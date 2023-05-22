AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:23 p.m. EDT

NBA Playoffs: The conference finals might be finished in record time

The NBA conference finals might be finished faster than anyone expected. Faster than ever, too. There has never been a pair of 4-0 sweeps in the third round of the NBA playoffs, but the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are in position to change that. The Nuggets lead the Los Angeles Lakers 3-0 in the Western Conference finals. The Heat lead the Boston Celtics 3-0 in the Eastern Conference finals. Denver can wrap up its series on Monday night in Los Angeles. Miami will aim to finish off a sweep on Tuesday, at home.

Spanish acknowledge they have a racism problem after more abuse of Vinícius Júnior

MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer is again embroiled in a racism debate and the support for Vinícius Júnior is growing rapidly after yet another case of abuse against the Brazil forward this weekend. Officials, players and other athletes continued to show their solidarity with Vinícius. He considered leaving the field after being insulted by fans during Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Valencia in the Spanish league. Vinícius said after the match the Spanish league “now belongs to racists” and that Spain “is seen as a racist country.” Real Madrid asked authorities to investigate the abusive behavior. France forward Kylian Mbappé says “we are with you and we support you.”

NFL approves emergency 3rd QB after 49ers’ injury woes in NFC title game

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — NFL teams will be allowed to play an emergency quarterback from the inactive list if the first two are injured during a game. The rule change was approved by league owners and stemmed from San Francisco’s depth-chart challenge in the NFC championship game. The emergency activation can only occur after injury or disqualification, not for a performance-related decision or other conduct. The 49ers had to send Brock Purdy back into the NFC title game with an injured elbow after fourth-stringer Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.

All eyes on rookie QBs and Aaron Rodgers as NFL teams kick off practices

Rookie quarterbacks will get much of the attention this week when most NFL teams hit the field for non-contact practices. Twenty teams kicked off their voluntary organized team activities on Monday and 10 more will do so on Tuesday. Only the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and the AFC runner-up Cincinnati Bengals aren’t holding workouts this week. Teams are allowed, per the collective bargaining agreement, to hold 10 days of practices without pads and no live contact over a four-week span. They can run 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Celtics look to pull off the impossible, as Heat stand on brink of making NBA Finals

MIAMI (AP) — Blown out in Game 3, facing elimination in Game 4, tasked with engineering the sort of comeback that no team in their league has ever pulled off before. This may sound familiar to Boston fans. Yes, what the Red Sox did to the New York Yankees in 2004 was discussed around the Boston Celtics on Monday. A day after a debacle in Miami to fall into a 3-0 deficit in these Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics will try to extend the series and at least delay a Heat celebration in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals

Carmelo Anthony, the star forward who led Syracuse to an NCAA championship in his lone college season and went on to spend 19 years in the NBA, announced his retirement on Monday. Anthony, who was not in the NBA this season, retires as the No. 9 scorer in league history. Only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal scored more than Anthony. He finishes his career with 28,289 points.

Koepka gets another major win at PGA, LIV gets a major champion

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka now has five major championships with his two-shot win at the PGA Championship. That’s one major for LIV Golf. No one is keeping score that way, least of all Koepka. He says it should boost the Saudi-funded rival league. Certainly it should put to rest the notion that playing for guaranteed riches has taken off the edge to compete. That was never the case with Koepka. He only wanted to be healthy. He was every bit of that at Oak Hill. Koepka becomes the 20th play in golf history to win at least five majors.

With Celtics in a 3-0 hole, Joe Mazzulla’s season is now at its low point

MIAMI (AP) — Joe Mazzulla’s roller-coaster season is at its lowest. And with the Boston Celtics now on the brink of elimination, the first-year coach is blaming himself. The Celtics are in the sort of trouble that no team in NBA history has escaped, trailing Miami 3-0 in the Eastern Conference finals after a 128-102 Heat romp on Sunday night that might not have been even as close as the score would make it appear.

Golden Knights keep rallying, lead Stars 2-0 with NHL West final moving to Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights certainly know how to rally when they’ve fallen behind in these NHL playoffs. The Knights have trailed in 11 of their 13 games this postseason, including 10 times when the opposing team scored first. But they have a 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final. Game 3 is Tuesday night in Dallas. The Stars scored first in both games at Vegas before losing in overtime. Vegas has eight comeback victories this postseason. That includes their last four games to match an NHL record for the longest streak.

Wilson, Legge crash heavily in Indianapolis 500 practice session

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stefan Wilson and Katherine Legge crashed heavily with just under an hour left in practice for the Indianapolis 500 on Monday. Wilson was immobilized on a stretcher and wearing a neck brace but gave a thumbs-up as he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital. Legge was able to climb from the cockpit of her crumpled machine on her own. It was the first wreck in the two-week build-up to the 107th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The two were going through Turns 1 and 2 when Wilson appeared to check up. Legge closed at a high rate of speed and hit the rear of his car, sending the two skidding into the wall. Wilson’s brother, Justin Wilson, was the last IndyCar fatality when he was killed at Pocono in 2015.

