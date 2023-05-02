AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:21 p.m. EDT

Lakers’ James, Warriors’ Curry to meet again in playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It’s LeBron vs. Steph on the big stage, Take Five. Except this time it’s a slightly different look in the playoffs two of the game’s greatest players. Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and these Warriors have never faced LeBron’s Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs — even if they’re plenty familiar with James himself. The Warriors faced James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in four straight Finals from 2015-18. Game 1 in this best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series is on the Warriors’ home floor Tuesday night — Golden State is the sixth seed and the Lakers No. 7.

Harper returns to Phils, 160 days after Tommy John surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Harper has been activated off the injured list and was in the lineup at designated hitter when the Phillies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the middle game of a three-game set. The return for the two-time NL MVP comes 160 days after Harper had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. It also occurred at the ballpark where he made his major league debut in 2012.

AP source: Grizzlies have no plans to bring back Brooks

The Memphis Grizzlies have no plans to bring Dillon Brooks back to the team when he hits free agency this summer. Brooks was offered an extension last year but turned it down. Now the Grizzlies are ready to move on without him according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor Brooks released details publicly. The Athletic first reported the Grizzlies’ decision. It was subsequently confirmed by ESPN. Brooks led the NBA in technicals this season. He also called LeBron James old before the Lakers ousted Memphis in the first round of the playoffs.

Heat’s Jimmy Butler sidelined for Game 2 against Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Butler won’t play for the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks because of a sprained right ankle. Butler was hurt after being fouled with 5:05 to play Sunday in the Heat’s 108-101 victory in Game 1. He was able to stay in the game, finishing with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Butler is the leading scorer in the playoffs thus far, averaging 35.5 points per game. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson will warm up before the game to see if they can play for the Knicks. Both also have ankle injuries.

Bauer a celebrity in Japan despite sexual assault claims

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer is about to start his first game for his new team — the Yokohama BayStars. Bauer was shunned by Major League Baseball after claims of domestic violence and sexual assault. He was eligible to play this year in the MLB but no team would take a chance. His past has not followed him to Japan where he’s a minor celebrity with Yokohama fans hoping he can bring the team its first championship in 25 years. A local department store will unveil a massive poster of Bauer to promote his first game.

12-team CFP schedule includes New Year’s Day tripleheaders

The College Football Playoff released a schedule for the 12-team format that will be used in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which will feature New Year’s Day quarterfinal tripleheaders but no games played on Saturday. The first-round games will be played the third week of December, with one game on Friday night and three on Saturday. The quarterfinals in the new expanded format will be held on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The first Jan. 1 tripleheader will be held at Orange, Rose and Sugar Bowls after the 2024 regular season.

PSG suspends Messi for unapproved trip to Saudi Arabia

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission. The person would not specify the length of the suspension though French media reported it to be two weeks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter. The person says the World Cup champion won’t be allowed to train or play with the team and won’t be paid during his suspension. PSG had denied Messi’s request to make the trip, the person said. Messi has a commercial contract with Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in the Middle Eastern country.

FIFA warns Europe of Women’s World Cup broadcast blackout

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s tactic of publicly criticizing broadcasters for offering to pay too little to screen the Women’s World Cup has not worked out yet. Now he’s threatening a broadcast blackout in some major European markets for the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament being staged in Australia and New Zealand. Infantino intensified a public standoff that started last October with a warning to five key countries – England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain. Infantino says FIFA has “a moral and legal obligation not to undersell” women’s soccer. FIFA has said broadcasters are offering 1% of the value of the men’s World Cup rights.

Ex-Raider Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs will admit that he drove drunk at up to 156 mph before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. That will mean the 24-year-old first-round NFL draft pick will avoid trial and be sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison. Ruggs spoke in court Tuesday only to acknowledge that he understands the terms of his plea deal. His plea is scheduled May 10, with sentencing to come on another date. A prosecutor endorsed the agreement. Ruggs was dropped by the Raiders shortly after the crash in November 2021.

Ohio gambling regulator halts betting on Alabama baseball

Ohio’s top gambling regulator has barred licensed sports books in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games after a report warning of suspicious gambling activity. Ohio Casino Control Commission executive director Matthew Schuler issued the emergency order on Monday. The order was first reported by ESPN. Schuler says an independent integrity monitor flagged wagers made on Alabama baseball. Sports betting is legal in 33 states, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether any other states had issued similar orders.

