AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:18 a.m. EST

Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don’t match the hype

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Paul won a unanimous decision over Mike Tyson as the hits didn’t match the hype in a fight between a young YouTuber-turned-boxer and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion. All the hate from the pre-fight buildup was gone, with Paul even stopping to pay homage with a bow to Tyson before the final bell sounded at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. The fight wasn’t close on the judge’s cards, with one giving Paul an 80-72 edge and the other two calling it 79-73. Tyson came after Paul immediately after the opening bell and landed a couple of quick punches but didn’t try much else the rest of the way.

Netflix experiences streaming delays leading up to Tyson-Paul fight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix’s first attempt at handling a live sports event did not receive a passing grade. Friday’s fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul experienced streaming problems according to many viewers on social media. Many viewers took to Twitter/X and Bluesky to express their frustrations with streaming and buffering problems before and during the fight. The bout was scheduled for eight two-minute rounds, as opposed to the normal three minutes and 10 or 12 rounds for most pro fights. Paul won the fight by unanimous decision. Netflix representatives had no comment via e-mails to The Associated Press on the streaming problems viewers experienced leading up to or during the fight.

Katie Taylor beats Amanda Serrano again in another slugfest with a disputed decision

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Katie Taylor retained her unanimous super lightweight championship with another disputed decision over Amanda Serrano in a slugfest remarkably similar to the original two years ago. Taylor was scored a 95-94 winner by all three judges. The result drew boos from the crowd at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys before the co-main event of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Taylor remained the undisputed champion and in the super lightweight and lightweight divisions. Serrano kept punching despite getting a nasty cut over her left eye in the sixth round.

De’Aaron Fox won’t ‘let go’ of franchise-record 60-point game despite Kings’ loss to Timberwolves

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — When De’Aaron Fox saw that he had 48 points in the fourth quarter in a 130-126 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, teammate Malik Monk told him, “You might as well go get 60.” The Kings’ guard had 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to finish with a franchise-record 60 points, besting Jack Twyman’s 59 points in 1960 and DeMarcus Cousins’ 56-point performance in 2016, which was the most since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985. Fox shot 22 of 35 from the field, made 6 of 10 from distance and was 10 of 11 on free throws.

Viktor Gyokeres is outscoring Haaland, Lewandowski and Kane as striker’s price tag hits $100M

Viktor Gyokeres is the Swedish striker whose explosive goal-scoring has made him one of the hottest properties in Europe and could see him become soccer’s next $100 million-plus player. Yet Premier League clubs seemingly missed his rare talent when it was right under their noses. Instead, Sporting Lisbon took a chance on Gyokeres — plucking him from the second tier of English soccer last year — and now stands to make a fortune on that gamble. Sporting bought Gyokeres from Coventry City for a relative bargain price of around $25 million.

Jump around: Cavaliers improve to 14-0, celebrate by dancing with frog mascot

CLEVELAND (AP) — The floor and ball both looked different. Not the Cleveland Cavaliers, who remained unchanged and unblemished. They continued their perfect start, improving to 14-0 with a 144-126 win over the Chicago Bulls in their NBA Cup opener. After the final buzzer, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen celebrated making more history by dancing on the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse court with a giant green frog, who has become an impromptu mascot to an unscripted start. Cleveland became the sixth team in league history to win its first 14 games, and the first since the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who opened 24-0 and finished 73-9.

UConn’s Geno Auriemma ties NCAA Division I record with 1,216th win as No. 2 Huskies top No. 14 UNC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — UConn coach Geno Auriemma tied the NCAA Division I record for men’s or women’s basketball with his 1,216th career victory Friday night as his No. 2 Huskies beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-58. The 70-year-old Auriemma is in his 40th season at UConn. He matched Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, who retired after after last season. Auriemma can break the record Wednesday, when UConn hosts Fairleigh Dickinson. His record with the Huskies is 1,216-162, good for an 88.2% win percentage to go with 11 NCAA championships — most recently in 2016. Mike Krzyzewski holds the men’s record with 1,202 victories at Army and Duke.

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava cleared to play vs Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been cleared to play when the sixth-ranked Volunteers face No. 11 Georgia in a game with major College Football Playoff ramifications. Iamaleava was injured in a victory over Mississippi State and reportedly began the week in concussion protocol. After being listed as questionable on the first two injury reports filed with the Southeastern Conference, Iamaleava was not on the report Friday. Receiver Dont’e Thornton was also been given the green light to play for Tennessee after initially being listed as questionable with a hand injury.

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin builds big lead in 1st run of World Cup slalom, approaches career win 98

LEVI, Finland (AP) — American ski star Mikaela Shiffrin has dominated the opening run of the first women’s World Cup slalom of the season. Shiffrin positioned herself for what would be her record-extending 98th career win. She posted the fastest time at three of the four splits on the Levi Black course as she built a lead of 0.60 seconds over Lena Duerr of Germany. Shiffin says she “felt strong and solid and good energy.” Only three more skiers finished less than a second off the lead. Olympic champion Petra Vlhova sat out the race as the Slovakian needed more to time to recover from knee surgery last season.

NBA considering going to a tournament format for the All-Star Game, AP sources say

The NBA is considering going to a tournament-style event for the All-Star Game, similar to what has been used in the Rising Stars competition in recent years. That’s according to two people with knowledge of the plan. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because because no changes have been finalized. The idea centers around the 24 All-Star selections being split into three teams of eight players, with the fourth team likely to be the winner of the Rising Stars competition that will be held earlier that weekend. This season’s All-Star weekend will be held in San Francisco in February.

