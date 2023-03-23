AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:42 p.m. EDT

Track bans transgender athletes, tightens rules for Semenya

Track and field has banned transgender athletes from international competition while adopting new regulations that could keep Caster Semenya and other athletes with differences in sex development from competing. The World Athletics Council adopted the same rules as swimming did last year in deciding to bar athletes who have transitioned from male to female and have gone through male puberty. No such athletes currently compete at the highest elite levels of track. World Athletics president Seb Coe said the updates for athletes with differences in sex development, such as Semenya, will have to undergo hormone-suppressing treatment for six months before competing to be eligible for events outside of the previously restricted range of 400 meters to a mile.

NHL team won’t wear Pride jerseys, citing new Russian law

A National Hockey League team with a Russian player has decided against wearing special warmup jerseys to commemorate Pride Night, citing an anti-gay Kremlin law that could imperil Russian athletes when they return home. The Chicago Blackhawks will not wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys before Sunday’s game against Vancouver. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. The decision was made by the Blackhawks following discussions with security officials within and outside the franchise, a person familiar with the situation told the AP on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the move.

Mavs owner Cuban plans protest over free bucket for Warriors

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he plans to protest a two-point loss to Golden State after a confusing sequence led to an uncontested basket for the Warriors. Kevon Looney had an easy dunk on an inbounds play with the Mavericks lined up on their offensive end after a timeout late in the third quarter of Golden State’s 127-125 victory. The Mavericks thought they had the ball after official Andy Nagy pointed in Golden State’s direction for possession but then quickly pointed to the Dallas bench to indicate a timeout. Cuban says it was the “Worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA.”

Soundtrack of this year’s March Madness begins with ‘CLANK!’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Iowa State was quick to say that its miserable shooting performance in the NCAA Tournament had nothing to do with some wonky rims in Greensboro, North Carolina. Nevertheless, the Cyclones were among the many teams that struggled during the opening weekend, especially from the 3-point line. In fact, the shooting percentage from beyond the arc is on pace to set a record low since it was added for the 1987 tournament. Division I teams shot at a 34% clip from 3 during the regular season, or nearly 3% better than they have during the Big Dance. And eight of 68 teams have had their worst 3-point shooting games of the season during the NCAA Tournament.

Women hope Sweet 16 next step to own March Madness TV deal

Women’s college basketball believes it has the makings for a hit reality TV show. Those engaged in the sport hope to give network execs another glimpse this weekend of why they need to ante up during March Madness. The TV contract is up next summer and the NCAA is expected to decide by the fall if the women’s tournament will become a separate entity or continue to be bundled with all the other championships excluding men’s basketball and football. With many of the metrics heading in a positive direction, the amount of money the NCAA could get for television or streaming rights could easily offset the financial losses the tournament has every year and make it profitable.

UEFA to investigate Barcelona for its referee payments

GENEVA (AP) — Barcelona is facing a new legal threat from UEFA because of its payments of millions of dollars to a company linked to a Spanish refereeing official. It could include a Champions League ban. The European soccer body has asked for an investigation into the matter. The case is already being pursued by prosecutors in Spain. Champions League regulations in effect since 2007 allow UEFA to ban teams from the competition for one season if they were involved in fixing matches. UEFA says it asked disciplinary inspectors to “conduct an investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework.” Court documents show Barcelona paid about $7.7 million to the company of a senior refereeing official.

Alabama’s Bryce Young throws for NFL teams at pro day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Nick Saban not surprisingly says his quarterback, Bryce Young, is the best prospect in the upcoming NFL draft. Now, the star Alabama passer and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is trying to convince NFL teams that the Crimson Tide coach is right. Young threw a scripted series of passes mostly to former teammates before a large contingent of NFL coaches, scouts and executives. Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud are vying to be the first player taken by the Carolina Panthers on April 27.

Ethics agency to better protect gymnasts for LA Olympics

GENEVA (AP) — The Gymnastics Ethics Foundation was created in 2019 to help protect athletes after the American sexual abuse scandal and it has now published its strategy to set new safeguarding standards with a view to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The “Gymnasts 2028” plan sets goals to better protect athletes from harassment and abuse, investigate complaints, prosecute disciplinary cases and monitor national federations. Alex McLin is the independent foundation’s director. He says the GEF wants “to really put gymnasts at the center of our thinking throughout everything we do.” A generation of leaders have left USA Gymnastics since U.S. team doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse of hundreds of athletes emerged in 2016.

Ohio toxic train derailment upends school baseball, track

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — As spring sports get underway at East Palestine High School in Ohio, organizers are trying to create normalcy for student-athletes while cleanup from the February train derailment and toxic chemical burn continues just over a mile away. Environmental officials say testing shows the air and water there are safe, but health and safety concerns have disrupted the sports schedule. Nearly a dozen schools have pulled out of the invitational track meets East Palestine hosts. Athletic director Dwayne Pavkovich says he understands why they have reservations. But when other schools ask what they can do to help, his answer is simple: Come and play us.

March Madness: Alabama aims to avoid giant-killers in South

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Alabama was expected to be in the Sweet 16 as the overall top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Few thought the teams standing between the Crimson Tide and a trip to the Final Four would be No. 5 seed San Diego State, sixth-seeded Creighton and 15th-seeded Princeton. A win over Alabama could elevate any of those schools to the status of March Madness legend. Coach Nate Oats understands the pressure his team faces when it faces San Diego State Friday night as it seeks its first Elite Eight berth since 2004. Friday’s other semifinal in Louisville features Creighton against Princeton.

