating to the middle of last season when the Bulldogs won a second straight national title. Georgia extended its school-record winning streak to 22 games at Auburn on Saturday, but yet again the Bulldogs didn’t look much like the clear best team in the country. But if not Georgia, who? No. 2 Michigan has been dominant against weak competition. No. 3 Texas might have a case. Neither No. 4 Ohio State nor No. 5 Florida State played this week.

Aaron Rodgers rejoins the Jets and is expected to attend their game vs. Chiefs, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the situation says Aaron Rodgers attended a team meeting at the New York Jets’ New Jersey hotel Saturday night and is expected to attend the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The four-time NFL MVP had been healing and rehabilitating at home in Malibu, California, after having surgery 2 1/2 weeks ago to repair a torn left Achilles tendon. Rodgers was injured four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11 against Buffalo. Rodgers apparently received medical clearance to fly and be with his teammates, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce Rodgers had rejoined his teammates.

Live updates | Cantlay responds to more fan ribbing by going 1 up over Rose at Ryder Cup

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Patrick Cantlay is still being targeted by fans at the Ryder Cup following a report that he wants to be paid to play in golf’s biggest team event. “Money, money, money” and “Cheat” were some of the comments heard from the massive grandstand surrounding the 1st tee at Marco Simone on Sunday. The report alleged that Cantlay is not wearing a U.S. team cap as a form of protest. Cantlay said on Saturday that there’s no truth to the report and simply the hat isn’t a good fit for him.

Europe builds a 5-point lead in Ryder Cup. Cantlay gives the Americans hope

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Europe has control of the Ryder Cup by building a five-point lead after another big day at Marco Simone. Patrick Cantlay at least gave the Americans hope. Cantlay and Wyndham Clark were 1 down when Cantlay birdied the last three holes to flip the match. U.S. captain Zach Johnson hopes to ride that momentum. But it’s a massive mountain to climb with Europe leading 10 1/2-5 1/2. No team has ever rallied from more than four points behind going into the 12 singles matches on Sunday. Max Homa and Brian Harman have been the spark for the Americans. Europe keeps getting great golf from its best players.

McIlroy loses match then his temper at Ryder Cup after clash involving Cantlay’s caddie

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Rory McIlroy lost his match at the Ryder Cup then he lost his cool. McIlroy accused Patrick Cantlay’s caddie, Joe LaCava, of waving his hat in his line of vision ahead of the European star’s crucial putt on the 18th green in the final fourballs match. That incident prompted another angry exchange involving McIlroy as he left the Marco Simone club. McIlroy was seen to be visibly furious outside the clubhouse as Jim “Bones” Mackay, the caddie for Justin Thomas, attempted to intervene. McIlroy was ushered into a waiting car by European teammate Shane Lowry but only after plenty of shouting and finger-pointing. McIlroy says it added “fuel for the fire” ahead of Sunday’s singles.

Chisholm homers and the surprising Miami Marlins grab an NL wild-card spot with 7-3 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Miami Marlins are heading back to the playoffs for just the second time in 20 years. Jazz Chisholm hit his 19th home run of the season and Miami grabbed a wild-card spot in the National League with a 7-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Josh Bell drove in three runs for Miami, which relied on seven pitchers to reach the postseason at the end of a 162-game season for the first time since 2003.

Williams ties career high with 6 TD passes, No. 8 USC withstands late Colorado rally for 48-41 win

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Caleb Williams threw for 403 yards and tied a career high with six touchdown passes as No. 8 Southern California held off Colorado 48-41 after racing out to a big lead. Leading 34-7 in the second quarter, the Trojans saw Colorado storm back to make it a one-score game with 1:43 remaining after Shedeur Sanders’ 16-yard TD strike to Jimmy Horn Jr. The Trojans improved to 17-0 all-time against the Buffaloes. Shedeur Sanders finished with 371 yards passing and four touchdowns,

Garoppolo won’t play against Chargers, leaving Raiders starting QB a mystery

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out of Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers because of a concussion. Either 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell will start in place of Garoppolo, who has been in concussion protocol since getting injured Sunday night against the Steelers. The Raiders didn’t announce which one would get the nod. The Raiders also announced that starting cornerback Nate Hobbs will not play because of an ankle injury. Running back Brandon Bolden didn’t make the trip to Los Angeles because of personal reasons, but will travel to LA on his own and is expected to play.

Alvarez thoroughly dominates Charlo to win by unanimous decision

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, the unified super middleweight champion, thoroughly dominated Jermell Charlo on Saturday night, winning by unanimous decision and perhaps quieting some of the talk that he had begun to slip as a boxer. Alvarez won by scores of 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109. Charlo is the unified junior middleweight champ. He moved up two weight classes to take on Alvarez. Even though Charlo was the one moving up two weight classes, he is 4 inches taller than the 5-foot-8 Alvarez and with a 2 1/2-inch reach advantage. That didn’t matter.

