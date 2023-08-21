AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:42 a.m. EDT

Hovland sets Olympia Fields record with 61 to win BMW Championship

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Viktor Hovland had the best round of his career at a good time. He set the course record at Olympia Fields with a 61. That included making seven birdies on the back nine Sunday to rally past Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick. Scheffler still goes to the Tour Championship as the No. 1 seed. Jordan Spieth also is going to East Lake, but just barely. He finished bogey-bogey and needed a late blunder by Denny McCarthy and Sahith Theegala to stay just inside the top 30. Xander Schauffele earned the sixth and final Ryder Cup spot, knocking out Brooks Koepka.

Women’s World Cup teams head home to different futures

SYDNEY (AP) — Many teams headed home from the Women’s World Cup with uncertain futures. The struggle for funding, support and recognition will continue for countries like Nigeria and Jamaica. For others the tournament was a stepping stone. Germany, Brazil, Canada and the United States begin the post-tournament soul-searching about what went wrong. The next major tournament for women’s soccer is next year’s Olympics in France. FIFA chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman said before the final that “there will be millions and millions of women and girls around the world who will sign up to play football for the first time ever after this World Cup.”

Women’s World Cup champion Spain poised for long run among soccer elite with talented young team

SYDNEY (AP) — Newly crowned Women’s World Cup champion Spain has established itself as a team to be reckoned with for many years to come. La Roja defeated England 1-0 in Sunday’s final for their first major tournament title. Over the course of the month-long event, Spain shook off both the turbulence of a player rebellion and the injury-diminished role of Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. Aitana Bonmati solidified her credentials and 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo made an impression as a rising global star.

From turmoil to triumph, Spain earns its first Women’s World Cup title with a 1-0 win over England

SYDNEY (AP) — Spain has won the Women’s World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona’s first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in the final at Stadium Australia. After the final the player learned of her father’s death, the Spanish soccer federation said. The triumph for Spain avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year. La Roja’s first major international trophy also followed a tumultuous preparation for the team and its coach. Now they’re world champions. Spain joins Germany as the only countries to win both men’s and women’s world titles. England’s long wait for another World Cup continues.

Spaniards back home celebrate La Roja winning Women’s World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Spaniards have erupted in joy after La Roja won the Women’s World Cup, with some following coach Jorge Vilda’s call to take to the streets and celebrate Spain’s first major soccer title in more than a decade. Fans in Madrid, Barcelona and around the country cheered when the final whistle blew in Australia following Spain’s 1-0 win over England to clinch the women’s world title for the first time. The women’s triumph came 13 years after the men’s national team won its only World Cup title in South Africa. The men’s team also won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

Djokovic outlasts Alcaraz in nearly 4 hours for title in Cincinnati; Coco Gauff wins women’s title

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Novak Djokovic outlasted Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling rematch of their Wimbledon final, winning 5-7, 7-6 (7) 7-6 (4) to win the Western & Southern Open. In a match that lasted 3 hours, 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP Tour history, the No. 2-seeded Djokovic avenged his loss last month to the top-ranked Alcaraz and earned his 95th career title, passing Ivan Lendl for third all-time. In the women’s final, seventh-seeded Coco Gauff became the first teenager in more than 50 years to win the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Karolina Muchova.

Schauffele earns final spot and bumps Koepka from an automatic Ryder Cup berth

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Xander Schauffele has nailed down the sixth and final automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. And that leaves Brooks Koepka on the outside. Not by much. Schauffele tied for eighth in the BMW Championship and finished 29 points ahead of Koepka. The BMW Championship was the final qualifying event. Zach Johnson now has six captain’s picks that he will announce after the Tour Championship. Any other player with Koepka’s credentials would be a lock. But he’s part of Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Koepka had 9,421 points in 10 starts. Schauffele had 9,450 points in 26 qualifying tournaments.

Patriots’ Isaiah Bolden evaluated, released from hospital after being carted off late vs. Packers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots’ rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from a Green Bay area hospital following a series of evaluations after being carted off the field in the fourth quarter of New England’s exhibition game with the Packers on Saturday night. The game was suspended after the injury. The Patriots said in a statement that Bolden, who appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath, will travel with the team Sunday when it returns Massachusetts. The Patriots and Tennessee Titans have canceled their scheduled joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday in Nashville. The Patriots will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Tennessee on Thursday for Friday’s exhibition game.

With super conferences and CFP expansion on horizon, 2023 is the end of an era in college football

Welcome to the final season of college football as we know it. That might sound extreme, but 2023 has an end-of-an-era feel. Texas and Oklahoma are taking their last lap in the Big 12. The Pac-12 is still a Power Five conference. Will it even be a conference in 2024? The College Football Playoff is a four-team event for the last time this year, before tripling in size. Before the maps are redrawn and the stakes are remade, there is one more season to left to appreciate what is being lost — or long for what’s being gained.

Aaron Rodgers will make his Jets debut in preseason finale vs. Giants, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the decision says Aaron Rodgers will make his debut with the New York Jets next Saturday night against the Giants in the teams’ preseason finale. The 39-year-old Rodgers hasn’t played in an exhibition game since 2018 while with the Green Bay Packers but will start in the Jets’ final tuneup before the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Jets didn’t announce the decision. The New York Post first reported Rodgers’ debut with New York would come against the Giants.

