AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:27 a.m. EDT

Castellanos hits 2 homers again, powers Phillies past Braves 3-1 and into 2nd straight NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos became the first player to hit multiple homers in consecutive postseason games, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-1 win in Game 4 of their NL Division Series that knocked the 104-win Atlanta Braves out of the playoffs for the second straight year. The Phillies head next week to the NLCS and will play the Arizona Diamondbacks, making their first trip 2007. Game 1 is Monday in Philadelphia. Trea Turner hit a solo homer in the fifth for a 2-1 lead as the Phillies make another run at the franchise’s first World Series title since 2008.

Mahomes throws TD pass, Kelce has big game with Swift watching again as Chiefs beat Broncos 19-8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 306 yards and a touchdown, Harrison Butker kicked four field goals, and the Kansas City Chiefs held off the Denver Broncos 19-8. It was the Chiefs’ 16th straight win over their longtime AFC West rivals. Travis Kelce had nine catches for 124 yards for Kansas City with Taylor Swift again cheering him on from an Arrowhead Stadium suite. The Broncos’ Russell Wilson was held to 95 yards passing with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. Denver has not beaten the Chiefs since Sept. 17, 2015, the year Peyton Manning led the Broncos to the Super Bowl.

An Israeli team begins a tour against NBA teams, believing games provide hope during a war at home

NEW YORK (AP) — Yehu Orland wore a shirt honoring a close friend who was killed two days earlier defending Israel, and cried a little when his country’s national anthem played before a game in Brooklyn. But the coach of Maccabi Ra’anana believes continuing his team’s tour against NBA teams while his country is at war was the right decision. The team from the Israeli National League was playing the first of three games during its tour Thursday night against the Nets. There was a police presence outside the arena, with barricades set up in the plaza.

Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos. Her return came one day after Swift walked the red carpet in Los Angeles for the premiere of her concert movie at The Grove. Swift and Kelce have been in a budding relationship the past few weeks, ever since the All-Pro tight end invited her to a game when he failed to meet her during her Eras Tour. Thursday night’s game was the third that Swift has attended in four weeks.

Why can’t the Dodgers win in October? They’ll search for answers during a long winter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers were left wondering why they can’t win in October after they were swept out of the NL Division Series. They’ll spend all winter searching for answers while reliving their quick exit for the second straight season. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw has a major decision to make on whether he returns for a 17th season or retires. He dealt with a lingering shoulder injury over the final months of the season and got lit up by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS opener. The Dodgers’ rotation could be bolstered next year by the return of Walker Buehler.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders calls late game times ‘stupidest thing ever invented in life’

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Buffaloes will play another late game when they host Stanford on Friday night at sold-out Folsom Field. The game won’t start until at least 8 p.m. Mountain and doesn’t figure to finish until at least 11:30 p.m. Coach Deion Sanders isn’t a big fan of the late kickoffs, calling it the stupidest thing ever invented.The only other time Colorado has played on a Friday the 13th was in November 2015, when the Buffs lost 27-24 to Southern California.

IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating Ukrainian sports regions

GENEVA (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee has been suspended by the IOC for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine. Russian Olympic officials provoked the dispute last week by accepting the councils in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia as its members. The suspension does not immediately affect any Russians who are returning to compete in international sporting events as neutral athletes. The Russian Olympic Committee can challenge the IOC decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Lexi Thompson holds her own on PGA Tour in Las Vegas. Beau Hossler sets the pace

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lexi Thompson is holding her own on the PGA Tour. Thompson is the seventh woman to play the PGA Tour. She was 1-over par through 16 holes in the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas when the first round was halted by darkness. Thompson will have a 20-foot par putt when she resumes Friday morning. She’s still at least one shot out of the cut line. Thompson says she played decently and had one bad hole. That was a three-putt from 12 feet on the seventh hole for double bogey. Beau Hossler set the pace in the first round with a 9-under 62.

Walt Garrison, who played for Cowboys in college and NFL and was a real rodeo cowboy, dies at 79

DALLAS (AP) — Walt Garrison, who led the Big 8 in rushing for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, won a Super Bowl as a fullback with the Dallas Cowboys and competed as a rodeo cowboy, has died. He was 79. The NFL team said on its website Thursday that Garrison died overnight. It did not give a cause of death. A fifth-round draft choice out of Oklahoma State, the 6-foot, 205-pound Garrison played nine years in Dallas and retired in 1974 as the No. 3 rusher and No. 4 receiver in franchise history. But it was Garrison’s rodeo career — which he called his first love — that made him the ultimate cowboy. He also was a longtime spokesman for U.S. Tobacco and its Skoal smokeless brand.

Climate change sees IOC aim to choose hosts of 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics at same time next July

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has cited concerns over climate change for its wish to pick two Winter Olympics hosts next July. That’s putting Salt Lake City quickly into play for the 2034 edition. IOC president Thomas Bach says it aims to pick hosts for both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games at its meeting on the eve of the Paris Games next year. Sweden, Switzerland and France are working on possible bids for 2030 and Salt Lake City officials have long targeted 2034. That would avoid the United States hosting back-to-back Olympics after the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.