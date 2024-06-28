AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:32 a.m. EDT

Panama scores late goal, beats shorthanded U.S. 2-1 at Copa America after Weah red card

ATLANTA (AP) — José Fajardo beat backup goalkeeper Ethan Horvath in the 83rd minute to give Panama a 2-1 victory over the United States at the Copa America and put the Americans in danger of elimination if they don’t beat Uruguay in their first-round finale. The U.S. played nearly the entire game a man down after a silly foul by Tim Weah in the 18th minute. Folarin Balogun put the short-handed U.S. ahead in the 22nd minute but César Blackman tied the score in the 26th. Horvath, who replaced injured Matt Turner at halftime, couldn’t prevent Fajardo’s close-range shot and Panama beat the U.S. for just the third time in 27 meetings.

US Soccer Federation says Weah, other players targets of racist abuse after Copa America loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Tim Weah and other members of the U.S. national team were targeted with racist abuse on social media after the Americans were beaten 2-1 by Panama in the Copa America. The U.S. Soccer Federation issued a statement saying it was “deeply disturbed with the racist comments made online.” Weah, who is Black, was sent off with a red card in the 18th minute after punching a Panama player. It was earliest red card for a U.S. player since Jimmy Conrad was tossed from a 2010 friendly against Honduras. The short-handed Americans nearly held on for a tie, but Panama scored a late goal that put the U.S. hopes of advancing past the first round in serious jeopardy. U.S. Soccer said several of its players were the targets of racist comments.

Bryce Harper hurts hamstring on final play of Phillies’ 7-4 loss to Marlins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper limped off the field with an apparent hamstring injury after making the final out for the Philadelphia Phillies in their 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. Hustling down the line as he tried to beat out a grounder to the right side, Harper reached for his left hamstring after crossing first base and hobbled toward the dugout. He will undergo imaging Friday. Earlier in the day, the slugger was elected by fans to start at first base for the National League in the July 16 All-Star Game at Texas. Philadelphia teammate Kyle Schwarber also got hurt, exiting in the ninth inning after experiencing left groin tightness. Schwarber, normally a designated hitter, started in left field — just his third game in the field all season.

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, taken by Lakers with 55th pick in NBA draft

It was the dream that LeBron James first floated a few years ago, the notion of playing in the NBA alongside one of his sons. And it’s a step closer to reality now. Bronny James — the oldest son of the NBA’s all-time scoring leader — was drafted Thursday by the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that his father has played for since 2018. Bronny James was taken with the No. 55 overall pick, deep in the second round and with only three picks remaining in this year’s draft. The move doesn’t guarantee that father and son will play in a game together, but it certainly raises the possibility that it could happen in what would be an NBA first.

NBA draft finally worth the longer wait for some players after moving to a two-day format

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA draft was completed on a second day in a second borough of New York, with the Toronto Raptors taking Jonathan Mogbo of San Francisco with the No. 31 pick. The league went to a two-day format this year instead of having its draft drag too late into the night. The second round was held Thursday at ESPN’s Seaport District studios in Manhattan after the first round took place as usual at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Ten players and their families attended, sitting in a room off the studio set, though the two players who were left in the green room at the end of the first round, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski and Johnny Furphy of Kansas, didn’t return.

Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are in the draw after recent operations

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have both been placed in the Wimbledon bracket during the draw despite coming off recent operations. Being in Friday’s draw is no guarantee either 37-year-old past champion at the All England Club will actually compete at the event that begins Monday. Djokovic has looked in practice sessions this week as though he is ready to go, less than a month after having surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee. He has won seven of his men’s-record 24 Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon. Murray is a two-time trophy winner at the grass-court tournament who made clear on Thursday that he would wait until the last moment to decide whether or not to play.

Jury orders NFL to pay nearly $4.8 billion in ‘Sunday Ticket’ case for violating antitrust laws

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury in U.S. District Court ordered the NFL to pay nearly $4.8 billion in damages Thursday after ruling that the league violated antitrust laws in distributing out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on a premium subscription service. The jury awarded $4.7 billion in damages to the residential class and $96 million in damages to the commercial class. The lawsuit covered 2.4 million residential subscribers and 48,000 businesses who paid for the package of out-of-market games from the 2011 through 2022 seasons on DirecTV.

Sha’Carri, Lyles, McLaughlin-Levrone cruise through early rounds at US Olympic track trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson never made it to the start, let alone the finish, of the 200 meters at the last Olympic trials. At these trials, even in the opening round of what’s really her second-best race, she flashed another glimpse of the kind of sprinter who has emerged from all that trouble three years ago. Bursting from the starting block and turning the curve into her own, personal glidepath, Richardson was able to slow down over the final 20 meters and still won her opening round in 21.99 seconds. Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas also cruised through their opening rounds of the 200, while Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran 53.07 seconds to win her first round of the 400-meter hurdles.

Buoyed by hometown support, Shane Wiskus states his case at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fred Richard and Brody Malone moved closer to a trip to the Olympics with solid performances during the opening night of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials. Richard, a junior at Michigan, posted an all-around score of 85.600 on Thursday night to lead Malone, a three-time national champion, by a half-point. Malone is at 85.100. Shane Wiskus, a 2020 Olympian along with Malone, is third at 84.300. The five-man U.S. Olympic team will be announced shortly after the trials end on Saturday night.

Euro 2024: Penalty shootouts set to take center stage as psychology and new tactics come into play

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — The penalty shootout is a tense battle of wills over 12 yards (11 meters) that has increasingly become a huge part of soccer and an unavoidable feature of the knockout stage in the biggest competitions. Shootouts were added to the laws of the game in 1970 and have marred careers, spawned pizza adverts and helped to definitively secure a place for Lionel Messi in the pantheon of soccer greats. It’s why those who delve into the psychology and science of soccer are perplexed as to why this tiebreaker system has been overlooked by many teams especially in these data-driven times. Shootouts are likely to be a key part of Euro 2024’s knockout stage starting Saturday.

