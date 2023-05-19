AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:11 p.m. EDT

Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87

CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL legend, actor and social activist Jim Brown has died at the age of 87. Brown shattered records during a relatively short NFL career, leading the Cleveland Browns to their last championship in 1964 — and retired in his prime to become an actor. Brown appeared in more than 30 films, including “The Dirty Dozen” and “Any Given Sunday.” Brown was also a prominent leader in the Black power movement of the 1960s and dedicated much of his life to social causes.

The sports world reacts to the announcement that Jim Brown, an NFL star, social activist and actor, has died at the age of 87.

PGA Live Updates | Corey Conners surges ahead in rain at PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Whoa, Canada! Corey Conners is the first player to reach 6-under par at Oak Hill in the PGA Championship. The Canadian currently has a two-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland. The wind isn’t as strong as expected. The surprise is passing showers that have led to umbrellas coming out. Only 11 players remain under par and three of them are Canadians. The others are Taylor Pendrith and Adam Svensson. Maybe it’s a home game. The Canadian border is about 90 miles away. Bryson DeChambeau had a double bogey on No. 6 and is 3 over for the day.

Tkachuk ends 6th-longest game in NHL history, Panthers outlast Hurricanes 3-2 in 4th OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk beat Frederik Andersen in the final seconds of the fourth overtime to lift the Florida Panthers past the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 early Friday to open their Eastern Conference final series. Tkachuk took a feed from Sam Bennett after Florida had won a battle for the puck as Carolina tried to clear the puck. He then whipped a shot from the right circle past Andersen with 12.7 seconds left for the winner. It marked the longest game in history for either team, as well as the sixth-longest game in NHL history.

Murray’s big fourth quarter propels Nuggets past Lakers 108-103 for 2-0 lead in West finals

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, propelling the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Nikola Jokic had another triple-double for the Nuggets, who have never been this close to reaching the NBA Finals before. Game 3 is Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena, where LeBron James and the Lakers are 8-0 in the playoffs. The Nuggets have lost to the Lakers all three times they’ve advanced to the Western Conference Finals in 1985, 2009 and 2020 in the NBA bubble.

Column: A city fights back against the ol’ arena flimflam

Congratulations are in order for the good people of Tempe, Arizona. They might’ve cost themselves an NHL team, but that was a small price to pay to hang on to their wallets. In a rare setback for billionaire owners and their endless scams to get the public to build them new places to play, the Phoenix suburb decisively turned back a $2.3 billion proposal that included a new arena for the Arizona Coyotes. This one was a stunner for the NHL and the Coyotes, who are likely headed to a new city in their endless quest for a new arena.

Eastern Conference finals coaching matchup as intriguing as the action on court

BOSTON (AP) — As much as this latest Eastern Conference finals pairing between the Heat and Celtics is a matchup that will lean heavily on stars like Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum, Game 1 proved it also will be a clash of Boston’s rookie coach Joe Mazzulla and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra. Mazzulla is trying to find ways to motivate a team with championship expectations. Spoelstra knows that position all too well and is proving this postseason how good he is at getting the best out of his players.

Brittney Griner set for first WNBA game since detainment in Russia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury visit the Los Angeles Sparks as part of a four-game slate on the first day of the WNBA season. It’s the first regular-season game for Griner since she was detained in Russia on drug-related charges. The 32-year-old center was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February 2022 after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She returned to the U.S. in December after she was part of a high-profile prisoner swap.

Simona Halep faces 2nd doping charge over biological passport; had failed drug test at US Open

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been accused of a second doping offense by the International Tennis Integrity Agency. The ITIA said the new charge announced Friday is separate from the provisional suspension Halep received last year after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The charge involves Halep’s Athlete Biological Passport, which provides a baseline reading of substances in an athlete’s body. Halep is a 31-year-old from Romania who reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2017. She won Wimbledon in 2019 by beating Serena Williams in the final. Halep says she is a “victim of contamination.”

Analysis: Rafael Nadal might never play again; he also might surprise us and win something

Rafael Nadal’s superlative tennis career will be admired for achievements such as 22 Grand Slam titles and a record 14 French Open championships. No matter when it comes to a close. No one really knows for sure when that will be. Nadal said Thursday he will not be able to compete at Roland Garros, where play begins later this month. He is going to take some time off to let his injured hip and his mind rest and heal. The 36-year-old expects 2024 to be his final year as a pro tennis player. But he does not want it to amount to a farewell tour. He wants to be able to win.

