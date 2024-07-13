AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:15 a.m. EDT

Benches clear in the 9th inning as the Yankees top the Orioles in a matchup of slumping contenders

BALTIMORE (AP) — Benches cleared in the bottom of the ninth inning in Baltimore after Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad was hit in the helmet by a 97 mph pitch from New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes. Holmes’ pitch hit Kjerstad around the ear flap. After a delay, Kjerstad was able to get up but left the game. Then things escalated. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde walked toward the New York dugout and pointed, and catcher Austin Wells tried to restrain Hyde but benches and bullpens emptied. There was some pushing and shoving before cooler heads prevailed. Hyde was ejected.

Surprise, surprise! Unlikely Wimbledon contenders Krejcikova and Paolini meet in the women’s final

LONDON (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova will face Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon final on Saturday. Both women are surprised they’ve made it this far. Krejcikova had a bad back and just a handful of wins this season before Wimbledon. Paolini had never even won a match at the All England Club in three prior appearances. They both won their semifinal matches Friday in three sets. Krejcikova ousted 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Paolini outlasted Donna Vekic in the longest Wimbledon women’s semifinal on record. Neither finalist has participated in a Wimbledon singles title match before. Their meeting ensures there will be yet another new champion. Seven women have won the singles title in the past seven editions.

Princess of Wales set to attend Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday in rare public appearance

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales is set to attend the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday in a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis. Kensington Palace confirmed Saturday that Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, will be in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic. However, she will not attend Saturday’s women’s final between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova. Kate has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016, with ceremonial duties that include handing out the winner’s trophy after each men’s and women’s singles final.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will meet in the Wimbledon men’s final again

LONDON (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final. Alcaraz beat Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the first men’s semifinal Friday, before Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-4. Alcaraz will be seeking a fourth major trophy at age 21 when he plays Djokovic on Sunday. Alcaraz also can join Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg as the only men who have won multiple Wimbledon titles in the Open era before turning 22. Djokovic is bidding for an eighth championship at the All England Club and record 25th Grand Slam title overall at age 37.

Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes to start All-Star Game for NL after just 11 major league starts

PHOENIX (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes will start the All-Star Game for the National League on Tuesday night, becoming just the fifth rookie pitcher given the honor. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo, who will lead the NL team, made the announcement Friday on the SiriusXM MLB Network Radio. Lovullo says: “It’s such a well-deserved honor for him.” A 21-year-old right-hander, Skenes was selected by Pittsburgh with the top pick in last year’s amateur draft. He made his major league debut on May 11 and is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA in 11 starts

Jalen Brunson agrees to a four-year, $156.5 million extension with Knicks, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson quickly agreed to extend his stay with a New York Knicks team that has been on the rise since his arrival. Brunson signed a four-year contract extension with the Knicks on Friday that a person with knowledge of the details said was worth about $156.5 million. The Knicks did not reveal terms of the deal, which were confirmed to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity. Brunson’s extension will begin with the 2025-26 season. He averaged 28.7 points last season and finished fifth in the voting for NBA MVP.

Yamal and Spain meet England in the Euro 2024 final. It’s the best team against the most resilient

BERLIN (AP) — Spain and England will meet in the European Championship final in Berlin on Sunday. Spain has been the best team in the tournament and is on the brink potentially of a new era of success because of a teenage wonderkid in Lamine Yamal, an outstanding midfield and a tweak in philosophy making a typically possession-based more direct. England has been little more than a survivor at Euro 2024 and has limped to the end through big moments and resilience. Spain is seeking a record fourth Euros title. England is into a second straight European Championship final and has another chance to end its long wait for a first major men’s title since the 1966 World Cup.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa says players deserve apology, not sanctions after Copa America fight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa thinks his players deserve an apology, not sanctions, for entering the stands at Bank of America Stadium and participating in a fight with Colombia fans following his team’s 1-0 Copa America semifinal loss. An angry Bielsa criticized tournament organizers for not doing enough to protect families of players seated behind the Uruguay bench and he justified players taking matters into their own hands by entering the stands to protect their loved ones.

Bronny James scores 8 points in his Vegas debut, as Lakers fall to Rockets in Summer League play

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bronny James has gotten the message from his father and his coach: His transition to the Los Angeles Lakers is going to take some time and a lot of work. And Friday only further proved what they’ve been saying. James, the No. 55 overall pick in last month’s draft, struggled from the field and scored eight points as the Lakers lost to the Houston Rockets 99-80 on the opening day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Friday.

Reports: Denver Nuggets 1st-round pick DaRon Holmes II tears Achilles in NBA Summer League opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Denver first-round pick DaRon Holmes II is expected to miss the season after tearing his right Achilles on Friday night in the Nuggets’ NBA Summer League opener, The Athletic and multiple other media outlets reported. Traded to Denver after being selected No. 22 overall by Phoenix, the 6-foot-10 former Dayton center-forward had 11 points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes in the Nuggets’ 88-78 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Athletic was first to report the injury. Holmes was the Atlantic 10 Conference’s co-player of the year last season as a junior, averaging 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds.

