AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:37 a.m. EDT

Braves rally for 5-4 win over Phillies on d’Arnaud, Riley homers and game-ending double play

ATLANTA (AP) — After being held hitless into the sixth inning, the Atlanta Braves rallied for an improbable 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies to even the NL Division Series at one win apiece. Travis d’Arnaud and Austin Riley each hit a two-run homer, and a game-ending double play for the ages wrapped things up for the Braves. D’Arnaud gave the Braves hope with his shot into the left-field seats in the seventh, cutting Philadelphia’s lead to 4-3. Riley won it with his homer into the Phillies bullpen with two outs in the eighth. A great catch by Michael Harris II and an alert backup and throw by Riley ended the game on a double play.

Diamondbacks jump all over another Dodgers starter and beat LA 4-2 for a 2-0 lead in NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks made quick work of another Dodgers starter, beating Los Angeles 4-2 behind Zac Gallen for a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series. The young Diamondbacks, who earned the final National League wild card despite losing their last four regular-season games, improved to 4-0 in these playoffs — all on the road against division winners. They’ll try for a stunning sweep of the 100-win Dodgers when the best-of-five series shifts to Arizona for Game 3 on Wednesday. Gallen allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings for his second win of the postseason. Gurriel laced an RBI single to cap a three-run first, and the Diamondbacks chased rookie starter Bobby Miller in the second.

Raiders intercept Jordan Love 3 times, hold on to beat Packers 17-13

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robert Spillane intercepted Green Bay’s Jordan Love twice, Amik Robertson made a game-sealing pick in the end zone, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Packers 17-13 to stop a three-game skid. The Raiders’ offense did just enough, with Jimmy Garoppolo completing 22 of 31 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown while throwing his NFL-high seventh interception. Jakobi Meyers caught seven passes for 75 yards and a TD. Love was 16 of 30 for 182 yards and the three picks. Both offenses struggled. The Raiders gained 279 yards and the Packers finished with 285. Las Vegas ended an eight-game skid against the Packers.

UEFA picks UK-Ireland to host soccer’s 2028 European Championship. Italy-Turkey to stage Euro 2032

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has decided the future of soccer’s European Championship for the next decade. The United Kingdom and Ireland will host in 2028 and an unusual Italy-Turkey co-hosting plan was picked for 2032. The double hosting award was inevitable after former bid rivals Italy and Turkey united under one flag of convenience in July. That deal took Turkey out of the Euro 2028 contest. The five neighboring UEFA member federations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Ireland were long favored to win. Euro 2024 in Germany is an increasingly rare example in modern soccer of a single host nation. The executive committee of the European soccer governing body finally approved the 2028 and 2032 decisions on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia formally informs FIFA of its wish to host the 2034 World Cup as the favorite to win

GENEVA (AP) — Saudi Arabia has formally informed FIFA of its wish to host the men’s World Cup in 2034 in a bidding contest that increasingly looks designed for the oil-rich kingdom to win. The Saudi Arabian soccer federation says it “submitted a letter of intent and signed declaration to FIFA to bid” in a vote open only to Asian and Oceania countries. FIFA fast-tracked starting the 2034 contest last week after also agreeing to accept only one candidate for the 2030 World Cup. That unprecedented six-nation, three-continent co-hosting plan in Europe, Africa and South America removed those continents from bidding to get back-to-back tournaments.

Column: Allmendinger overcomes demons to play playoff spoiler in NASCAR win at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — AJ Allmendinger finds the pressure of racing at NASCAR’s top levels so intense that he once took a two-year mental health break just to alleviate the constant stress and anxiety engulfing him every week. Five years later, he played the spoiler in NASCAR’s playoff elimination race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Connor Bedard is the NHL’s latest ‘next Sidney Crosby.’ The original has plenty left in the tank

PITTSBURGH (AP) — One of the NHL’s biggest stars and one of its newest stars will meet for the first time when Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins face Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks in the season opener. The 36-year-old Crosby is entering his 19th season in the NHL and knows a thing or two about the challenges the 18-year-old Bedard faces. Crosby arrived in Pittsburgh in 2005 as hockey’s next big thing. Over the years he’s won three Stanley Cups while serving as an ambassador of the sport. It’s a challenge Crosby believes the teenaged Bedard is ready to embrace.

Brett Favre’s deposition in Mississippi’s welfare scandal is rescheduled for December

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The deposition in the civil lawsuit against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre in connection with Mississippi’s welfare scandal has been pushed back at the request of the athlete’s attorneys. A court document filed Friday shows the hearing has been rescheduled from Oct. 26 to Dec. 11 based on a request by Favre’s lawyers. Favre is set to answer questions under oath about the misspending of $77 million of federal welfare money in Mississippi, where public funds intended to help some of the nation’s poorest people were allegedly used to fund pet projects he and other well-connected people supported. Favre has denied wrongdoing, sued the state auditor who investigated the misspending for defamation and says he paid back misspent welfare funds.

Cristobal, coaches take full blame for Miami’s decision to not run out clock

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami coach Mario Cristobal reiterated Monday that he takes full responsibility for the Hurricanes not taking a knee in the final seconds of their loss to Georgia Tech. That came even as offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson revealed that he actually called the play in which the ball was fumbled away. Miami wasted a late 20-17 lead and lost 23-20 on Saturday night

Russian teams won’t play in Under-17 Euros qualifying after UEFA fails to make new policy work

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Russian teams will not be allowed to play in Under-17 European Championship qualifying games this month. European soccer governing body UEFA decided on Tuesday it could not insert Russia into its men’s and women’s youth competitions. Two weeks ago UEFA surprisingly eased its policy that all Russia’s national and club teams be excluded from international competitions because of the invasion of Ukraine. The policy provoked a split in UEFA’s executive committee. At least 12 of the 55 European member federations said their teams would continue to refuse to play games against Russia. UEFA says “no technical solution to allow Russian teams to play could be found.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.