AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:41 a.m. EDT

US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says

U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned, a person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press. The move comes less than two weeks after the Americans were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move has not been officially announced. The four-time champion struggled through this World Cup. The Americans played well in the round of 16 against Sweden but ultimately fell on penalties after a scoreless tie. The U.S. scored just four goals over the course of the tournament. The United States had never finished worse than third previously.

Detmers takes no-hitter into 8th inning, Ohtani hits 42nd homer as Angels beat Rangers 2-0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Angels left-hander Reid Detmers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit his 42nd home run as Los Angeles beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 2-0. The Rangers got their first hit Wednesday when Marcus Semien lined a double into the left-center gap with one out in the eighth on the 108th and final pitch by Detmers. Reynaldo Lopez and Carlos Estevez finished off the Angels’ eighth shutout this season. Ohtani, the designated hitter whose turn in the starting rotation this week was skipped because of arm fatigue, went the opposite way for a 437-foot homer to left-center in the first inning off Jon Gray.

Sha’Carri is back, Shelly-Ann never left: Women’s 100 is the race to watch at track worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson stamped her name on the long, illustrious list of American sprint champions earlier this summer and also set the stakes for the year ahead of her and the rest of the fast pack of 100-meter runners she’s going against. She says “I’m not back. I’m better.” Whether that is good enough to win gold medals starting this week at world championships and again less than 12 months from now at the Paris Olympics comes down to whether she can finish in front of defending and five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. The women take to the track Sunday with the men opening the meet with preliminary heats Saturday.

Sha’Carri Richardson among stars to watch heading into worlds in Budapest and next year in Paris

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The track and field world championships in Budapest are a chance for about 2,200 athletes representing 202 countries to see how everything is trending on the first step toward next year’s Olympics in Paris. It’s a chance to find out how training is going and how they stack up against many of the same competitors they’ll face next year. And it’s a chance for the world to find out who to watch over the next 11-plus months before track and field starts at the Stade de France on Aug. 2, 2024. The AP tracks 10 athletes to watch at this year’s championships.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders gets hackles up over some of his players not joining in fight at camp

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — There was some shoving and pushing and hollering at the University of Colorado’s football practice on Wednesday, and Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders wasn’t at all happy. What irked Coach Prime however wasn’t that some of his players got into a fight. It was that some of them walked away from the fight. Sanders upbraided them for not sticking up for their teammate and admonished them not to walk away from a fight ever again. The Buffaloes are coming off a 1-11 season, but are back in the spotlight thanks to the arrival of Sanders and several talented transfers.

Djokovic wins first singles match in the US since 2021, Swiatek rolls at Western & Southern Open

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Novak Djokovic had a short night in his first singles match in the U.S. since 2021, beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Western & Southern Open after the Spaniard retired early in the second set with a lower back injury. The second-ranked Djokovic won the first set 6-4, then two points into the second set, Davidovich Fokina hunched over in pain following his return and ended the match after 46 minutes. Djokovic, 36, lost in doubles on Tuesday in his return to the country after missing events because of COVID-19 vaccine restrictions.

Yormark: Big 12 had conversations with UConn, Gonzaga but is done expanding

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says his conference is done expanding, shutting down the possibility of adding UConn and Gonzaga after engaging with the basketball powerhouses on potential membership. Less than two weeks after the Big 12 announced Pac-12 schools will switch leagues and join the conference next year, Yormark appeared on the “Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast” and revealed other potential moves. He called landing Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah a “dream scenario.” Yormark also said he reached out to Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and had a “collegial” conversation.

Ravens unsure when Marlon Humphrey can return from foot surgery; Harbaugh says injury not long term

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is out with a foot issue. He was set to have foot surgery Wednesday in a potentially significant blow to the team’s defensive backfield. Coach John Harbaugh says it isn’t a long-term injury, but he didn’t give a more specific timeline and the start of the regular season is less than four weeks away. Humphrey made his third Pro Bowl last season. Harbaugh says Humphrey’s injury is an issue that’s lingered. The defensive back spoke to reporters Tuesday and gave no indication anything was amiss.

House Oversight Committee member asks chairman to refer Dan Snyder to the DOJ for investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ranking Democrat on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform is asking the Republican chair in charge to refer former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to the Department of Justice for lying under oath. Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin wrote a letter Wednesday to Kentucky Rep. James Comer urging him to send Snyder’s case to the DOJ to determine if Snyder should be prosecuted for making false statements in his deposition and obstructing a congressional investigation. Raskin pointed to the results of the NFL’s independent review that contradicted Snyder’s testimony. The league fined Snyder $60 million for sexual harassment and financial improprieties last month as part of his sale of the team.

The cup that matters to some Americans at BMW Championship has nothing to do with money

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — The BMW Championship is the final event that decides who reaches the FedEx Cup finale. For the Americans, it has nothing to do with money. The cup on their minds is the Ryder Cup. The BMW Championship starts Thursday at Olympia Fields outside of Chicago. It’s the last tournament for Americans to earn six automatic spots on the team that goes to Rome. And then next week after the Tour Championship, the six captain’s picks are named. Keegan Bradley says he can’t stop thinking about the Ryder Cup. Lucas Glover has been trying to make the team since he turned pro.

