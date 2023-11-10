AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:34 p.m. EST

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh banned from final 3 regular-season games over sign-stealing allegations

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Coach Jim Harbaugh has been banned from Michigan’s three remaining regular-season games by the Big Ten for a sign-stealing scheme that has rocked college football. Harbaugh was disciplined by the conference less than 24 hours before the Wolverines play No. 9 Penn State on the road in their toughest matchup of the season. His team has a shot to win a third straight Big Ten title and the school’s first national championship since 1997. Michigan could seek a court order from a judge that would put the ban on hold.

Israeli national team arrives in Kosovo for soccer game under tight security measures

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Israel’s national soccer team has arrived in Kosovo amid tight security measures at the airport ahead of a postponed European Championship qualifier. The team’s two buses were accompanied by several police vehicles and armed officers as it left the airport. There was also tight security at the hotel where the team was staying ahead of Sunday’s game. It is the first match Israel plays since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and the ongoing war in Gaza. It had originally been scheduled for Oct. 15. The Israeli soccer federation posted video social media showing players getting off the team bus on its way to the airport in Israel to take cover by the roadside, apparently amid nearby rocket fire.

Palestinian soccer team prepares for World Cup qualifying games against a backdrop of war

Makram Daboub may be struggling to prepare his Palestinian team for the start of 2026 World Cup qualification but he takes some comfort — for now at least — that his players stuck in Gaza are safe. The national soccer team’s head coach wanted to include Ibrahim Abuimeir, Khaled Al-Nabris, and Ahmed Al-Kayed in a training camp in Jordan ahead of World Cup qualifying games against Lebanon next Thursday and Australia in Kuwait on Nov. 21. But they were unable to make it out of Gaza because of the Israel-Hamas war. Daboub says the three players “so far they are fine. Many of their relatives have died, however, as a result of the bombing.”

Column: College football keeps its head in the sand and winds up with a silly scandal

AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry thinks the absurd signs they hold up on the sidelines to send in plays show just how far college football is behind the times. He writes that the game should simply follow the NFL’s longstanding method of sending in plays via radio communications. If that was allowed by the NCAA, Newberry writes, the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan never would have happened. Instead, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the final three games of the regular season, stealing the thunder of what should be the best time of the season.

Analysis: Bill Belichick should get another opportunity if he wants to keep coaching after Patriots

Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls as a head coach and more games than everyone except Don Shula. That won’t save his job in New England if the Patriots keep losing. Belichick’s future is a hot topic as the Patriots prepare to play the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday. There even was speculation this week that Belichick could be fired if New England loses to Indianapolis. Belichick presided over an unprecedented, two-decade run of excellence but the Patriots have steadily declined since Tom Brady departed after the 2019 season. New England’s dismal start this year is the franchise’s worst since Belichick’s first season with the team in 2000.

Tommy DeVito will be the first rookie to start at quarterback for Giants in modern draft era

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tommy DeVito is still living in the low-rent district of the New York Giants’ locker room. It’s an area in the middle of the room where temporary lockers have been set up for the 16 practice squad players and others on injured reserve. The lockers are a little smaller than the permanent ones that surround the room, and they don’t have lock cabinets for valuables. It’s not a place where one would expect to find the starting quarterback for the Giants (2-7) heading into Sunday’s game against the Cowboys (5-2) in Dallas.

Henrik Lundqvist tops goalie-heavy Hockey Hall of Fame class set for induction Monday

TORONTO (AP) — Former New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist tops the Hockey Hall of Fame class set to be inducted Monday night in Toronto. He will be joined by Mike Vernon, Tom Barrasso, Pierre Turgeon and Caroline Ouellette as part of a goalie-heavy player category. Former NHL coach Ken Hitchcock and the late Pierre Lacroix, who was both an agent and executive, will go in as builders. Lundqvist will become the first Swedish goalie to enter the hall. He’s sixth in NHL history with a European-record 459 victories and ninth in games with 887 and 17th in shutouts with 64. He won Olympic gold with Sweden in 2006.

Noren makes birdies early and late for 67 and 2-shot lead in Bermuda

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Alex Noren had a great start and then had to wait until the end for a strong finish. It added to a 66 and a two-shot lead in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Noren had 11 straight pars after his great start. Two birdies toward the end of his round allowed him to set the tournament record at 15-under 127. He leads by two shots over Ryan Moore, Satoshi Kodaira and Ryan Brehm. Moore is at No. 140 in the FedEx Cup. Two weeks remain for players to finish in the top 125 and keep full PGA Tour cards next year.

Explain, laugh, try the ‘tush push’: how a German announcer spreads the word about the NFL

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Patrick Esume has been the face of NFL broadcasts in Germany for years and has played a big role in helping football to grow in a key international market. Esume says German fans grow up watching soccer so they need more explanations than a U.S. audience but also want to be entertained. Esume and his colleagues have seen their audience soar over the last few years. The NFL has estimated a rise of up to 10% this year alone. Esume coached in the former NFL Europa and is also bringing live football to a European audience as commissioner of the European League of Football.

The Nationals have a new first base coach doo doo doo doo doo doo. It’s Gerardo ‘Baby Shark’ Parra

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gerardo Parra — of “Baby Shark” fame — will be the new first base coach for the Washington Nationals as part of a series of changes to manager Dave Martinez’s staff. The club announced the new roles on Friday. The Nationals went 71-91 in 2023 for their fourth consecutive last-place finish in the NL East. Miguel Cairo will be Martinez’s bench coach and Ricky Gutierrez is shifting to third base coach after holding the title of run prevention coordinator in 2023. Chris Johnson was hired as assistant hitting coach. Holdovers include hitting coach Darnell Coles, pitching coach Jim Hickey, catching and strategy coach Henry Blanco and bullpen coach Ricky Bones.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.