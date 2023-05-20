AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:39 p.m. EDT

Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized on track after racing injury on Preakness undercard

BALTIMORE (AP) — A horse trained by Bob Baffert has been euthanized on the track after going down with injury and unseating his jockey during a race on the Preakness undercard. Havnameltdown buckled forward and threw jockey Luis Saez off his back during the sixth race and continued running around the final turn in some distress. The horse looked at by veterinary staff before being euthanized. Saez was conscious and taken to a hospital complaining about leg pain. He was attended to by medical personnel on the track for several minutes before being put on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

PGA Live Updates | Scottie Scheffler finally makes a birdie but still lagging behind

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler made a birdie. It took him 14 holes to get one Saturday in the PGA Championship and now he has some catching up to do. Scheffler started in a tie with Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners. They are battling for the lead. Scheffler had back-to-back bogeys to start the round. He shot 39 on the front nine. And even after his birdie, he was still four shots behind. Club pro Michael Block is holding his own. He’s in the top 10, one of nine players at par or better.

Man City’s treble bid up and running after winning English Premier League

Manchester City’s bid for a treble of major trophies is up and running. The first was secured without City even playing as the team clinched a third successive English Premier League title and a ninth top-flight crown in its 143-year history thanks to another slip-up by second-placed Arsenal. Arsenal losing at Nottingham Forest 1-0 capped an end-of-season meltdown for the once long-time leader and left City with an unassailable four-point lead. Pep Guardiola’s squad has its sights on becoming just the second team to capture the Premier League-FA Cup-Champions League treble and still has two finals to play in June.

Chevrolet, McLaren soar as Rahal struggles on 1st day of Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Arrow McLaren Racing paced the first day of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 by placing all four of its cars in the fast 12 shootout for the pole on Sunday. Felix Rosenqvist posted the third-fastest qualifying effort in Indianapolis Motor Speedway history to close the day atop the speed chart. He bumped McLaren teammate Alexander Rossi from the top spot. Chevrolet had three of the fastest four cars and landed eight in Sunday’s shootout. The four entries from Chip Ganassi Racing will represent Honda in the top-12 shootout Sunday. Rahal Letterman Lanigan had a terrible day and three of its cars will battle Sunday to avoid being bumped from the Indy 500 field.

Jim Brown Appreciation: Remembering Hall of Fame running back’s lasting impact on and off field

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jim Brown was both extraordinary and extraordinarily complicated. One man. Many versions. His greatness on the football field is beyond reproach. For generations, Brown, who died Thursday night peacefully at his home in Los Angeles, has long been the standard of excellence for running backs, a freakish blend of brute power and blazing speed who in many ways changed the NFL forever. But Brown, who retired to pursue a film career, was also a civil rights pioneer whose image was tarnished by accusations of domestic violence against women.

‘A day of joy’: Brittney Griner makes WNBA season debut after being jailed in Russia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Griner had 18 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots for the Phoenix Mercury in her first WNBA regular-season game since being jailed in Russia. The Los Angeles Sparks won 94-71 in the teams’ opener. Griner was back in action after being detained in Russia on drug-related charges. The 32-year-old center was arrested at Moscow airport in February 2022 after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She returned to the U.S. in December as part of a high-profile prisoner swap. Griner hugged Vice President Kamala Harris before the game.

Preakness favorite Mage gets stitches for cut above eye, good to run in Triple Crown race

BALTIMORE (AP) — Preakness favorite Mage is good to go for the second race of the Triple Crown after bumping his head in his stall. The Kentucky Derby winner got a few stitches to close the cut above his right eye. Co-owner and blood stock agent Ramiro Restrepo confirmed Mage was treated by a state veterinarian and resumed training without interruption. Vets examined and cleared Mage and the six other Preakness horses to run in the $1.65 million race later Saturday. Mage was the 2-1 favorite seven hours before post time.

Heat bring 2-0 lead over Celtics home to Miami as East finals resume on Sunday

MIAMI (AP) — Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals is Sunday night. The eighth-seeded Miami Heat lead the series over Boston 2-0 after stunning almost everyone but themselves by going onto the Celtics’ home floor and winning the first two games in this matchup. They’re in position to take complete command of the series in Game 3 and move to the brink of another trip to the NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler is Miami’s leader this postseason in points, minutes, assists and steals per game. He’s averaging 31.1 points in the postseason.

Arsenal stumbles in EPL title race to add to list of late-season collapses

Arsenal’s late-season stumble will likely go down in the annals of the English Premier League’s most memorable collapses simply because of the level its players were performing at to get themselves in position to win the title in the first place. Only six top-flight teams in the history of English soccer have amassed more points by the halfway mark of the season than Arsenal’s haul of 50. Arsenal then built an eight-point lead with nine games remaining and even City manager Pep Guardiola accepted there was nothing his team could do to stop the long time leader in this kind of form. City has stormed back as Arsenal’s young team wilted because of inexperience, pressure and some key injuries.

Minus suspended coach Becky Hammon, Aces rout Storm 105-64 to open title defense

SEATTLE (AP) — Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum both scored 23 points, and the Las Vegas Aces opened defense of their WNBA championship with a 105-64 win over the Seattle Storm. Las Vegas was without head coach Becky Hammon following her two-game suspension by the league earlier this week following an investigation into former Aces player Dearica Hamby saying she had been bullied and manipulated for being pregnant. The Aces didn’t miss a beat without their head coach on the sideline. Six Aces players finished in double figures. Jewell Loyd led Seattle with 22 points as the Storm began what’s expected to be a rebuild season. For the first time since 2002, Sue Bird was no longer part of Seattle’s roster.

