AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:22 p.m. EDT

Lions and QB Jared Goff agree on $212M, 4-year extension with $170M guaranteed, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation says the Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff have agreed to a $212 million, four-year contract extension. The person told The Associated Press on Monday that the deal includes $170 million in guarantees and spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced. Goff ended the Motor City’s decades-long search for a playoff-winning quarterback in January. He helped the Lions earn two playoff victories in one postseason for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title.

Super Bowl champion Chiefs will open regular season at home against Ravens in AFC title game rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 in a rematch of the AFC title game. The NFL will release the entire 2024 season schedule on Wednesday night on the NFL Network. The Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game in January and went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in the Super Bowl. The Ravens-Chiefs opener at Arrowhead Stadium will be a Thursday night game on NBC. Kansas City will be going for a third straight Super Bowl title and fourth in six years this season.

Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell to miss Game 4 against the Celtics with a strained left calf

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell will miss Game 4 against the Boston Celtics on Monday with a left calf injury, a devastating loss that will make it even tougher for Cleveland to get back in the series. Mitchell, who has been dealing with a left knee injury for months, got hurt in the closing minutes of Cleveland’s loss on Saturday in Game 3. The five-time All-Star is averaging 29.6 points in his second postseason with Cleveland. He scored 33 on Saturday in the Cavs’ 106-93 loss as the Celtics took a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

Attorney says settlement being considered in NCAA antitrust case could withstand future challenges

One of the lead attorneys in a class-action antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA says settlement talks are progressing well. A deadline looms next week for the NCAA and major conferences to agree to a deal that could cost billions in damages and set up a groundbreaking revenue-sharing system with college athletes. Steve Berman, a Seattle-based attorney for the plaintiffs, would not confirm details of the possible agreement but told AP a settlement could create a new framework for paying college athletes that he believes could withstand other antitrust challenges.

Nevada Supreme Court rejects teachers union-backed appeal to put A’s public funding on ’24 ballot

RENO ,Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court on Monday struck down a proposed ballot initiative that would allow voters to decide whether to repeal up to $380 million in public funding for a new MLB stadium in Las Vegas. The Monday ruling dealt a final blow for detractors of the funding who saw an open question to voters this year as the most effective route in repealing key parts of a sweeping bill approved by state legislators last year that paved the way for the Oakland Athletics to move to Las Vegas. Schools over Stadiums spokesperson Alexander Marks said the group will now aim for the 2026 ballot.

It’s a boy! Scottie Scheffler arrives at PGA Championship with a newborn at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler made it to the PGA Championship with a newborn at home. The Masters champion took off the last three weeks with his wife expecting the couple’s first child. She gave birth to a boy last Wednesday. They named him Bennett. Scheffler is trying to become the first player since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win the first two majors of the year. Only three other players have done that since 1960. Jon Rahm was among the first to see Scheffler at Valhalla and gave him a hug. Rahm is the father of two boys and asked him if he was getting any sleep.

After a rookie renaissance the past couple years, some top prospects have struggled this season

BALTIMORE (AP) — Just when it appeared baseball’s young standouts had mastered the transition from Triple-A to the majors, a few of the game’s prized prospects showed up and went through a humbling experience. Jackson Holliday of Baltimore, Colt Keith of Detroit and Wyatt Langford of Texas have had a rough time of it at the plate. So has Jackson Chourio of Milwaukee to some extent. This comes after last year’s class of rookie hitters ranked among the best ever.

The coaching carousel spins fast in the NHL: Job security just doesn’t exist

Job security is basically an oxymoron in the world of professional coaching. The turnover rate right now in the NHL is wild. There are 124 teams in Major League Baseball, the NBA, the NFL and the NHL. Of those coaches, only 45% have been in their current jobs for more than two full seasons. The NFL has about 60% of its coaches going into Year 3 or more, and the rate is 53% for both MLB managers and NBA coaches. The list of NHL coaches in their current job for more than two years is just five out of 32, or 16%.

Halfway Home: Count on surprises, familiar faces in second half of NASCAR’s regular season

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — The first half of NASCAR’s regular season ended Sunday with Brad Keselowski ending his three-year winless drought at Darlington Raceway. There have been plenty of usual suspects out front this season including past champion Kyle Larson and leading contenders in Denny Hamlin and William Byron. But look for surprises according to former NASCAR driver and current TV analyst Jeff Burton who wonders how many people had the past two series champions in Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney winning titles at this time of their championship seasons.

Duran Duran: Substitute bags two late goals in Villa thriller with Liverpool

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Substitute Jhon Duran has scored twice in the last five minutes for Aston Villa to come back from the dead and draw with Liverpool 3-3 in the English Premier League. The action on Monday went from end to end throughout. Liverpool was 3-1 up and in the driving seat until Duran’s late show sent Villa and its supporters wild with joy. The point edges the club closer to a place in next year’s Champions League. Villa is in fourth with one game left; Liverpool is third having already secured its Champions League place.

