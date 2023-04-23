AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:14 p.m. EDT

Brunson, Barrett lead Knicks over Cavs 102-93 for 3-1 lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 29 points, RJ Barrett had 26 and the New York Knicks took a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round series with a 102-93 victory. Josh Hart moved into the starting lineup and had 19 points and seven rebounds for the fifth-seeded Knicks. New York can reach the second round for the first time in a decade if it beats the Cavs in Cleveland on Wednesday. Donovan Mitchell finished with just 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting for Cleveland.

Miami’s Oladipo tears patellar tendon, latest injury setback

MIAMI (AP) — Victor Oladipo and the Miami Heat found out that he tore his left patellar tendon in Game 3 against Milwaukee at home. Oladipo learned Sunday after an MRI that he tore his left patellar tendon, the team announced. The injury is season-ending and calls his availability for the start of next season into some doubt as well. He’ll need his third major surgery in just over four years. Eighth-seeded Miami holds a 2-1 lead over the top-seeded Bucks going into Game 4 on Monday night.

After long wait, Pirates’ Maggi gets call to the majors

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Drew Maggi sat at a hotel across the Allegheny River from PNC Park on Saturday night. The 33-year-old infielder arrived in Pittsburgh around 7 p.m., having just been called up to the Pittsburgh Pirates from Double-A Altoona. Maggi was selected with outfielder Bryan Reynolds going on the Bereavement List. The Pirates are looking to cap a four-game series sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, as Maggi hopes to play a part. He will not be part of the starting lineup. It’s been a long road for Maggi, who has played 1,155 games across 13 minor league seasons.

Hurricanes roll to 5-2 win, take 3-1 series lead over Isles

NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped an eight-game postseason road losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday. The loss pushed the Islanders to the brink of elimination. Sebastian Aho added a goal and two assists and Antti Raanta made 27 saves in helping the Canes win on the road for the first time in the playoffs since the second round in 2021. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina. Adam Pelech and Bo Horvat scored for New York.

Guardians’ Logan Allen strikes out 8, wins MLB debut

CLEVELAND (AP) — Logan Allen struck out eight over six innings in his major league debut and his Cleveland teammates helped him get a 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins. The 24-year-old left-hander was called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game. He gave up a two-out homer to Jon Berti in the third, allowed five hits and walked one. Allen is the third rookie to start a game for the Guardians. Jesús Luzardo had the loss for Miami, and Avisaíl García hit a three-run homer.

Riley, Hardy capture first PGA Tour wins at Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes to give both players their first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic. The pair began the final round three shots back and closed with a 7-under 65 in alternate-shot play to finish with a tournament record total of 30-under 258 at TPC Louisiana. Riley made a 33-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 17th hole. Hardy and Riley were two shots better than Canadians Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor, who closed with a 63, tying the course record in alternate shot.

Tachlowini Gabriyesos runs for refugees at Belgrade Marathon

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tachlowini Gabriyesos fled his native Eritrea and walked the desert to reach Israel when he was just 12 years old. He is now running for other refugees like him to send a message of hope and endurance. Gabriyesos ran a half-marathon race on Sunday at the Belgrade Marathon as part of a U.N. refugee agency team at the event. He finished among the top 10 in just over an hour. The race in Belgrade was the latest stop for the Eritrean runner who lives and trains in Israel. Gabriyesos also competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and was the flag-bearer for the Refugee Olympic Team there.

Heat, Lakers have chance to take 3-1 first-round leads

MIAMI (AP) — Win Game 1, lose Game 2, win Game 3. The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat have followed the same path to 2-1 leads in their respective first-round series. And on Monday night, both will hope to break that win-one-lose-one trend and grab command of their matchups. The seventh-seeded Lakers play host to the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of their Western Conference series. The eighth-seeded Heat play host to the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of that Eastern Conference matchup.

Draymond Green won’t change post-suspension, returns Game 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green fully plans to be suspended again, and had some strong words for the NBA trying to make him an example of suspensions based on past behavior. The Golden State forward is set to return for the Warriors in Sunday’s Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings with his team trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series after serving a one-game suspension during the defending champions’ 114-97 Game 3 victory Thursday night.

Man Utd wins shootout to set up 1st FA Cup final vs Man City

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United beat Brighton 7-6 on penalty kicks at Wembley to set up a first-ever FA Cup final against Manchester City. Victor Lindelof struck the winning spot kick after the semifinal match ended 0-0 through extra time. Solly March had fired over after both United and Brighton had converted their previous six penalties. United will now meet City in the June 3 final. Victory saw United immediately bounce back after being dumped out of the Europa League by Sevilla on Thursday. It also gives Erik ten Hag the chance to win his second trophy this season after already lifting the League Cup. Also Sunday Newcastle routed Tottenham 6-1 in the Premier League and West Ham beat relegation-fighting Bournemouth 4-0.

