AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:40 p.m. EST

Chiefs and 49ers have high-profile offenses, but defense should decide the Super Bowl winner

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Chiefs go as far as Patrick Mahomes takes them. The 49ers have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and a star-studded group surrounding Brock Purdy. This Super Bowl will come down to the other side of the ball. Defense wins the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday. Kansas City is seeking to become the NFL’s first repeat champion in 19 years. San Francisco is aiming for a record-tying sixth Super Bowl title. Mahomes, Travis Kelce and coach Andy Reid get most of the attention on the Chiefs, but defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s unit deserves plenty of credit for carrying the team during various points of the season when the offense was inconsistent and out of sync.

It’s not just Purdy. Several late picks and undrafted players make an impact for Chiefs and 49ers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brock Purdy’s journey from Mr. Irrelevant to Super Bowl starting quarterback is one of the main subplots of this year’s Super Bowl. But a handful of other late draft picks and players who weren’t drafted at all have made contributions to the 49ers and Chiefs. All of them are reminders that you can build a memorable NFL career no matter how long it takes someone to choose you. Kansas City’s Nick Allegretti and Isiah Pacheco were taken in the seventh round. San Francisco’s Jake Brendel and Tashaun Gipson went undrafted.

49ers Pregame Routine: Nick Bosa makes big impact on San Francisco with weekly speeches

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Nick Bosa has been making a high-profile impact for the San Francisco 49ers on Sundays ever since entering the league as the No. 2 overall pick in 2019. Bosa also has been making more hidden contributions every Saturday the past two seasons by breaking down the team with a speech at the end of the final walkthrough before each game. The soft-spoken Bosa was given the assignment for the first time during the 2022 season as coach Kyle Shanahan liked to randomly call on players to keep them all on their toes. General manager John Lynch called the speeches “special.”

With the Super Bowl on deck, the Chiefs also are preparing for big changes on the horizon

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Super Bowl is the end point to a season for which every franchise strives. Yet for the Kansas City Chiefs, their game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers could be the stopping point for an entire era, or at least the beginning of the end. The team could look much different next season with players such as Chris Jones and L’Jarius Sneed due to hit free agency. Many more critical pieces to their championship last season will do the same the following year. And that’s to say nothing of Chiefs coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce, who insist they want to continue and have spent the past week clapping back against talk of retirement.

Chiefs put LG Joe Thuney on IR, activate RB Jerick McKinnon in finalizing Super Bowl roster

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs placed All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney on injured reserve and activated running back Jerick McKinnon on Saturday, finalizing the roster that they will take into the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. McKinnon remains a longshot to play after having surgery in early January to repair a core muscle injury. The Chiefs designated defensive tackle Mike Pennel to be their lone practice squad elevation for the Super Bowl. The 49ers elevated defensive linemen Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill from their practice squad.

Former Mets GM Billy Eppler suspended through World Series for fabricating injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler was suspended through the 2024 World Series by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, who concluded he and other team employees fabricated injuries to create open roster spots. No Mets medical or athletic training personnel were mentioned in the announcement by Major League Baseball. Manfred said in a statement that Eppler directed “the deliberate fabrication of injuries; and the associated submission of documentation for the purposes of securing multiple improper injured list placements during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.”

For Native American activists, the Kansas City Chiefs have it all wrong

Dozens of Indigenous activists have traveled to Las Vegas to gather outside the Super Bowl and demand the Kansas City Chiefs change the team name and ditch its logo and gametime rituals. Rhonda LeValdo founded and leads a group called Not In Our Honor that is calling for the changes. The Acoma Pueblo journalist has been in the Kansas City area for more than two decades. The Chiefs have been the focus of her decadeslong activism against the use of Native American imagery and references in sports. She says the pain fueling her activism is rooted in her ancestors’ oppression and the lingering effects on her community.

Spencer Dinwiddie to sign with Los Angeles Lakers, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the details says Spencer Dinwiddie plans to sign with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers. The point guard was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to Toronto on Thursday and then was waived. He will become a free agent and is eligible to sign a new contract once he clears waivers. He made up his mind before then, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because no contract can be signed yet. Dinwiddie’s plans were first reported by The Athletic. Dinwiddie started 48 games this season for the Nets, averaging 12.6 points and 6.0 assists.

Rutgers hands No. 11 Wisconsin its fourth straight loss 78-56

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Jeremiah Williams scored 18 points in his first home game of the season and Rutgers used a stifling defense to lead the entire game and hand No. 11 Wisconsin its fourth straight loss 78-56. The Scarlet Knights scored 15 points off 12 Wisconsin turnovers to secure their third straight win. Noah Fernandes contributed 17 points and Clifford Omoruyi added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Connor Essegian and AJ Storr scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, for Wisconsin. The Badgers never got within single digits in the second half. The 22-point victory was the largest margin of victory for Rutgers over a ranked opponent in program history.

Theegala closes with 5 birdies on back 9 in second round, takes 1-shot lead at Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sahith Theegala used five birdies on the back nine at TPC Scottsdale to shoot a 7-under 64 and take a one-shot lead into the third round of the waterlogged Phoenix Open. Andrew Novak and Nick Taylor are tied for second. Taylor tied the course record with an 11-under 60 in the first round and shot 70 in the second. Novak shot 65 in each round. Two-time defending tournament champion Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are among five players at 8 under.

