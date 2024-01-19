AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:32 p.m. EST

Raiders agree to hire Antonio Pierce as their next head coach, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to hire Antonio Pierce to be their next coach and the two sides are finalizing the deal, a person familiar with the decision told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made the announcement. Pierce took over as Las Vegas’ interim coach on Halloween night after Josh McDaniels was fired. The Raiders went 5-4 under his watch and the team was 8-9 overall.

Josh Hader agrees to $95 million, 5-year contract with Astros, AP source says

Aa person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that hard-throwing reliever Josh Hader and the Houston Astros have agreed to a $95 million, five-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Hader’s deal can be considered the most lucrative for a relief pitcher, even while falling short of the total dollars in Edwin Díaz’s $102 million, five-year contract with the New York Mets that began last year. Díaz’s contract includes $26.5 million in deferred payments he won’t completely receive until 2042 and was valued at $93.2 million for baseball’s luxury tax.

Falcons interview Aaron Glenn for coaching vacancy, but all eyes are on Bill Belichick

ATLANTA (AP) — With Bill Belichick set for a second interview, the Atlanta Falcons talked with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn about their vacant head coaching job. The Falcons announced Friday they had completed a virtual interview with Glenn. Glenn became the ninth coach to interview with the Falcons, but all eyes were on Belichick amid reports that he was the team’s top choice and had flown into Atlanta on one of owner Arthur Blank’s private jets for a second interview. The team has provided no additional details other than to say it plans to talk further with Belichick.

The Ravens are ready to give Dalvin Cook a shot, but there’s no telling what to expect

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Dalvin Cook was waived after 15 forgettable games this season for the New York Jets. He then joined Baltimore’s practice squad and was signed to the 53-man roster this week. Coach John Harbaugh says the running back will be an option Saturday when the Ravens play their postseason opener against the Houston Texans. Cook rushed for over 1,100 yards as recently as last season with Minnesota. So it’s certainly possible the move from New York’s offense to Baltimore’s could rejuvenate him.

Sports Illustrated employees left in limbo as publisher faces money troubles

The jobs of people who produce Sports Illustrated were in limbo after the company that paid to maintain the iconic brand’s print and digital products told staff that its license was revoked. In an email to employees Friday morning, the Arena Group, which operates Sports Illustrated and related properties, said that because of the revocation, “we will be laying off staff that work on the SI brand.” Authentic later said in a statement it intends to keep Sports Illustrated going. The company is negotiating with Arena and other publishing entities to determine who will do that, according to a person with knowledge of the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly about them.

Florida is under NCAA investigation a year after a failed NIL deal with QB signee Jaden Rashada

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s football program is under NCAA investigation a year after a failed name, image and likeness deal worth more than $13 million with former signee Jaden Rashada. The Gators released the NCAA’s notice of inquiry Friday to The Associated Press and the Tampa Bay Times after the newspaper’s lawyers got involved. The NCAA’s letter, dated June 9, 2023, is addressed to school president Ben Sasse and states the NCAA enforcement staff has begun an investigation into the football program. Names of investigators were redacted, and Rashada was not mentioned.

Judge ends suspension of Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who faces rape charge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has reinstated Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who had been suspended from the team since he was charged with rape in Kansas. U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Lawless found that the university had violated Shannon’s civil rights. The judge noted that Shannon has a right to pursue his basketball career and make money from endorsements “while he is presumed innocent of the criminal charges.” Illinois says in a statement that Shannon will be available to participate in practices and games. Shannon was charged on Dec. 5 in Douglas County, Kansas, with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery.

Jack Burke Jr., Hall of Famer who was the oldest living Masters champion, has died at age 100

Hall of Fame golfer and two-time major champion Jack Burke Jr. has died at age 100. He had been the oldest surviving Masters champion. His passing was confirmed Friday by Steve Timms, the CEO and president of the Houston Golf Association who spoke with Burke’s wife. When Burke finished his playing career, he joined Jimmy Demaret to found Champions Golf Club in Houston. The club went on to host the Ryder Cup, the U.S. Open and most recently the U.S. Women’s Open in 2020. Burke won the PGA Championship and Masters in 1956 among his 16 titles. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Lydia Ko feels at home and shares lead in LPGA opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko is feeling refreshed and right at home at the LPGA’s season opener. She lives at Lake Nona and is ready to put last year’s poor year behind her. Ko shot a bogey-free 67 in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. That gives her a share of the lead with Ayaka Furue going into the weekend. The real challenge might be the weather. Ko finished as the rain was starting. The weekend in Orlando could see temperatures in the lower 40s Fahrenheit. Ko didn’t win on the LPGA last year. She is eager to change that.

Pistol Pete, Big Bill, Danny and the Miracles: 75 years of the AP Top 25 full of memorable moments

John Wooden was not effusive with praise. Even when star center Bill Walton dominated in the 1973 national championship game, the UCLA coach took a tongue-in-cheek jab by deriding the big redhead for missing a shot. No matter. Walton’s performance against Memphis State is still one of the greatest individual games in history. Walton scored 44 points and made 21 of 22 while grabbing 13 rebounds in 33 minutes. Walton’s game was one of many top performances in the 75-year history of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, including Pete Maravich’s season scoring mark, Stephen Curry’s NCAA Tournament run with Davidson and Indiana’s first 1976 season.

