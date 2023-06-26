AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:24 p.m. EDT

Hawks clear cap room, trade Collins to Jazz for Gay, future 2nd rounder, AP source says

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have cleared significant salary cap space by agreeing to trade forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz for veteran forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Collins was the subject of trade speculation during the offseason and again leading up to last week’s NBA draft before he finally was dealt to Utah, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official before July 6. The 25-year-old Collins scored in double figures in each of his six seasons in Atlanta.

Griner’s WNBA return a mixed bag, but experience in Russia helps her keep perspective

PHOENIX (AP) — There was a time in Brittney Griner’s life when a mid-season coaching change might have been tough to handle. Her 10-month detainment in Russia has a way of altering perspective. The Phoenix Mercury announced on Sunday that they had fired coach Vanessa Nygaard following a 2-10 start to the season and elevated assistant coach Nikki Blue to the top spot. Griner said she’s taken those changes in stride as the franchise tries to right its season.

Ticket sales and anticipation are high ahead of Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi announced that he was joining Inter Miami in a move that stunned the soccer world and will bring the sport’s biggest face to the United States and Miami, where enthusiasm for the sport has been growing over the years. He is expected to make his Inter Miami debut at a July 21 home game against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, and the building anticipation has been evident in a boost in ticket sales to Inter Miami’s games.

Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Taylor Hall in a trade with the Boston Bruins. The Blackhawks sent pending restricted free agents Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula to Boston for Hall and the expiring contract of Nick Foligno. It gives some valuable salary-cap space to the Bruins heading into free agency. The 31-year-old Hall had 16 goals and 20 assists in 61 games last season. Hall has played alongside at least five fellow No. 1 picks. He is likely to make it six because Chicago is expected to take Connor Bedard at No. 1 in this week’s draft.

From Yankees caps to unbuttoned jerseys, MLB is hoping fashion fuels interest in France

LONDON (AP) — Major League Baseball wants to grow in Europe and is looking for ways to connect with the local fans. The league hopes to stage games in Paris in 2025 and sees fashion as a way to create more interest with French fans. Caps and jerseys with city and team names are proving fashionable. The league says France is one of its hottest markets in Europe for online merchandise sales with caps up 152% this year and overall sales up 25%. The New York Yankees are the top sellers. MLB plans to play games in Paris during the 2025 season and the Yankees have been lobbying to headline the bill.

AL West-leading Rangers still looking strong after deGrom’s season-ending injury

It may take more than an injury to Jacob deGrom to knock the Texas Rangers out of first place. DeGrom is done for the season after Tommy John surgery, but the Rangers still lead the AL West by 5 1/2 games over Houston and by six over the Los Angeles Angels. Texas leads the major leagues with 458 runs scored. That’s nearly six per game. The Rangers also have baseball’s top run differential. The second-place Astros are scuffling at the moment. They’ve dropped seven of 10.

Nashville, Bristol working to give NASCAR a historic racing option in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Music City on the NASCAR schedule means texts fly to see who’s spending an extra day or two to enjoy all the town has to offer. Nashville and Bristol Motor Speedway are busy working to land a NASCAR race for one of the oldest tracks in the country: Historic Fairgrounds Track in sight of downtown. The half-mile track beloved by drivers for decades would give NASCAR a chance to spice up its schedule. That’s even as the Nashville Superspeedway capped its biggest weekend yet with its third Cup race. The Fairgrounds venue needs millions in upgrades.

Bob Bradley fired by Toronto, which promotes Terry Dunfield to interim coach

TORONTO (AP) — Struggling Toronto FC has fired Bob Bradley, who doubled as the Major League Soccer team’s head coach and sporting director. Assistant coach and technical director Mike Sorber also was fired Monday. Terry Dunfield, a former Toronto player and Canadian international, has been named interim head coach. He had been serving as head coach of the under-17 team at the Toronto academy. Toronto is in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings at 3-7-10. Bradley, whose son is captain Michael Bradley, took charge of the club in November 2021. His record was 14-26-19.

Victor Wembanyama says he won’t play for France’s national team at this year’s World Cup

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama says he won’t play with France’s national basketball team at this year’s World Cup in order to protect his still developing body. The No. 1 draft pick for the San Antonio Spurs told L’Equipe newspaper it was a “difficult” decision to make and that it was “irrevocable.” The World Cup is scheduled from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Wembanyama says he made the choice “on his own” after consulting with close friends and his medical team. L’Equipe reports that Wembanyama told the France coach and other players from the team about his decision over the weekend.

Australian man plans Enhanced Games for doping athletes

SYDNEY (AP) — Aaron D’Souza is sure if he builds it they will come. Not ghostly baseball players but athletes of another sort. Those who compete with an edge. The Australia-born, London-based businessman is president of the Enhanced Games, a sort of Olympics without drug testing which he says “will obliterate all the world records” by “unlocking human potential.” The Enhanced Games has its own website, featuring a video that purports to show the “fastest man in the world.”

