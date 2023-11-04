AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:36 p.m. EDT

Take That, Tyler: Clemson, Swinney hold off No. 12 Notre Dame 31-23

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mafah ran for a career high 186 yards and two touchdowns in relief of the injured Will Shipley and Clemson held off No. 12 Notre Dame 31-23 to end a disheartening two-game losing streak Saturday. The Tigers came in with more losses in a season than it had in 13 years and still stinging from the radio criticism of “Tyler from Spartanburg,” who called out Dabo Swinney and drew a strong, even hostile rebuke from the coach that apparently fired up the whole group. Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had a 28-yard pick six score off Irish quarterback Sam Hartman.

Auburn FG and late defensive stand lift No. 7 Texas over No. 25 Kansas State 33-30 in OT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bert Auburn kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime and the Texas defense got a key stop on fourth down to earn a 33-30 win Saturday in a matchup of Big 12 co-leaders. No. 7 Texas had led 27-7 late in the third quarter before No. 25 Kansas State stormed back with three touchdown passes from Will Howard. Texas went nowhere on its first possession of overtime before Auburn’s go-ahead kick. Kansas State then drove to the Texas 6. Three consecutive plays gained only 2 yards before the Wildcats went for the win instead of the tie. Howard was pressured and his pass was batted down.

Army’s swarming defense forces 6 turnovers in 23-3 win, deals No. 17 Air Force first loss of season

DENVER (AP) — Bryson Daily ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns, Army’s defense forced six turnovers and the Black Knights knocked No. 17 Air Force from the list of undefeated teams with a 23-3 win. The Black Knights entered as an 18 1/2-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The mistake-prone Falcons had four fumbles, threw two interceptions, missed a 32-yard field goal and turned the ball over twice on downs as their best start since 1985 came to a halt. They entered as one of eight undefeated teams. Army snapped a five-game skid and moved into the driver’s seat to hoist the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

Sparked by Hancock’s 93-yard pick 6, No. 3 Ohio State rallies from halftime deficit to beat Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cornerback Jordan Henderson woke up No. 3 Ohio State early in the second half with a 93-yard interception return for a touchdown and the Buckeyes rallied from their first halftime deficit of the season to beat vastly improved Rutgers 35-16. Kyle McCord hit Marvin Harrison Jr. on two of his three touchdown passes and TreVeyon Henderson ran for 128 yards and score as the Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big, No. 1 in CFP) beat Rutgers (6-3, 3-3) for the 10th straight time. Gavin Wimsatt threw a touchdown pass to JaQuae Jackson, Jai Petel hit three short field goals and Kyle Monangai ran for 159 yards for his third straight over the century mark.

Christopher Bell and Joe Gibbs Racing reflect on tragedy as team tries to win NASCAR championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Christopher Bell was set to represent JGR in the championship four last year when rumors began to fly that something terrible had happened to the organization. Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of the organization, son of team owner Joe Gibbs and Ty’s father, had been found dead in his hotel room that morning and the team was in chaos. It wasn’t even clear if Bell would race in the finale. He did and finished 10th and lost the title to Joey Logano. Bell is back in the championship four this year and the JGR group wants a title to honor the Gibbs family.

William Byron tries to give the No. 24 its first NASCAR championship since Jeff Gordon from the pole

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — William Byron will start from the pole at Phoenix Raceway, trying to win his first Cup Series championship and give the famed No. 24 Chevrolet its first title since Jeff Gordon in 2001. Byron turned a lap at 132.597 mph Saturday in qualifying to earn the top starting spot. The Hendrick Motorsports driver won the Phoenix race in the spring and a sweep Sunday would give him the Cup in his first appearance in NASCAR’s final four. Kyle Larson qualified fourth in another Chevy from Hendrick, while Christopher Bell will start 13th in a Toyota from Joe Gibbs Racing and Ryan Blaney will start 15th in a Ford from Team Penske. The highest-finishing driver among the final four will be crowned champion.

Chelsea’s Emma Hayes expected to become US women’s soccer coach, AP source says

U.S. Soccer is closing in on naming Chelsea’s Emma Hayes as the new coach of the women’s national team, a source familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press. The person spoke Saturday on the condition of anonymity because the details had not been made public. Hayes has won 14 major trophies at Chelsea, including six WSL titles. She has led Chelsea to two domestic league and cup doubles and one trophy treble since taking over the team in 2012.

Cody’s Wish ekes out a nose victory in Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile after rivals bump in the stretch

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Cody’s Wish rallied from last and survived a stewards’ inquiry to defend his title in the $1 million Dirt Mile at the Breeders’ Cup. Cody’s Wish dueled National Treasure down the stretch. Cody’s Wish twice bumped National Treasure before the Preakness winner made contact with Cody’s Wish — and that triggered the stewards’ inquiry. Seven minutes later, Cody’s Wish was declared the winner. The horse was joined in the winner’s circle by teenager Cody Dorman, who has a rare genetic disorder and uses a wheelchair. He and Cody’s Wish developed a special bond when they met in 2018.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, at the Breeders’ Cup, tells NBC he still hopes to play this season

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reaffirmed Saturday that he hopes to be back on the field this season. The 39-year-old quarterback, who was among those in the crowd at Santa Anita Park for the Breeders’ Cup on Saturday, told NBC Sports that he is rehabbing daily and “feeling good.” Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11.

Bears and Montez Sweat agree to 4-year, $105M extension, person familiar with deal tells AP

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the situation has told The Associated Press the Chicago Bears and recently acquired pass rusher Montez Sweat agreed to a four-year, $105 million contract extension through 2027. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the extension had not been made public. The Bears acquired Sweat from the Washington Commanders for a 2024 second-round draft pick to beef up their anemic pass rush on Tuesday. Chicago is last in the NFL with 10 sacks — no other team has fewer than 15 — after finishing with a league-worst 20 a year ago. Sweat has 6 1/2 this season and 35 1/2 in his career.

