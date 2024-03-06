AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:12 a.m. EST

AP mock NFL draft: Bears keep the No. 1 pick, take USC star QB Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears passed up C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young last year because they had Justin Fields. Now, they’ve got a shot at Caleb Williams. They can’t miss another chance at a franchise quarterback. The first edition of the AP’s 2024 mock draft says the Bears keep the top pick and take Williams in a draft projection that has quarterbacks going with the first three picks and five overall in the first round. The AP projects 10 offensive linemen are chosen in the first round, including three among the top 10.

Dartmouth men’s basketball team votes to unionize, though steps remain before forming labor union

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — The Dartmouth men’s basketball team has voted to unionize, taking an unprecedented step toward forming the first-ever labor union for college athletes. In a campus election supervised by the National Labor Relations Board, the players voted 13-2 to join Service Employees International Union Local 560, which already represents some Dartmouth workers. The school can still appeal to the NLRB and the federal courts. That could delay negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement until long after the current members of the basketball team have graduated.

Dean Wade scores 20 in fourth, Cavs rally to stun Celtics and end Boston’s 11-game winning streak

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dean Wade made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, and Cleveland won a replay review in the final second to stun Boston 105-104, ending the NBA-leading Celtics’ winning streak at 11 games. With NFL star Travis Kelce urging on Cleveland’s crowd from a courtside seat, the Cavs overcame a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Wade scored a career-high 23 points and his putback dunk with 19.1 seconds left put the Cavs ahead 105-104. He personally outscored the Celtics 20-17 in the fourth. Cleveland held on when officials overturned foul call on a last-second jumper by Jayson Tatum, who scored 26 points for Boston.

Travis and Jason Kelce attend bobblehead giveaway, cheer on Cavaliers to stunning win over Celtics

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Kelce brothers showed up for their own giveaway. No, Taylor Swift wasn’t with them. Cleveland-born Travis and Jason Kelce were both in attendance Tuesday night as the Cavaliers paid tribute to the NFL stars with a souvenir bobblehead depicting them in Cavs jerseys and holding basketballs. During the first timeout in the opening quarter, the Cavs presented Jason, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday after 13 seasons, with a framed No. 62 jersey. Travis Kelce, a star tight end with Kansas City Chiefs and Swift’s boyfriend, proudly held his brother’s jersey above his head as the crowd roared. Swift is on tour in Singapore.

A’s release renderings of new Las Vegas domed stadium that resembles famous Sydney Opera House

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics and their design teams released renderings Tuesday of the club’s planned $1.5 billion stadium in Las Vegas that show five overlapping layers with a similar look to the famous Sydney Opera House. The A’s hope to move into that 33,000-seat domed stadium in 2028. A glass window beyond the outfield provides an outdoor feel with views of the Las Vegas Strip. Also included is an 18,000-square-foot video board, which would be the largest in Major League Baseball, and layered roof resembling the Sydney Opera House.

FIA confirms whistleblower complaints against president regarding Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas races

The FIA has confirmed its compliance officer has received two complaints “detailing potential allegations involving certain members of its governing body” in seeming reference to recent whistleblower claims against the president of Formula 1’s governing body. The BBC has reported that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly intervened to overturn a penalty given to Fernando Alonso at last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Ben Sulayem also allegedly told officials not to certify the Las Vegas circuit for its race last November. The FIA would not discuss the complaint.

Edey helps rally No. 3 Purdue to 77-71 win at No. 12 Illinois to clinch outright Big Ten title

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Zach Edey had 28 points and eight rebounds as No. 3 Purdue rallied in the second half to beat No. 12 Illinois 77-71, becoming the first team in 17 years to win consecutive outright Big Ten regular-season championships. Fletcher Loyer added 16 points for the Boilermakers, who had already clinched at least a share of their second straight conference title with Saturday night’s victory over Michigan State. The previous Big Ten team to win back-to-back outright regular-season crowns was Ohio State in 2006 and 2007. Braden Smith had 13 points and six assists for Purdue, which improved to 7-0 against ranked opponents this season. Loyer hit a 3-pointer with 3:08 left that put Purdue ahead for good, 67-66. Marcus Domask led second-place Illinois with 20 points.

Last year’s free agent frenzy offers both hope and caution for NFL teams

NFL teams are set to dole out billions in free agent contracts in the coming weeks as teams around the league hope that bold moves in March will pay off with wins on the field once the season starts. But in a league with a sharp aging curve and specific systems that don’t suit all players those dollars spent don’t guarantee success. According to the Spotrac website, NFL teams handed out more than $3.3 billion in contracts last offseason with nearly half of that money fully guaranteed at signing. The six biggest spenders last offseason all missed the postseason.

Spanish prosecutors accuse Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti of alleged tax fraud

MADRID (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors have accused Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti of alleged tax fraud during his first stint at the club, claiming he used shell companies to hide parts of his income. Prosecutors say in a statement that they are accusing Ancelotti of two accounts of tax fraud that would be punishable with four years and nine months of prison. They accuse the Italian coach of having defrauded 1 million euros in 2014 and 2015.

Verlander, Gray and Giolito all in question for opening day after injuries hit starting pitchers

Three big-name starting pitchers are dealing with injuries that could cause them to miss the beginning of the regular season — and potentially more. Houston’s Justin Verlander, St. Louis’ Sonny Gray and Boston’s Lucas Giolito are all ailing at spring training. Verlander will start the season on the injured list after being slowed by inflammation in his shoulder. Gray has a hamstring strain that caused him to leave his Grapefruit League start on Monday. And Giolito reported discomfort in his pitching elbow following a start last week when he was roughed up.

