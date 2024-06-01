AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:28 a.m. EDT

Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul has been postponed after Tyson’s health episode

Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul has been postponed after the 57-year-old Tyson fell ill on a flight last weekend. Tyson and Paul say they’ll announce a new date for their fight next week. They were scheduled to meet July 20 in Arlington, Texas. Tyson fell ill on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles last Sunday, and his flight was met by first responders. Tyson’s camp attributed the episode to an ulcer problem. Tyson’s camp says his doctors have advised him to lay off heavy training for a few weeks. The 27-year-old Paul says he supports the decision.

France files preliminary terrorism charges against teenager accused of plan to attack Olympic fans

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have handed preliminary terrorism charges to an 18-year-old accused of a plot targeting spectators attending Olympic soccer games. The man is accused of planning a ‘’violent action’’ on behalf of the Islamic State group’s jihadist ideology. That’s according to a statement on Friday from the national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office. The man, who was not identified, is behind held in custody pending further investigation. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a statement earlier in the day that members of the General Directorate of Internal Security arrested an 18-year-old man from Chechnya on May 22 on suspicion of being behind a plan to attack soccer events that will be held in the southern city of Saint-Etienne.

Nugent-Hopkins scores 2 power-play goals and Oilers beat Stars 3-1 to move a win away from Cup final

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two quick power-play goals, Stuart Skinner stopped 19 shots and the Edmonton Oilers beat the top-seeded Dallas Stars 3-1 in the Western Conference Final to take a 3-2 series lead. There hadn’t been a power-play goal by either team in this series until Nugent-Hopkins scored on a rebound only 18 seconds after a penalty in the first period Friday night. That was 2 seconds longer than it took for him to score when the Oilers got a man advantage after a penalty just a minute into the second period. Game 6 is Sunday night in Edmonton with the Oilers a win from advancing to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2006.

Aaron Judge caps huge May by hitting 2 more homers to lead the Yankees past the Giants 6-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Aaron Judge capped a spectacular May by homering twice in his first game ever in San Francisco and the New York Yankees beat the Giants 6-2. Judge grew up about 100 miles away in Linden and was heavily recruited in free agency by the Giants in December 2022, but decided to remain with the Yankees. Judge hit a single in the first inning and then launched a three-run shot to left field in the third inning against Jordan Hicks and then another solo shot in the sixth to give him a major league-leading 20 homers.

Kings agree to a contract extension with coach Mike Brown, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal says the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a extension with coach Mike Brown to keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season. The person tells The Associated Press the two sides reached agreement on the extension Friday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been announced by the team. ESPN first reported the deal and said Brown will get a $4 million raise to $8.5 million for next season and then $8.5 million a year for two additional seasons added on to his previous deal. Brown has a 94-70 record in two seasons with Sacramento.

Simone Biles, looking perhaps better than ever, surges to early lead at US Championships

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Simone Biles put herself in position to win a ninth national gymnastics title, stringing together four occasionally brilliant rotations to take a massive lead at the U.S. Championships. The 27-year-old, eyeing a third Olympic trip this summer, posted an all-around total of 60.450, the highest by any gymnast in the world since the beginning of 2022. It was also more than three points clear of Skye Blakely in second at 57.050 and Kayla DiCello in third at 56.850. Biles posted the highest score on all four events two months away from the women’s all-around final in Paris on Aug. 1.

Everton faces uncertain future after proposed sale to investment firm 777 Partners falls through

LONDON (AP) — Miami-based private investment firm 777 Partners has failed to conclude a deal for the purchase of Everton. 777 reached an agreement to buy out Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri in September. But the club has said in a statement that the buyout is off because it was not completed before the deadline. Moshiri has a 94.1% stake in the Premier League club. Everton said it would “continue to operate as usual while it works with Blue Heaven Holdings to assess all options for the club’s future ownership.”

Meechai has a big start and leads Women’s Open. Nelly Korda won’t be around to see how it ends

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Nelly Korda making a 10 at the U.S. Women’s Open was a surprise. Wichanee Meechai delivered another stunner at Lancaster Country Club. The 31-year-old Thai has never finished in the top 10 in her 20 major appearances. But she opened with four straight birdies. She matched the low round of the week with a 67. And now Meechai has a two-shot lead over Andrea Lee going into the weekend. The weekend won’t feature Korda. The world’s No. 1 player couldn’t recover from her 80 in the opening round. Korda played 2 over the last 10 holes and missed by two.

Lexi Thompson makes a tearful exit from US Women’s Open

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — This is not the way Lexi Thompson wanted to end her 18 years in the U.S. Women’s Open. She made four straight bogeys. She finished with a bogey for a 75 and will miss the cut. Thompson got emotional talking about a week in which she announced this will be her final year playing a full schedule. She was asked what she would tell her 12-year-old self now. Thompson talked about enjoying life. But she choked up with emotion and quietly said she wish she hadn’t decided to talk. Thompson still doesn’t know what she will do next year.

FIFA unites World Cup winners and club executives as teammates to study for soccer diploma

ZURICH (AP) — World Cup and Champions League winners have been learning about the soccer industry at FIFA this week alongside club founders and front-office leaders. All were teammates in the classroom at the soccer body’s headquarters in Zurich to study all fields of the industry for the FIFA Diploma in Club Management. Graduates included Juan Mata and Angel City founder Julie Uhrman. The new intake for the 18-month course also included Cesc Fàbregas, Esteban Cambiasso and Radamel Falcao. Tutors included Arsene Wenger. The course aims to give former stars a pathway to new careers and better educate soccer executives about players’ perspective.

