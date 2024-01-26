AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:09 a.m. EST

Raheem Morris hired as head coach by Atlanta Falcons, who pass on Bill Belichick

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their new head coach after an exhaustive search that included six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick. Morris is a familiar name in Atlanta, having served as the Falcons’ interim head coach for the final 11 games of the 2020 season after the firing of Dan Quinn. He previously coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons. The Falcons interviewed 14 candidates to replace Arthur Smith, who was fired after three straight 7-10 seasons. They settled on Morris, who has a record of 21-38 as a head coach.

It’s Mahomes vs. Jackson for the first time in the playoffs. And there’s a Super Bowl spot at stake

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson is one star AFC quarterback whom Patrick Mahomes has never run into in the postseason. Jackson could match Mahomes this season with his second MVP award. But he’s only now making his first appearance in the AFC championship game. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in it for the sixth straight year. They’ll take on Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. The Ravens have the NFL’s best record this season. It’s a fascinating matchup made even more so by the presence of Mahomes and Jackson.

49ers look to avenge NFC title game losses. Lions seek 1st Super Bowl appearance

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have been waiting a year to get back to the NFC championship game after last season’s disappointing loss. The wait for the Detroit Lions and their fans has been far longer. The success-starved franchise is one step away from their first Super Bowl appearance. Either the Niners will avenge title game losses the past two seasons or the Lions will win in their first appearance on this stage in 32 years when the teams meet in the NFC championship game Sunday.

Jackson, McCaffrey and Prescott are finalists for the AP 2023 NFL MVP and offensive player awards

Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey and Dak Prescott are finalists for The Associated Press 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 8. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began. The Cleveland Browns have finalists in four categories: Myles Garrett for Defensive Player of the Year; Kevin Stefanski for Coach of the Year; Joe Flacco for Comeback Player of the Year and Jim Schwartz for Assistant Coach of the Year.

Shiffrin gets up after losing control and crashing while landing a jump in a World Cup downhill

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has crashed into the safety nets after losing control while landing a jump during a World Cup downhill. Shiffrin’s arms were flailing as she landed in a patch of soft snow on the upper portion of the Olympia delle Tofane course in Cortina, Italy. The American slammed into the net at high speed and rebounded back onto the snow. Medics tended to Shiffrin immediately and she eventually got up and limped away for more care. Shiffrin has a record 95 World Cup wins.

Jannik Sinner ends 10-time champion Novak Djokovic’s unbeaten streak in Australian Open semifinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner has upset Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open to end the 10-time champion’s long unbeaten record in semifinals at Melbourne Park. Sinner broke Djokovic’s serve twice in each of the first two sets and missed a match point in the third before securing a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory that earned him a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time. Djokovic’s bid for a record-extending 25th major title will have to wait. He hadn’t lost a match at Melbourne Park since 2018 and was on a 33-match winning streak at the season’s first major. Sinner was playing just his second semifinal at a Grand Slam. He lost his first in straight sets to Djokovic last year at Wimbledon.

Jurgen Klopp announces he will step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp has announced he will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season. Klopp has led Liverpool to a Champions League title and Premier League championship in his tenure after being hired in October 2015. He made the shock announcement Friday that he will resign at the end of season, saying he is “running out of energy.”

Panthers agree to terms with Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales to become their next head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales to become their new head coach Thursday in hopes that he can end a six-year playoff drought. The Panthers are 31-68 since 2018, tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in the league during that span. Canales becomes the seventh head coach to lead the Panthers since owner David Tepper took over in 2018. He inherits a team that went 2-15 last season and does not have a first-round draft pick in 2024. The 42-year-old Canales has spent only one season as an NFL coordinator.

LeBron James makes NBA All-Star team for record 20th time, Kevin Durant for 14th time

LeBron James joined yet another exclusive club, and he’ll have plenty of familiar faces alongside him at the NBA All-Star Game. James is an All-Star — and an All-Star starter — for the 20th time, with the league unveiling the results of this season’s starter balloting on Thursday night. James is the first 20-time All-Star in NBA history. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose career scoring record was broken by James last season, was a 19-time selection. This year’s game is Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. The other starters are Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Western Conference and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard in the East.

The rise, fall and rise again of Jim Harbaugh shows how quickly college coaches go from hot to not

College football has always been a what-have-you-done-lately business, but these days — fueled by nonstop hot-seat coverage and constant social-media scrutiny —- a coach’s stock rises and falls like a roller coaster. When Jim Harbaugh took a pay cut from Michigan after the 2020 season, getting another chance to be an NFL head coach seemed like a long shot for him. Now, coming off a national championship, he has landed one of the best NFL jobs available. It is doubtful Kalen DeBoer would have even been considered as a replacement for Nick Saban a year ago. Now he’s the Alabama coach.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.