AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:39 a.m. EDT

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will serve a three-game suspension to start this season as part of self-imposed penalties for NCAA recruiting infractions. The school’s move means Harbaugh will not be on the sideline for the second-ranked Wolverines home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. He will be permitted to coach the team during the week, as per NCAA rules. The infractions case is tied to improper contact with recruits.

Sha’Carri Richardson caps comeback by winning 100-meter title at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — American Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100-meter world title. The 23-year-old outsprinted a star-studded field to take a gold medal two years after a positive marijuana test derailed her Olympic dreams. Running on the far outside in Lane 9, Richardson finished in 10.65 seconds to match the year’s best time and set the world-championship record. She beat Jamaicans Shericka Jackson by .07 seconds and five-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .12.

Analysis: USA Basketball striking blend of focus and fun on World Cup journey

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The sightseeing, beach trips and golf outings are over now for Team USA. It is vacation time in the NBA and USA Basketball went to great lengths to ensure that there would be a work-life balance for those who committed six weeks of their time with hopes of getting the Americans back atop the international stage. Now it’s time to lock in on the World Cup. The U.S. men’s team was flying to Manila on Monday and will spend the next few days going through final practice preparations before their opening game on Saturday against New Zealand. The Americans will be favored to win the tournament, but understand that it’s not going to be easy to return home with the gold.

New Mexico State preaches anti-hazing message as student-athletes return for fall season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A review of hundreds of emails provides insight into the damage control that top New Mexico State University administrators undertook after news broke this year about allegations of hazing on the men’s basketball team. More than 2,400 pages of documents released by the university in response to a records request by The Associated Press also show the disappointment and anger of fans and alumni over what many referred to as a “black eye” for the school. In an interview, Athletics Director Mario Moccia said the university is working through a list of 20 action items aimed at bolstering prevention. Posters are up in locker rooms and the university’s new working group is focused efforts to change campus culture concerning hazing..

Already breaking Usain Bolt’s youth records, teen sprinter Erriyon Knighton on fast track to success

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — American sprinter Erriyon Knighton has often drawn comparisons to retired Jamaican great Usain Bolt. The 19-year-old Knighton doesn’t run away from those comparisons. He embraces the idea of following in Bolt’s footsteps and already is ahead of pace. He’s eclipsed some of Bolt’s under-20 records. Knighton is convinced that someday he could surpass Bolt’s mark of 19.19 seconds in the 200 meters. Knighton is being pushed these days by American teammate Noah Lyles. Lyles is the two-time defending world champion in the 200. He also just won the 100-meter world title in Budapest.

Angry reaction after Spanish soccer leader kissed a Women’s World Cup star on the mouth

MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s soccer federation marred the country’s Women’s World Cup victory after kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism. The Spanish government and the world players’ union condemned the behavior of Luis Rubiales on Monday, a day after Spain’s 1-0 win over England. The soccer federation led by Rubiales sought to downplay the incident through a statement attributed to the player he kissed. The kiss was shocking given the sport’s long-standing allegations of sexual misconduct by male soccer presidents and coaches against female players on national teams.

Spain’s acting prime minister calls Women’s World Cup champions an inspiration for youth

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s acting prime minister has greeted the country’s Women’s World Cup champions at the presidential palace in Madrid. Pedro Sánchez announced that the team members will be awarded Spain’s golden medal of sports achievement in honor of their victory on Sunday in Australia. Players and staff landed late Monday. They were greeted by thousands in a celebration that lasted until past midnight. Gender equality and women’s rights have been cornerstones of Sánchez’s leftist government. But Spain’s Women’s World Cup success has been marred by the forced kiss on the lips that the president Spanish soccer federation gave to player Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony.

USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s Harrison Jr. and Michigan’s Corum top AP preseason All-Americans

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the returning first-team All-Americans who were selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team. Notre Dame offensive tackle and Miami safety Kam Kinchens also followed up their All-America 2022 seasons by being named preseason All-Americans by AP Top 25 voters. Two-time defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia has the most players on the first team with four, including tight end Brock Bowers. Ohio State is next with three.

As college football season arrives, schools pay monitors to stop players and staff from gambling

LAS VEGAS (AP) — University athletic departments and college conferences use independent sports-betting monitoring services to make sure athletes and staff do not bet on sports. Athletes provide private information such as birthdates and residential addresses. The need to keep a close eye on the betting market was driven home over the past several months because of scandals at Alabama, Iowa and Iowa State. Sports betting is legal in 37 states plus the District of Columbia. Experts say schools that want to protect their brand need the right integrity programs in place.

Ravens’ NFL-record preseason winning streak ends at 24 with a loss to the Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens’ NFL-record preseason winning streak ended at 24 with a loss to the Washington Commanders. Third-string quarterback Jake Fromm led a late drive to set up Joey Slye’s go-ahead 49-yard field goal that gave Washington a 29-28 victory. The Ravens lost a preseason game for the first time since 2015. Baltimore backup QB Josh Johnson and newly crowed Washington starter Sam Howell each threw for two touchdowns. Commanders No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin left the game with a toe injury late in the second quarter.

