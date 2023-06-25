AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:17 p.m. EDT

Ruoning Yin wins Women’s PGA Championship, becomes 2nd woman from China with a major title

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Ruoning Yin made a birdie putt from about 10 feet on the final hole and became the second woman from China to win a major, beating Yuka Saso by one shot in the Women’s PGA Championship. After Saso made birdie ahead of her on the par-5 18th hole at Baltusrol to move into a tie for the lead, Yin found the rough with her tee shot, then hit her third shot into an ideal spot and curled in the right-to-left breaking putt, pumping her fist after it dropped. The 20-year-old Yin closed with a 4-under 67, finished at 8-under 276. She joined Shanshan Feng as Chinese winners of women’s majors.

Cardinals rally for 7-5 win over the Cubs to split London series

LONDON (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead RBI single that chased Chicago starter Marcus Stroman in the fourth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cubs 7-5 to earn a split of their weekend series at London Stadium. The Cubs missed a chance to get back to .500 after Stroman left the game with a blister on his right index finger, and the Cardinals ended a two-game skid after an error-filled first inning handed the Cubs a 4-0 lead. The Cubs (37-39) won 9-1 in the first game but had their winning streak halted at four games.

Connor Bedard broke windows and records in becoming the NHL draft’s presumptive No. 1 pick

The details of how much time Connor Bedard has devoted to developing his game and imposing shot have become the stuff of lore. Vacations were skipped. Windows were broken. And neighbors awakened by the constant thud of Bedard practicing his shot outside into the night in his driveway. The payoff comes Wednesday, when the 17-year-old from North Vancouver, British Columbia, is expected to be selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft. Bedard is being billed as a generational talent and already is drawing comparisons to Edmonton’s Connor McDavid.

Analysis: Wembanyama’s arrival bigger than Texas, and he seems up to the challenge

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — As Victor Wembanyama took the stage for his first news conference inside his new home arena, he couldn’t help but notice an accessory that the San Antonio Spurs commissioned for the occasion. It was a replica of the Eiffel Tower made from Legos. Hundreds of them. Wembanyama loves Legos. He looked down at the 4-foot replica when he saw it and smiled. And then he sat next to Spurs general manager Brian Wright and started to talk business. The scene was a perfect microcosm of Wembanyama’s world right now. The teenager is more than just the player the Spurs are betting on to change their fortunes and help them return to championship contention. He’s a global brand before playing his first NBA game.

Last-place Mercury fire coach Vanessa Nygaard and replace her with assistant Nikki Blue

PHOENIX (AP) — The last-place Phoenix Mercury have fired coach Vanessa Nygaard and replaced her with assistant Nikki Blue for the remainder of the season. The Mercury have gotten off to a rough start, dropping 10 of their first 12 games, including a 97-74 loss in Seattle on Saturday night. Nygaard took over the team last season and went 17-31. It wasn’t an easy year-and-a-half for Nygaard, with star center Brittney Griner missing all of last season while she was detained in Russia. Blue joined the Mercury coaching staff last season and has 15 years of coaching experience in the WNBA and college.

Griner chosen as an WNBA All-Star starter with Wilson and Stewart captains again

NEW YORK (AP) — Brittney Griner will be starting in the WNBA All-Star Game a year after she was an honorary choice by the league while she was being detained in Russia. The Phoenix Mercury’s center was chosen by fans, media and players Sunday for her ninth All-Star game. Last season all the players wore Griner No. 42 jerseys for the second half of the game that was played in Chicago. A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were the top voter getters among fans and will be the captains of the two teams when the game is played in Las Vegas on July 15. The two players were also captains last year and are each making their fifth All-Star appearances.

Angels acquire Mike Moustakas from Rockies after blowout win in Denver

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran infielder Mike Moustakas from Colorado moments after their 25-1 victory over the Rockies. The Rockies got minor league right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc, who was 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts at Class A Tri-City this season. Moustakas hit .270 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 47 games with the Rockies after joining them in spring training. The trade marks a return home for the Los Angeles native, who hasn’t played farther west than Colorado in his 12-year MLB career. The Angels have lost infielders Anthony Rendon, Gil Urshela and Zach Neto to injuries in the last two weeks.

Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for 1st title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has won the Queen’s Club Championships final for his first ATP title on grass. He also reclaimed the top ranking. That means the 20-year-old Spaniard will enter Wimbledon next month as the No. 1 seed. Alcaraz beat Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 Sunday for his fifth title of the year. He sealed the trophy on his first match point when the Australian sent a return long. That saw Alcaraz move above Novak Djokovic in the rankings and confirmed the U.S. Open champion as a serious challenger to the Serbian’s crown at Wimbledon. Alcaraz says he now sees himself as one of the favorites to win Wimbledon which starts July 3.

Hurricanes re-sign captain Jordan Staal to a 4-year contract worth $11.6 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are keeping captain Jordan Staal around. Staal signed a four-year contract that’s worth $11.6 million. The deal carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.9 million. That’s a bargain price for a player widely considered one of the best defensive players in the NHL. Staal is now under contract through the 2026-27 season. The soon-to-be 35-year-old from Thunder Bay, Ontario, won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009 and has been Carolina’s captain since 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.