AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:11 a.m. EDT

Jim Brown Appreciation: Remembering Hall of Fame running back’s lasting impact on and off field

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jim Brown was both extraordinary and extraordinarily complicated. One man. Many versions. His greatness on the football field is beyond reproach. For generations, Brown, who died Thursday night peacefully at his home in Los Angeles, has long been the standard of excellence for running backs, a freakish blend of brute power and blazing speed who in many ways changed the NFL forever. But Brown, who retired to pursue a film career, was also a civil rights pioneer whose image was tarnished by accusations of domestic violence against women.

Jimmy Butler scores 27, Miami beats Boston 111-105 to take 2-0 lead in East finals

BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, hitting a pair of buckets to give the Heat the lead after they erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit and Miami beat Boston 111-105 to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Bam Adebayo had 22 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists, and Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 25 points for eighth-seeded Miami, which won twice in Boston to earn a chance to complete the sweep at home. Game 3 is Sunday. Jayson Tatum had 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for Boston. But the Celtics star went 0 for 3 with two turnovers in the fourth quarter, when Boston blew an 89-77 lead.

‘A day of joy’: Brittney Griner makes WNBA season debut after being jailed in Russia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Griner had 18 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots for the Phoenix Mercury in her first WNBA regular-season game since being jailed in Russia. The Los Angeles Sparks won 94-71 in the teams’ opener. Griner was back in action after being detained in Russia on drug-related charges. The 32-year-old center was arrested a Moscow airport in February 2022 after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She returned to the U.S. in December as part of a high-profile prisoner swap. Griner hugged Vice President Kamala Harris as she left the court before the game.

Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87

CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL legend, actor and social activist Jim Brown has died at the age of 87. Brown shattered records during a relatively short NFL career, leading the Cleveland Browns to their last championship in 1964 — and retired in his prime to become an actor. Brown appeared in more than 30 films, including “The Dirty Dozen” and “Any Given Sunday.” Brown was also a prominent leader in the Black power movement of the 1960s and dedicated much of his life to social causes. He also had notable off-the-field transgressions, including allegations of violence against women.

Howden scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Stars 4-3 in Game 1 of West final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brett Howden scored from behind the net off Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger 1:35 into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory in Game 1 of their Western Conference final. Jamie Benn forced the extra time when he scored on a 6-on-5 with 1:59 left in regulation. William Karlsson scored two goals for Vegas. Teddy Blueger also scored a goal, Zach Whitecloud had two assists and Adin Hill stopped 33 shots. Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson each had a goal and an assist for Stars. Joe Pavelski recorded two assists, and Oettinger made 33 saves. Game 2 is Sunday in Las Vegas.

Scheffler tied for lead in PGA as Oak Hill delivers a new challenge

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is part of a three-way tie for the lead going into the weekend at the PGA Championship. Oak Hill over two days has provided a little of everything — freezing temperatures, warm wind and rain. It also has unlimited possibilities on the weekend. Nine players are under par. Eighteen players are separated by five shots. Bryson DeChambeau is two back. Brooks Koepka ran off birdies on rain-softened greens for a 66 to get within three. Rory McIlroy was stunned to be only five behind the way he’s hitting the ball. Rain is in the forecast for Saturday.

Reactions to the death of Jim Brown, NFL star, social activist and actor

The sports world reacts to the announcement that Jim Brown, an NFL star, social activist and actor, has died at the age of 87.

Lakers looking for boost after falling behind Denver in conference finals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ late-season transformation is one of this NBA season’s best stories, but LeBron James and his teammates finally appear to be running out of steam in the Western Conference finals. After looking weary and mistake-prone in Denver during their first back-to-back losses in over two months, the Lakers face a must-win Game 3. Los Angeles has been on a prolonged roll ever since the trade deadline, going 27-12 while surging into the playoff picture, winning a play-in game and knocking out two higher-seeded opponents. That roll has finally been slowed by Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the respect-hungry Nuggets.

Mage faces a tough challenge in Preakness in pursuit of win in second Triple Crown race

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mage’s path through Triple Crown season is not an easy one. The Kentucky Derby winner opened as the favorite for the Preakness on Saturday. But Mage will have to beat Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure and others to become the first horse to win the first two Triple Crown races since Justify in 2018. The race changed early Friday when top contender First Mission was scratched. The result will depend on how Mage handles the two-week turnaround, what pace develops and whether jockey Javier Castellano can set up another winning trip down the stretch.

Francisco Mejía has sac fly in 8th, major league-leading Rays beat Brewers 1-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Francisco Mejía had an eighth-inning sacrifice fly and the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Friday night. Luke Raley was hit by a pitch from Peter Strzelecki (2-3) leading off the eighth. Raley stole second, went to third on catcher William Contreras’ throwing error and came home on Mejía’s fly to left. Jason Adam (1-1) struck out Willy Adames to end the eighth with Owen Miller on third. Peter Fairbanks worked the ninth for his fourth save, stranding a runner at third. Tampa Bay (33-13), coming off a 4-6 trip, improved to 20-3 at home.

