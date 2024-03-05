AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:19 p.m. EST

AP mock NFL draft: Bears keep the No. 1 pick, take USC star QB Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears passed up C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young last year because they had Justin Fields. Now, they’ve got a shot at Caleb Williams. They can’t miss another chance at a franchise quarterback. The first edition of the AP’s 2024 mock draft says the Bears keep the top pick and take Williams in a draft projection that has quarterbacks going with the first three picks and five overall in the first round. The AP projects 10 offensive linemen are chosen in the first round, including three among the top 10.

Dartmouth men’s basketball team votes to unionize, though steps remain before forming labor union

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — The Dartmouth men’s basketball team has voted to unionize, taking an unprecedented step toward forming the first-ever labor union for college athletes. In a campus election supervised by the National Labor Relations Board, the players voted 13-2 to join Service Employees International Union Local 560, which already represents some Dartmouth workers. The school can still appeal to the NLRB and the federal courts. That could delay negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement until long after the current members of the basketball team have graduated.

A’s release renderings of new Las Vegas domed stadium that resembles famous opera house

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics and their design teams released renderings Tuesday of the club’s planned $1.5 billion stadium in Las Vegas that show five overlapping layers with a similar look to the famous Sydney Opera House. The A’s hope to move into that 33,000-seat domed stadium in 2028. A glass window beyond the outfield provides an outdoor feel with views of the Las Vegas Strip. Also included is an 18,000-square-foot video board, which would be the largest in Major League Baseball.

FIA confirms whistleblower complaints against president regarding Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas races

The FIA has confirmed its compliance officer has received two complaints “detailing potential allegations involving certain members of its governing body” in seeming reference to recent whistleblower claims against the president of Formula 1’s governing body. The BBC has reported that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly intervened to overturn a penalty given to Fernando Alonso at last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Ben Sulayem also allegedly told officials not to certify the Las Vegas circuit for its race last November. The FIA would not discuss the complaint.

Last year’s free agent frenzy offers both hope and caution for NFL teams

NFL teams are set to dole out billions in free agent contracts in the coming weeks as teams around the league hope that bold moves in March will pay off with wins on the field once the season starts. But in a league with a sharp aging curve and specific systems that don’t suit all players those dollars spent don’t guarantee success. According to the Spotrac website, NFL teams handed out more than $3.3 billion in contracts last offseason with nearly half of that money fully guaranteed at signing. The six biggest spenders last offseason all missed the postseason.

Verlander, Gray and Giolito all in question for opening day after injuries hit starting pitchers

Three big-name right-handed starting pitchers all dealing with injuries that could cause each to miss the start of the regular season – and potentially more. Houston’s Justin Verlander, St. Louis’ Sonny Gray and Boston’s Lucas Giolito are all dealing with various injuries that has one for sure and potentially all three missing the start of the season. Verlander will start the season on the injured list after being slowed by inflammation in his shoulder during the offseason. Gray has a hamstring strain suffered when he left his start on Monday. And Giolito reported discomfort in his pitching elbow following last week’s start where he was roughed up.

Seahawks’ makeover begins as Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Will Dissly are released

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks’ remodel under new coach Mike Macdonald has started as the team has released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, and tight end Will Dissly. Outside of Seattle’s decision to keep Geno Smith on board as the presumptive quarterback going into next season, the three moves are the most significant made so far since Macdonald was hired as the replacement for Pete Carroll. The release of Diggs and Dissly will save Seattle $18 million against the cap. They will get about $6 million in cap relief with the release of Adams but also take on nearly $20 million in dead cap money by releasing him immediately and not waiting until after June 1.

The Caitlin Clark show fueled a Big Ten tournament sellout. These women are used to big crowds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark fueled an advance sellout of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament. The expected attendance total of more than 109,000 would more than double the event record set last year. These teams aren’t about to be awestruck by large and loud crowds. The Big Ten accounts for five of the top 15 home attendance figures in the country. Iowa was second behind South Carolina with an average of 14,998 fans per game. The third-ranked Hawkeyes play in the quarterfinals on Friday night. Ohio State is the top seed and enters the bracket on Friday afternoon.

Improved defense under coach Doc Rivers has helped the Bucks surge since the All-Star break

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have won six straight games and own the NBA’s best defensive rating since the All-Star break. Bucks players say a key to their improvement has been new coach Doc Rivers’ ability to communicate what each player needs to do on that side of the ball. The Bucks’ winning streak included a stretch of four straight games in which they held opponents below 100 points. The Bucks had allowed fewer than 100 points in just one of their first 52 games this season.

Column: Scottie Scheffler has been so good that it makes his putting look bad

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler isn’t the first player to struggle with one part of his game. The putting stands out because everything else about his game is so good. And it doesn’t help that he gets extra attention as the No. 1 player in the world. Scheffler is coming up on the one-year anniversary of his last official PGA Tour win. He made five straight birdies on his way to a blowout victory at The Players Championship. Scheffler can’t dodge questions now about his putting and he understands why everyone is talking about it. He’s keeping patient through more quiet reflection.

