AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:16 p.m. EDT

Final Four newcomers: Grab your name tag at the door

Everyone’s heard of UConn. The rest of the participants in next weekend’s Final Four may need name tags. When they travel to Houston to play for the national title, Florida Atlantic and San Diego State will be making their first appearances at the Final Four. Fans might look back on 2022-23 as the season when true parity finally sunk down deep into the bones of America’s favorite basketball tournament. There will be no No. 1 seed at the Final Four for the first time since 2011. Instead, there will be a 9 seed in Florida Atlantic, a 5 seed in SDSU and a 4 seed in UConn, which opens as an overwhelming favorite.

San Diego State muscles past Creighton, makes 1st Final Four

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Darrion Trammell converted a go-ahead free throw after he was fouled on a floater with 1.2 seconds left, and San Diego State muscled its way into its first Final Four, grinding out a 57-56 victory over Creighton in the South Region final. Lamont Butler scored 18 points and Trammell had 12 for the fifth-seeded Aztecs (31-6), who slowed down the high-scoring, sixth-seeded Bluejays (24-13) and became the first Mountain West Conference team to reach the national semifinals. The experienced Aztecs, in their sixth season under coach Brian Dutcher, will play Florida Atlantic on Saturday in Houston for a spot in the national title game.

Young pulls a stunner over McIlroy, Burns beats Scheffler

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy looked certain to meet in the final of the Dell Match Play. Sam Burns and Cameron Young had the final say. Young rallied from 2 down with three holes to play and beat McIlroy on the 19th hole to reach the championship match. Scheffler had to birdie the last hole to force overtime. The defending champion looked like a winner when he needed a 4-foot birdie putt for the win. But Scheffler missed it, and Burns beat him with a birdie on the 21st hole. So it’s Young and Burns for the title.

Bulls spoil LeBron’s return with 118-108 win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 19 points off the bench in his return from a monthlong injury absence, but Zach LaVine scored 32 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 118-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. DeMar DeRozan added 17 points for the Bulls, who easily overcame James’ return with an impressive performance in their seventh win in nine games. James sat out 13 games with right foot soreness. For only the second time in his 20-year NBA career, James wasn’t a starter. The Lakers failed to get above .500 for the first time since Jan. 9, 2022.

FAU’s Final Four run fueled by sacrifice; ‘No ego, no pride’

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Atlantic has defied expectation and description all season. The winningest team in Division I, but the lowest seed left in the NCAA Tournament, is heading to the Final Four with a squad that is greater than the sum of its interchangeable parts. To win four tournament games so far, each by single digits, has taken contributions from up and down FAU’s roster. The Owls have had three different leading scorers, three different leading rebounders and three different leaders in assists.

UConn’s return to prominence has been a family affair

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dan Hurley got choked up when asked about his dad on the eve of UConn’s Sweet 16 game. Tears flowed again before the Huskies’ Elite Eight game, this time from thinking about what he considers his other family. Now Hurley will get to coach them at least one more game, next week in Houston. UConn has blitzed its way through the bracket so far, winning each of its four NCAA Tournament games by at least 15 points. The Huskies turned what was supposed to a dream Elite Eight game into a nightmare for Gonzaga to earn their first Final Four trip since winning the 2014 national title.

Braves rookies get rotation spots with Wright headed to IL

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves will open the season with two rookie left-handers in their rotation while giving right-hander Kyle Wright more time to prepare for his first start. Wright was told he would start the season on the 15-day injured list. The only 20-game winner in the majors last season got a cortisone shot in January to address a shoulder issue. Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd will open the season in the rotation. Shuster is expected to start in the Braves’ third game at Washington on April 2. Dodd is expected to take the No. 5 spot in the rotation and start on April 4 at St. Louis.

Doncic picks up 16th technical, faces 1-game suspension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has picked up his 16th technical foul of the season and now faces a one-game suspension. Unless the NBA office rescinds the technical, Doncic will be forced to sit out the team’s game Monday night against against the Indiana Pacers. Doncic had been chirping at officials for most of Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets and finally got slapped with a technical midway through the third quarter. Dallas entered the day tied with Oklahoma City for 10th in the Western Conference but still out of position for a play-in tournament spot because the Thunder hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Mavericks.

Horse racing’s national anti-doping program starts Monday

Horse racing’s efforts to clean up the sport and level the playing field are taking another step forward with the launch of a new anti-doping program. It’s an attempt to centralize the drug testing of racehorses and manage the results, while doling out uniform penalties to horses and trainers that will replace the current patchwork rules that vary from state to state. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act known as HISA begins its anti-doping program Monday. But there are ongoing legal issues that won’t allow the anti-doping program to immediately start in every state.

Kane and Ronaldo help England and Portugal stay perfect

England and Portugal have made it two wins out of two at the start of European Championship qualifying as their star players continued their record-breaking streaks. Harry Kane struck a record-extending 55th goal for his country to help England beat Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley. Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice in his 198th appearance for Portugal in a 6-0 win over Luxembourg. Slovenia is the other team with a perfect start to qualifying for Euro 2024 after two matches as it beat San Marino 2-0. Defending champion Italy got its first win of the qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Malta.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.