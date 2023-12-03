AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:33 p.m. EST

Michigan vs. Alabama, Washington vs. Texas in College Football Playoff; unbeaten Florida St left out

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama are in the College Football Playoff. Florida State is not and is the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be excluded from the four-team field in its 10-year history. The Seminoles lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury two weeks ago. They continued to win but the committee passed them over. Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington will play Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. The winners will play for the national championship Jan. 8 in Houston.

Column: College football delivers the perfect fiasco to cap the four-team playoff era

The commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference got it all wrong when he sent out a defiant statement claiming “college football deserved better.” Actually, college football got just what it deserved. Florida State being left out of the four-team playoff despite a 13-0 record and ACC championship was the perfect capper to decades of foot-dragging and illogical debate over the proper way to decide a national champion. Next season, with a 12-team format, there should no longer be any argument over a championship-worthy team being left out. It only took a century and a half to get to this point.

The Orange Bowl is for the snubbed. Florida State and Georgia will square off Dec. 30 ahead of CFP

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Florida State won every game this season. Georgia won 29 in a row including back-to-back national championships, then lost by a field goal. And neither was deemed good enough by the College Football Playoff committee. A trip to the Orange Bowl is what two very angry teams will get instead. No. 4 Florida State (13-0 ACC, No. 5 CFP) will play No. 6 Georgia (12-1 SEC, No. 6 CFP) on Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl, after both programs felt like they deserved a chance to play for the national title.

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, Eagles security chief ejected in NFC title game rematch

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday’s against Philadelphia for putting his hand in the face the Eagles’ security chief. Dom DiSandro, a constant presence on the Eagles’ sideline and whenever players are out in public, pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith after a reception. Greenlaw popped up and at DiSandro. Greenlaw was ejected. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room with a roaring ovation from Eagles fans.

Collins has 191 yards receiving, Ward saves game with interception as Texans beat Broncos 22-17

HOUSTON (AP) — Nico Collins had a career-high 191 yards receiving and a fourth-quarter touchdown, and Jimmie Ward intercepted Denver’s Russell Wilson in the end zone with 9 seconds left to left to help the Houston Texans hold on for a 22-17 win over the Broncos. Ward leapt in front of intended receiver Lucas Krull to secure the fourth victory in five games for Houston and snap a five-game winning streak for Denver. Wilson was intercepted a season-high three times, all of them after halftime. Derek Stingley Jr. had the first two picks for the Texans. Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 274 yards for Houston.

Sam LaPorta has career day for Lions, Saints QB Derek Carr hurt as Detroit wins 33-28

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sam LaPorta had career highs of nine catches for 140 yards, including an early touchdown and a crucial first-down snag in the final minutes, and the Detroit Lions beat the reeling New Orleans Saints 33-28. Detroit improved to 9-3, its best record through 12 games since it was 10-2 in 1962. The Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr in the fourth quarter to back, shoulder and head injuries. Carr was hurt on a penalized hit by Bruce Irvin, who drove the weight of his body into the quarterback. New Orleans fell to 5-7, one game behind first-place Atlanta in the NFC South.

AP Top 25: Michigan is No. 1 for first time in 26 seasons, Georgia’s streak on top ends at 24 weeks

Michigan is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since its won its last the national championship in 1997, and Georgia slipped to No. 6 after its 29-game winning streak was snapped by Alabama. Michigan received 51 first-place votes. No. 2 Washington had 11 first-place votes. Texas was No. 3 and Florida State No. 4. Alabama moved up three spots to No. 5. The Bulldogs had their string of 24 straight weeks at No. 1 snapped. It is the second longest in AP poll history behind Southern California’s 33 straight from 2003-05.

Scheffler makes it look easy for 3-shot victory in the Bahamas. Tiger Woods finishes 18th

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is golf’s best player with the full swing. Now his putting has come around, and he made it look easy in the Hero World Challenge. Scheffler played bogey-free for a 68 to win by three shots. It’s his fifth title this year and firms up his No. 1 world ranking. Tiger Woods finished 18th in the 20-man field. He shot 72 but the golf was never the top concern. He hadn’t played since the Masters because of ankle surgery. Woods says he felt better each day. He still hopes to play once a month in 2024.

Texans rookie WR Tank Dell has broken left fibula and will miss rest of season, AP source says

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans rookie receiver Tank Dell will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left fibula against the Denver Broncos. That’s according to a person familiar with the injury who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Sunday because the team did not disclose the severity of the injury. Dell got rolled up on at the end of a 3-yard touchdown run by Dameon Pierce in the first quarter. He writhed on the ground in pain and was driven off the field on a cart. Dell has been one of the top rookie receivers in the league with 709 yards and seven touchdowns.

The NBA’s in-season tournament quarterfinals are here. Next stop: Las Vegas

It’s four regular-season games in early December. Ordinarily, they’d be forgotten shortly after the final buzzer. That likely won’t happen this time. The NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament has reached the knockout stage. Quarterfinal games on Monday and Tuesday will decide which four teams go to Las Vegas later this week to play for the NBA Cup and the bulk of a prize pool that will total about $18 million. Monday’s games have Boston visiting Indiana and New Orleans going to Sacramento. On Tuesday, it’ll be New York at Milwaukee and Phoenix at the Los Angeles Lakers.

