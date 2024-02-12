AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:20 p.m. EST

The Chiefs have achieved dynasty status with their third Super Bowl title in five years

LAS VEGAS (AP) — This was supposed to be the year the Kansas City Chiefs were beatable. They had holes in their roster, they played poorly midway through the season, they had to go on the road for the playoffs and navigated perhaps the toughest road to the Super Bowl in history. Yet they won anyway. And with their third Lombardi Trophy in four trips over a five-year span, the Chiefs made it difficult to argue that they are anything but a modern NFL dynasty. They are the first repeat Super Bowl champions in two decades, and the first team ever to win consecutive titles as underdogs.

On Super Bowl broadcast, ‘He Gets Us’ ads featuring Jesus stand out for change-of-pace message

For the second year in a row, a religious Super Bowl ad campaign promised viewers that Jesus “gets us.” Two commercials from Sunday night centered Jesus’ message to love your neighbors — even across ideological divides. In one, people of different races, classes and gender expressions have their feet washed, including a woman outside a family planning clinic. Critics have noted the campaign’s welcoming and progressive messages seem at odds with some of the campaign’s Christian funders, who have also supported anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-abortion causes. The “He Gets Us” campaign is now under a new charitable organization, Come Near. It plans to advertise during the Paris Olympics, the NFL draft, and the Republican and Democratic conventions.

Spring training preview: The Dodgers won the offseason. Will it buy them a championship?

PHOENIX (AP) — Money can buy lots of things, including Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a pair of Japanese superstars that set the Los Angeles Dodgers back more than $1 billion. Now the journey begins to see if it’ll buy them a championship. Major League Baseball’s spring training opens for 28 of 30 teams over the next few days, with pitchers and catchers reporting to sites in Arizona and Florida. The Dodgers and San Diego Padres are already in camp, getting a head start because they’ll open the regular season on March 20 in Seoul, South Korea.

Jen Pawol on verge of becoming first MLB woman umpire, gets full-time spring training assignment

NEW YORK (AP) — Jen Pawol is on the verge of becoming Major League Baseball’s first woman umpire. The 47-year-old from New Jersey was among 24 umpires selected to work a full-time big league spring training schedule this year. That put her on track to become the first woman to umpire a regular-season big league baseball game. A 47-year-old from New Jersey, Pawol is set to work her first major league exhibition game on Feb. 24 when Houston plays Washington at West Palm Beach, Florida. She also was promoted to a minor league crew chief.

DeShaun Foster is named UCLA football coach after Chip Kelly’s move to Ohio State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former UCLA great DeShaun Foster was named head coach to take over the Bruins’ football program after Chip Kelly left to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Foster has been a Bruins assistant the past seven years but left last month to become the Las Vegas Raiders’ running backs coach. This will be Foster’s first head coaching job after 11 years of being an assistant in college, including 10 at UCLA. He was the running backs coach at Texas Tech in 2016.

How the Chiefs shape their roster will be a top story to follow in the offseason

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are a dynasty and already are looking to become the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era. They’re underdogs to do it. Getting to New Orleans to play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy next February will be difficult for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. There’s no guarantee Travis Kelce isn’t retiring, Chris Jones is set to become a free agent and even coach Andy Reid could ride off into the sunset. Perhaps that’s why the Chiefs aren’t the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl next year.

NASCAR starts season with fresh new champion and off-track revenue sharing dispute

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A new NASCAR season begins with rivals attempting to dethrone Team Penske after two years atop the Cup Series, all while a compelling off-track battle rages on over revenue sharing that threatens to overshadow the competition. Teams report to Daytona International Speedway this week to prepare for Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500 without a new revenue sharing agreement that has been an ongoing sore spot between both NASCAR and its participants. Talks on extending the charter agreement — essentially franchises in NASCAR — took a backseat to NASCAR’s negotiations on a new television deal. Both sides remain tight-lipped on what happens next, and the season begins Sunday with the Daytona 500.

No. 23 Indiana State ranked for first time since 1979; UConn remains No. 1 in AP Top 25

Indiana State is ranked for the first time since Larry Bird played in Terre Haute. The Sycamores are on a nine-game winning streak and have one of the nation’s best-shooting teams. UConn remained at No. 1 in this week’s poll and Purdue held steady at No. 2. No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Marquette and No. 5 Arizona all moved up following losses by Kansas and North Carolina. Iowa State is back in the top 10 for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Ohio State climbs to No. 2, Stanford up to No. 3 behind unbeaten South Carolina in women’s AP Top 25

Ohio State has climbed up the women’s AP Top 25, moving up to No. 2 this week. The Buckeyes, who were fifth last week, have won 11 straight games and equaled the best ranking in school history. Ohio State’s only losses this season have come to USC, UCLA and Michigan. South Carolina remains a unanimous No. 1 after routing Missouri and then-No. 11 UConn. Stanford moved up three places to No. 3. Iowa dropped to fourth and Texas climbed to fifth.

Alex Ovechkin is on his longest goal-scoring streak in years. Talk of the Gretzky record is back

Alex Ovechkin has scored a goal in five consecutive games to make it his longest streak in nearly three years. The Washington Capitals captain had just eight goals all season at the All-Star break. Now the Russian superstar is heating up just in time to revive the possibility of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career record that was long considered unapproachable. Ovechkin at age 38 is now 60 goals away from doing that. Teammates and opponents alike are still marveling at how Ovechkin can turn it on and fill the net unlike anyone else in hockey this generation.

