AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:15 p.m. EDT

NBA playoff overview: Warriors seek 5th title in 9 years

For the Golden State Warriors, it’s a drive for five, as in five championships in nine years. It’s a similar thought for LeBron James, as the NBA’s all-time points leader is set to resume his quest for a fifth ring. And for a bunch of other teams, just one ring would satisfy. The NBA playoffs start Saturday, with Milwaukee as the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference and holder of home-court advantage throughout the postseason, and Denver as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the first time.

Capitals, coach Laviolette part ways after missing playoffs

The Washington Capitals and coach Peter Laviolette have decided to part ways after the team missed the playoffs. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the decision following the end of the organization’s eight-year postseason streak. He described it as a mutual parting. Laviolette coached the Capitals for the past three seasons and his contract was expiring. The Capitals reached the playoffs in each of the first two before losing in the first round. Washington will now search for the eighth coach of Alex Ovechkin’s NHL career. He is 73 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s career record. Ovechkin turns 38 in September and has three years remaining on his contract.

What’s next for sale of NFL’s Washington Commanders?

Dan Snyder has an agreement in principle to sell the Washington Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson for a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion. But there are steps to go through before new owners take over. The NFL’s finance committee and three-quarters of owners must approve the sale. That could happen as soon as the next league meeting in Minnesota in late May. Then the group will be tasked with figuring out the team’s next stadium and gets the chance to shape the football and business departments within the organization.

Column: Make room, Frazee and Sterling, here comes Snyder

Welcome, Dan Snyder, to the Owners Hall of Infamy. You’ll feel right at home with this band of scoundrels, incompetents and reprobates — all of whom proved that being the richest guy in the room does not make you the wisest. Harry Frazee and Ted Stepien, make room for the soon-to-be-former owner of the Washington Commanders. After running the once-storied franchise into the ground over the last two-plus decades, Snyder will depart the NFL with a $6 billion consolation prize. He’s hardly a loser in this whole affair, but he’ll go down as one of the worst sports owners ever.

Mavericks fined $750,000 by NBA for sitting players

The NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000, saying the team engaged in “conduct detrimental to the league” by sitting out most of its key players against the Chicago Bulls on April 7 despite still having a chance to reach the postseason. The league’s investigation took less than a week. The NBA says Dallas violated the league’s policy on resting players and had a desire to lose the game “in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.”

Rory McIlroy to give up $3 million by skipping Hilton Head

Rory McIlroy is not getting the remaining $3 million of his Player Impact Program bonus after pulling out of the RBC Heritage. McIlroy has not spoken publicly since missing the cut at the Masters and then withdrawing from Hilton Head. The PGA Tour confirms that he won’t be getting the balance of his $12 million bonus from finishing second in the PIP. McIlroy received $9 million in January, which was 75%. Among the obligations to get the bonus are playing in all but one of the designated events. McIlroy already missed the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

NHL playoffs: Devils-Rangers, Bolts-Leafs highlight openers

It took until the final day of the NHL regular season to set all eight matchups for the first round of the playoffs. The four matchups in the Eastern Conference are set: Boston will face Florida; Tampa Bay will play Toronto; the New York Rangers will play New Jersey; and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Islanders. In the West, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings while the Vegas Golden Knights will face Winnipeg. The final two matchups will be set Friday night.

Lottery could alter offseason plans for NHL’s worst teams

CHICAGO (AP) — A single ping-pong ball could have a ripple effect beyond the Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets or another lucky NHL team that’s looking to turn a dismal season into a blue-chip player. High-scoring forward Connor Bedard is the top prize as the consensus No. 1 overall prospect. University of Michigan star Adam Fantilli would be quite a return for whichever team gets the No. 2 pick. Matvei Michkov and Leo Carlsson also are expected to go in the top five. The lottery takes place on May 8.

Penguins fire GM Hextall, exec Burke after missing playoffs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have fired general manager Ron Hextall, director of hockey operations Brian Burke and assistant general manager Chris Pryor after the club failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. The decision came after a disappointing season in which Pittsburgh went 40-31-11. The Penguins finished ninth in the Eastern Conference to end the longest active postseason streak in major North American professional sports. Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry and company chairman Tom Werner said in a joint statement that “the team will benefit from new hockey operations leadership.”

Umpire Vanover released from hospital after ‘scary’ beaning

CLEVELAND (AP) — Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover has been released from the hospital two days after he weas hit in the head with a relay throw by a Guardians player. He’ll remain off the field until cleared by MLB’s medical personnel. He had been scheduled to work Thursday in Cincinnati. The 67-year-old was struck on the left side of his head in the fifth inning Wednesday by a throw from Cleveland All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez, who was firing toward home plate on the play.

