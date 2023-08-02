AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:13 a.m. EDT

Framber Valdez throws 16th no-hitter in Astros history in 2-0 victory over Guardians

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Houston Astros history Tuesday night in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Hours after the Astros reacquired ace Justin Verlander from the New York Mets, Valdez allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the fifth inning, but still faced the minimum thanks to a double play in that frame. Gabriel Arias grounded out to start the ninth before Myles Straw lined out to center field. Cam Gallagher then lined out to Jeremy Pena to end it and set off the celebration. Valdez (9-7) raised his arms above his head and then clapped as a huge smile crossed his face. He’s the first left-hander to throw a no-hitter for Houston.

Astros reacquire Justin Verlander from Mets, a deal owner Jim Crane tells AP was an easy decision

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander is headed back to the Houston Astros, who reacquired the three-time Cy Young Award winner from the New York Mets in a trade-deadline blockbuster. The Astros, who are in a tight race with Texas atop the AL West, shipped outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford to New York. Houston owner Jim Crane tells The Associated Press the Mets could send more than $50 million to the Astros to help pay off Verlander’s contract. The 40-year-old pitcher signed an $86.7 million, two-year deal with the Mets in December that includes a vesting option for 2025 at $35 million. The underperforming Mets have dismantled the most expensive roster in major league history. They also dealt Max Scherzer to Texas in a trade announced Sunday.

Iowa St QB Dekkers accused of betting on Cyclones sports, charged with tampering in gambling probe

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is accused of gambling on Cyclones sports events, including a football game, and has been charged with tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. Dekkers is accused of using a phony ID to place wagers totaling $2,799 while underage and as a member of the Cyclones. According to the documents, Dekkers bet on an Iowa State football game against Oklahoma State in 2021, when he was a sophomore backup quarterback. Dekkers did not play in that game. Three other current or former Cyclones athletes are facing the same charge.

Northwestern hires former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate athletic department

Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to lead an investigation into the culture of its athletic department and its anti-hazing procedures following allegations of abusive behavior and racism within the football program and other teams. Lynch served as Attorney General from 2015 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama. Northwestern says she will begin her review immediately. She will seek input from faculty, staff, students and alumni. The school announced no timetable for the investigation but said the results will be made public. Attorneys representing athletes suing Northwestern blasted it as a publicity stunt and questioned whether a previous investigation that led to longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald’s firing was thorough enough.

Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board and gives commissioner his support as Saudi deal talks continue

Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years on tour. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. That’s the first time players have outnumbered independent directors on the board. The decision comes at a crucial time for the PGA Tour and for Monahan. The commissioner never told players he was meeting with Saudi officials to work out a deal over the rival golf league.

The US lacks that 2019 magic at this Women’s World Cup

The United States is clearly not the dominant team that won the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The Americans have advanced to the knockout stage at this edition, but just barely after a 0-0 draw with Portugal in their final group match. With just one win and a pair of draws, the United States fell to second in Group E behind the Netherlands and heads to Melbourne, Australia, in the round of 16. They’ve appeared out of sync in the group games in New Zealand, but still have at least one more match to come together.

Sweden wins Group G at Women’s World Cup to advance to showdown with the United States

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Rebecka Blomqvist’s second-half goal lifted Sweden to a 2-0 win over Argentina on Wednesday. Sweden won Group G and now faces the United States in the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup. Argentina was eliminated. Neither side looked close to scoring for much of the night, but Blomqvist broke the deadlock with a headed goal at the 66th-minute mark to help the blue and yellow finish 3-0 in group play. Late in the match, Gabriela Chavez committed a foul while defending a corner kick. Elin Rubensson converted the penalty kick in stoppage time to seal the victory for Sweden.

France’s Renard, Le Sommer on bench for Women’s World Cup group finale against Panama

SYDNEY (AP) — France stars Wendie Renard and all-time leading scorer Eugénie Le Sommer are not in the starting lineup for the Group F finale against Panama at the Women’s World Cup. Renard and Le Sommer have scored France’s only two goals of the tournament so far, both in a 2-1 win over Brazil. Renard suffered a calf injury in France’s opening match against Jamaica that limited her training over the past week. France could be eliminated if it loses to Panama and Brazil defeats Jamaica, and France loses tiebreakers to Jamaica.

Tigers reach deal with Dodgers, but Detroit LHP Eduardo Rodriguez exercises no-trade clause

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez blocked a deal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, exercising his no-trade clause ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Rodriguez’s contract includes a provision that allows him him to veto trades to 10 teams in every season. Rodriguez can opt out of his $77 million, five-year contract after the season and become a free agent, or he can choose to play out a deal that would pay him $18 million in 2024, $16 million in 2025 and $15 million in 2026.

Verlander going back to Houston highlights flurry of MLB trades ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

CHICAGO (AP) — Ace pitcher Justin Verlander was shipped from the New York Mets to Houston ahead of the trade deadline, returning to the Astros after he helped them win the World Series last year. The retooling Mets acquired minor league outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford in the deal. The major league-leading Atlanta Braves also got some help, acquiring reliever Brad Hand in a trade with the Colorado Rockies. The Toronto Blue Jays added shortstop Paul DeJong from St. Louis, acting quickly after Bo Bichette was sidelined by right knee soreness.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.