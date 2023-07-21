AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:41 p.m. EDT

Harman matches British Open records at Hoylake to build 5-shot lead over Fleetwood

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is in the hunt for his first major championship. He shot a 65 to match the lowest score in a British Open at Royal Liverpool. His 36-hole score of 132 matches the record of Tiger Woods in 2006 and Rory McIlroy in 2014. They both went on to win. Harman has a five-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood going into the weekend. The forecast is for rain on Saturday. Sepp Straka was six behind. Rory McIlroy shot a 70 and was nine shots behind. It’s only the second time after any round in a major that Harman has had the lead.

Lionel Messi set to make his Inter Miami debut in Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s debut gameday with Inter Miami has arrived. Messi is expected to play Friday night when Inter Miami takes on Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at his new home stadium. Team officials say all tickets have been sold, though thousands were available for resale on secondary markets Friday morning. It’s unclear how much Messi, a World Cup champion for Argentina and someone who Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham calls the best player ever, will be on the field in his debut. He signed a 2-1/2 year contract with Inter Miami this past weekend, and the deal will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually.

Rapinoe’s farewell begins with the U.S. team’s opening Women’s World Cup match against Vietnam

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Megan Rapinoe’s final run on the global stage begins Saturday when the United States opens its quest to win an unprecedented third consecutive Women’s World Cup title. The 38-year-old American said this month she will retire after the tournament. Her final World Cup begins Saturday when the U.S. team plays Vietnam in Auckland. England plays Haiti in a Group D match in Brisbane, Australia, and Zambia makes its Women’s World Cup debut against Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, in other Saturday games. China is making its third consecutive appearance in the Women’s World Cup and opens with a Group D match against Denmark in Perth, Australia.

Bryce Young agrees to 4-year fully guaranteed deal with Panthers worth nearly $38M, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young have agreed to a four-year contract. A person familiar with the situation told the AP on Friday that the fully guaranteed deal is worth $37.9 million. The team’s announcement of the deal comes just four days before the Panthers were to report to training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina. All of Carolina’s draft picks are now under contract. The Panthers traded up with the Chicago Bears to get Young and give them a potential long-term solution at quarterback. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to disclose the terms publicly.

Analysis: Party on, Commanders fans! Snyder’s departure is biggest win in 31 years

Football fans in the nation’s capital are enjoying their biggest victory since Joe Gibbs’ Hogs won their third Super Bowl 31 years ago. It may take a while before Washington celebrates similar on-field success. Getting rid of owner Dan Snyder is the first step to rebuilding a once-proud franchise, but it won’t be easy after decades of decline. The Commanders’ new owners led by Josh Harris and including Magic Johnson have plenty of challenges ahead. Harris outlined his priorities Friday. Winning over fans and winning games tops the list. The longer-term future for the team includes a new stadium and maybe even another name change.

Justin Thomas headed to Minnesota to salvage Ryder Cup hopes

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Justin Thomas never imagined using a round at the British Open as a tune-up for the 3M Open in Minnesota. But that’s where he’s at. Thomas was always going to miss the cut at Royal Liverpool after opening with an 82. He’s out of the top 70 who make the FedEx Cup. He’s out of range to make the Ryder Cup team. Thomas decided to play the final two weeks on the PGA Tour’s regular season to help change that. His slump is so severe he has only two top 10s this year. The last one was in March.

Phillies slide star Bryce Harper over to first base as team evaluates trade deadline options

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bryce Harper will make his first career start at first base Friday night for the Phillies, who want to see if Harper can handle the position before they make any moves ahead of the trading deadline. The defending National League champion Phillies enter the weekend 10 1/2 games out of first place in the NL East but in the thick of the wild-card race. Harper has made a fast recovery from Tommy John surgery last year but hasn’t returned to the outfield. He has played 1,258 games and made two previous appearances at first, in 2018 and 2021. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson has been toying with the move with Harper for some time, and finally pulled the trigger before the Phillies opened a three-game series against the Guardians.

Death of Dale Earnhardt in 2001 Daytona 500 picked as NASCAR’s most pivotal moment

To mark NASCAR’s 75th season, The Associated Press interviewed 12 key contributors to the industry on multiple topics. According to the survey, Dale Earnhardt’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500 is the most pivotal moment in the history of NASCAR. Earnhardt’s death robbed a family of its patriarch and the industry of the greatest stock car star of his era. Earnhardt’s death also forced NASCAR to finally get serious about safety.

For the Washington Commanders and their fans, new owner Josh Harris represents hope

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Josh Harris and his ownership group offer Washington a chance at a fresh start. Few football towns have ever needed one more. It was a cathartic scene at FedEx Field on Friday when Harris was introduced as the Commanders’ new owner. Afterward he took the stage at a pep rally, and fans started chanting, “Thank you Josh!” NFL owners approved the sale of the Commanders on Thursday to a group led by Harris. The once-proud franchise was one of the most dysfunctional in sports under owner Dan Snyder.

Top swimmers missing world championships as they deal with mental, physical issues

Caeleb Dressel failed to qualify for the biggest swim meet of the year. Simone Manuel didn’t even try. Adam Peaty is taking an extended break to deal with mental health issues. Kristóf Milák decided he was in no shape — mentally or physically — to compete this summer. Some of the world’s greatest swimmers are missing the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, as they deal with burnout and the enormous toll the sport takes on their bodies and minds. Their absence is making everyone more cognizant of the issue.

