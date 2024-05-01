AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:09 p.m. EDT

Füllkrug fires Dortmund to 1-0 win over Mbappé’s PSG in Champions League semifinal first leg

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Niclas Füllkrug scored and Borussia Dortmund earned a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck sent a long pass over the top for Füllkrug to control brilliantly with his first touch before scoring with his next in the 36th minute. It gives Dortmund a narrow advantage before the teams play again in the second leg in Paris next Tuesday when the French champion will need to overturn the result if it’s going to capture Europe’s biggest prize before Kylian Mbappé leaves the club. The winner of the two-leg tie will play either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the final on June 1.

Brewers’ Uribe suspended 6 games for brawl, Peralta 5 and Murphy 2 while Rays’ Siri penalized 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee reliever Abner Uribe was suspended for six games and starter Freddy Peralta for five for their roles in a brawl during a Brewers’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay outfielder Jose Siri was suspended for three games, a penalty later cut to two, and Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy for two by Mike Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations. All four also were fined. Murphy started his suspension, when associate manager Rickie Weeks led the team against the Rays, and Siri also began his penalty.

UConn, Kentucky among those with big changes through transfers in college basketball’s portal window

Two-time reigning national champion UConn is among the teams that have dramatically changed their rosters with transfers during college basketball’s open portal window. The deadline for players to enter their names into the portal to signal their intent to change programs is late Wednesday. The Huskies could lose all five starters from their second straight NCAA championship team. But coach Dan Hurley has added former Michigan center Tarris Reed and Saint Mary’s guard Aidan Mahaney as replacements. Other teams facing significant changes include marquee names like Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and Arkansas.

Caitlin Clark attendance boon: Some WNBA teams look for bigger arenas when the Fever come to town

WNBA teams have started experiencing the Caitlin Clark effect and the top overall draft pick hasn’t even played her first game. To capitalize on Clark’s popularity, the Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics have moved games against the Indiana Fever to bigger arenas. When Clark played road games in college last season at Iowa, they were either sellouts or set attendance records at every single one. The two-time reigning WNBA champion Aces relocated their game on May 25 from the 12,000-seat Michelob Ultra Arena to the 18,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. The Mystics game against Indiana on June 7 will be played at Capital One Arena — Washington’s former home.

What are the most unforgettable Kentucky Derby races over 149 years? We picked 10

This is the 150th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby. Aristides won the first edition by two lengths in 1875 when the race was run at 1 1/2 miles. In 1896, the distance was changed to 1 1/4 miles where it remains. Among the milestones at the Derby is the first filly to win, Regret in 1915. Secretariat became the first winner to run under 2 minutes in 1973. The race has been run annually since it began. Twice it was rescheduled in the same year, the first due to World War II in 1945 and the second because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Caitlin Clark’s presence draws comparisons to two Birds as Indiana Fever contemplate playoff run

Indiana Fever general manager Lin Dunn started media day being asked to compare Caitlin Clark to two Birds — Sue, who Dunn took as the WNBA”s top overall draft pick in 2002, and Larry, who turned the Boston Celtics into an immediate title contender. Dunn is pleading for patience when it comes to Indiana’s hot-shot rookie. Indiana’s first goal, Dunn insists, is ending a seven-year playoff drought. Then, perhaps, the championship quest — and the comparisons — can become more realistic.

National 3-point shooting leader Koby Brea becomes the 5th transfer this week to land at Kentucky

Koby Brea, who led the nation in 3-point shooting for Dayton, has announced he will play his final season at Kentucky. He is the fifth player this week and sixth overall to sign with the Wildcats from the transfer portal. Brea shot a Division I-leading 49.8% on 3-pointers for Dayton and will have one season of eligibility with Kentucky. American Athletic Conference co-player of the year Johnell Davis of Florida Atlantic has been added to new coach John Calipari’s roster at Arkansas. Washington 7-foot-1 center Braxton Meah has transferred to Nebraska.

Alcaraz loses to Rublev in Madrid Open quarterfinals. Sinner withdraws with hip injury

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz’s bid to win a third straight Madrid Open title has ended with a three-set loss to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. The second-seeded Spaniard lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Caja Magica center court. Alcaraz says he plans to play in Rome to continue his preparation for the French Open later this month. Top-seeded Jannik Sinner withdrew because of a hip injury. In the women’s draw, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka defeated 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva to set up a semifinal match against Elena Rybakina who saved two match points en route to a three-set win over Yulia Putintseva.

Mike Trout’s sublime talent defined his first decade in baseball. Injuries are the story now

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout still might be the greatest baseball player produced by his generation, but the torn meniscus in his left knee is his fourth major injury in the past four seasons. Injuries have drained months of joy from a player whose passion for his sport radiated from his every move on the diamond. Since the start of the 2021 season, Trout has played in 266 games. The Angels’ meeting with Philadelphia on Wednesday will be the 251st game he has missed in that stretch. The 32-year-old outfielder has no idea how his current knee injury happened.

Lawmakers want the Chiefs and Royals to come to Kansas, but a stadium plan fizzled

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some Kansas lawmakers see a chance to lure Kansas City’s two biggest professional sports teams across the Missouri border. But an effort to help the Super Bowl champion Chiefs and Major League Baseball’s Royals finance new stadiums in Kansas fizzed. Kansas legislators worried about how it might look to taxpayers. Members of the Republican-controlled Legislature pushed a bill Tuesday that would have allowed Kansas officials to authorize at least $1 billion in bonds to cover the entire cost of building each new stadium. GOP leaders, however, didn’t bring it up for a vote before lawmakers adjourned their annual session early Wednesday.

