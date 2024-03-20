AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:25 p.m. EDT

The four Grand Slams, the two tours and Saudi Arabia are all hoping to revamp tennis

Tennis could be on the verge of massive structural change if one of two separate proposals formulated by the four Grand Slam tournaments and the WTA and ATP professional tours ends up moving forward. There is plenty of discussion happening now behind closed doors about the sport’s future. Negotiations involve the various governing bodies, tournaments, players, agents and Saudi Arabia’s Private Investment Fund. The idea set forth by the four majors would get rid of the current WTA-ATP structure and create a new Premier Tour for roughly 100 women and 100 men and a lower-level Contenders Tour for roughly 200 women and 200 men. All events would have women and men and pay equal prize money.

Detroit Lions defensive back Cameron Sutton sought in Florida domestic violence warrant

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive back Cameron Sutton is wanted on a Florida domestic violence warrant. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for tips to help find him. Authorities said on the X social media platform that the warrant is for domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The sheriff’s office said Sutton may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a Florida license plate. No other information was immediately provided. It wasn’t clear if Sutton has a lawyer to speak for him and the team declined to comment. An email message sent to Sutton’s agent was not immediately returned.

NFL competition committee proposes a ban on hip-drop tackles and a radical change to kickoffs

The NFL competition committee is proposing a rule to penalize so-called “hip-drop” tackles and a radical change to kickoffs to add more returns without compromising safety. The proposals will be presented to owners at the league meetings later this month, with 24 out of 32 votes needed for approval. The committee didn’t propose any rule changes to limit the use of the “tush push” quarterback sneak that has been so successful for the Philadelphia Eagles the past few seasons or any change to the rule giving the defensive team a touchback if the team with the ball fumbles through the end zone.

Caitlin Clark, freshmen JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo top AP women’s All-America team

Iowa star Caitlin Clark has been honored for the third straight season as a first-team Associated Press All-American. She is just the 11th player to earn that distinction three times. The NCAA’s all-time leading scorer was joined by Stanford’s Cameron Brink, UConn’s Paige Bueckers and two freshmen: JuJu Watkins of USC and Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame. They are only the fourth and fifth freshmen to make the first team since the AP began the awards in the 1994-95 season.

Paris Olympics soccer draw: United States women face Germany and Australia. Men meet France

PARIS (AP) — The United States women’s soccer team will face Germany and Australia at the Paris Olympics when incoming coach Emma Hayes looks to get off to a flying start. The draw for the men’s and women’s soccer tournaments were held at a ceremony in Saint-Denis. The United States men’s team will face host nation France. The U.S. is competing at the Games for the first time since Beijing in 2008 and was drawn alongside France in Group A. Also in the group are New Zealand and the winner of a playoff between teams from the Asian Football Confederation and the African Football Confederation. World champion Argentina was drawn in Group B with Morocco, Ukraine and a qualifier to be confirmed from the AFC.

Susie Wolff files criminal complaint against FIA following conflict of interest investigation

The wife of Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says she has filed a criminal complaint in the French courts “in relation to statements made about me” by Formula 1’s governing body. Susie Wolff is an employee of F1’s management group as director of the all-female series F1 Academy. The FIA said in early December it was investigating the Wolffs following allegations of a conflict of interest and whether they have shared confidential information. The nine other F1 teams all denied lodging a complaint against the Wolffs and the FIA dropped the investigation within 48 hours.

Purdue faces the ghost of a shocking March Madness loss. Virginia has some advice on how to move on

Purdue is back in the NCAA Tournament with a No. 1 seed with the goal of regrouping from last year’s shocking upset loss to Fairleigh Dickinson. The Boilermakers became the second top seed to lost to a No. 16 seed. The first was Virginia in 2018. The Cavaliers lost to UMBC but regrouped to win the championship a year later. The Cavaliers’ journey offers a March Madness roadmap for the Boilermakers before their opener Friday. Former Virginia player Ty Jerome was part of that title winner. He says going through the loss together can make Purdue stronger for this year.

Who will reach the women’s Final Four and win it all? A March Madness bracket analysis

The women’s NCAA Tournament field is set and now the fun begins, with 68 teams trying to win the national championship. The Final Four will be in Cleveland. LSU ended a run of 10 straight national championships by No. 1 seeds. Look for that to be a one-year exception. Associated Press Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg is picking South Carolina, Ohio State, Stanford and UCLA to reach the Final Four. He also believes South Carolina will beat UCLA in the final to cap off the 10th unbeaten season in NCAA women’s basketball history.

USC’s JuJu Watkins taking phenomenal freshman season, newfound fame in stride

LAS VEGAS (AP) — JuJu Watkins is heading into her first NCAA Tournament with an appreciation for what brought her to this point. Southern California’s star freshman was the nation’s second-leading scorer during a first season where she was a key player on a Trojans team that earned a No. 1 seed, and she became one of the faces of women’s college basketball along the way. The Trojans open the NCAA Tournament at home Saturday against No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Agent Scott Boras defends himself and union leadership against a faction pushing for new negotiator

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Agent Scott Boras defended himself and the leadership of the Major League Baseball Players Association against a faction pushing for a change in the union’s lead negotiator. Boras says: “When you have inexperienced people who haven’t been doing this for a long time, they make statements that are just not supported by facts. During an online meeting Monday, players pushed for union executive director Tony Clark to remove deputy executive director Bruce Meyer, who led talks for the 2022 collective bargaining agreement. Some in the group pushing for change want to replace Meyer with Harry Marino, who helped minor leaguers organize.

