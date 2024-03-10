AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:27 p.m. EDT

South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso shoves LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson, is ejected with 5 other players

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina forward Kamilla Cardoso was one of six players ejected from the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game after she shoved LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson to the floor late in the fourth quarter. Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley had stolen the ball from Johnson, who wrapped her up and was called for an intentional foul. Johnson bumped South Carolina’s Ashlyn Watkins while heading to her bench, and then the 6-foot-7 Cardoso rushed in and pushed the 5-10 Johnson to the ground. In all, four South Carolina players were ejected and the Gamecocks had six remaining. LSU was left with only its starting five players after two reserves were disqualified.

Patriots agree to trade QB Mac Jones to the Jaguars for a 6th-round draft pick, AP source says

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to acquire New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a sixth-round pick in next month’s NFL draft according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday and after Jones passes a physical. The move brings Jones home; he was born and raised in Jacksonville. He also provides competition behind starter Trevor Lawrence. Jones will vie with 30-year-old C.J. Beathard for the backup spot.

Clark sparks No. 3 Iowa’s comeback for Big Ten tourney title 3-peat in 94-89 OT win over Nebraska

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark overcame a cold start to score 30 of her 34 points after halftime in third-ranked Iowa’s rally past Nebraska 94-89 in overtime to win a third straight Big Ten Tournament. Hannah Stuelke finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes after they trailed by 13 points in the first half. Their superstar Clark missed all nine of her 3-point attempts in the first half. She hit a 3 with 51 seconds left in overtime to give Iowa the lead for good. Alexis Markowski had 23 points and 13 rebounds for Nebraska.

No. 1 South Carolina wins SEC Tournament over No. 8 LSU 79-72 in game marred by skirmish, ejections

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley scored a career-high 24 points including four 3-pointers as No. 1 South Carolina held off No. 8 LSU 79-72 to win the Southeastern Conference Tournament title. The game was marred by a fourth-quarter fight that led to Gamecocks leading scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso being ejected. South Carolina was ahead 73-66 when Fulwiley stole the ball from Flau’jae Johnson, who wrapped her up and was called for a foul. Johnson then bumped South Carolina’s Ashlyn Watkins, and the 6-foot-7 Cardoso rushed and pushed the 5-10 Johnson the ground. Cardoso and three of her teammates were ejected. Two LSU players who came off the bench were also sent off.

Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert fined $100,000 for directing ‘money sign’ gesture toward referee

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Minnesota center Rudy Gobert $100,000 two days after he implied that referee Scott Foster was not calling games fairly and further suggesting that gambling is having a detrimental impact on the outcome of games. The fine is the maximum that the NBA could give under terms of the collective bargaining agreement that went into place last year, matching the $100,000 fine given to then-Philadelphia guard James Harden for his public trade demand last fall.

Scottie Scheffler, with hot putter, demolishes the field to win at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the best in golf from tee to green. He was hot with the putter at Bay Hill and the result was predictable. Scheffler demolished a strong field to win by five shots. It’s the largest margin at the Arnold Palmer Invitational since Tiger Woods in 2012. Scheffler shot a 66 in the final round while playing in the last group. That was the best score by two shots on Sunday. U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark had a 70 and was runner-up. Shane Lowry shot 72 and finished third. Lowry started the final round tied for the lead with Scheffler.

Newgarden and Team Penske dominate IndyCar season opener amid criticism of series leadership

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Team Penske silenced recent criticism aimed at series leadership by dominating the IndyCar season-opening race with a Josef Newgarden win from the pole on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren Racing broke up the Penske rout with a second-place finish, but Penske drivers Scott McLaughlin and Will Power finished third and fourth. The Penske trio finished ahead of every Andretti Global driver two days after team owner Michael Andretti called on Roger Penske to sell the IndyCar Series if he’s not willing to increase his investments in promotion and marketing. Colton Herta in fifth was the highest-finishing driver for Andretti.

Hidalgo helps No. 14 Notre Dame edge No. 10 NC State for ACC Tournament title

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Star freshman Hannah Hidalgo had 22 points as No. 14 Notre Dame held off No. 10 North Carolina State 55-51 in Sunday’s championship game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. It marked the Irish’s first title since 2019. Hidalgo was named the tournament’s most valuable player after tallying six rebounds and six assists. Maddy Westbeld added 16 points for the fourth-seeded Irish. It also marked the first ACC Tournament title for fourth-year coach Niele Ivey. River Baldwin scored 14 points to lead the second-seeded Wolfpack. N.C. State was chasing its fourth title in five years.

Purdue retires Zach Edey’s jersey after he leads No. 3 Boilermakers past Wisconsin in home finale

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey had 25 points and 14 rebounds in his home finale and No. 3 Purdue beat Wisconsin 78-70. The 7-foot-4 Edey became the first Big Ten player to exceed 2,200 career points and 1,200 boards. After the game, the Boilermakers surprised him by retiring his jersey. Fletcher Loyer added 15 points and Braden Smith added 10 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers, who won their fifth straight overall and a second straight Big Ten title by at least three games. John Blackwell scored 18 points for the Badgers.

Mets closer Edwin Díaz is set for spring debut after freak WBC injury a year ago

New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz is set to appear in a game for the first time since tearing a patellar tendon during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The two-time All-Star is expected to be the first reliever after starter Tylor Megill in a spring training game against Miami on Monday night. Díaz will have a 20-pitch limit. The 29-year-old right-hander injured his right knee celebrating with teammates after closing out Puerto Rico’s 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic last March. The injury was the first of many for the Mets in 2023.

