AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:08 p.m. EST

Bears fire coach Matt Eberflus with free-falling team last in NFC North

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Eberflus has been fired by the Chicago Bears, one day after botching a timeout in a loss to Detroit. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will serve as interim coach, the Bears said in a statement. Eberflus was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears, who fell to 4-8 with their sixth straight loss on Thursday. The Bears began the season eyeing a playoff spot following an offensive overhaul but are now last in the NFC North. Eberflus’ 14-31 record in 2 1/2 seasons ranks among the worst in the history of the founding NFL franchise.

Taylor Swift spends Black Friday amid sea of red as boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs face the Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift is spending Black Friday amid a sea of red to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs as they play the Las Vegas Raiders in a chilly matinee at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift has the Thanksgiving weekend off from her Eras Tour before it wraps with three shows in Vancouver beginning Dec. 6. Earlier in the day, Target stores across the country began selling an exclusive book devoted to the Eras Tour along with a bonus edition of her “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” that it said would only be available in stores on Black Friday.

Shedeur Sanders wins Unitas award, then goes on to break Colorado’s single-season passing mark

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders set Colorado’s all-time single-season passing record, surpassing Koy Detmer’s 28-year-old mark. The senior quarterback came in needing 40 yards to surpass Detmer’s record of 3,527 yards. He got there by hitting LaJohntay Wester for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State. Sanders finished with 438 yards in a 52-0 win to close out the regular season with 3,926 yards passing. Sanders also added five TD passes against the Cowboys to increase his total to a school-best 35 for the season.

College sports reform could advance in GOP-controlled Congress, with Sen. Ted Cruz as NCAA ally

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NCAA’s yearslong efforts to get lawmakers to address myriad problems in college sports could pay off in the new, Republican-controlled Congress. GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is set to take over as chair of the powerful Commerce Committee. He says a college sports bill will be a top priority, accusing Democrats of dragging their feet on needed reforms. But he still needs Democratic support for any bill to pass the necessary 60-vote threshold in the Senate, and that means some compromise with lawmakers who are more concerned about athlete welfare than giving the NCAA more authority.

Tommy Edman agrees to $74 million, 5-year contract with Dodgers after helping win World Series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Edman and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $74 million, five-year contract. His new deal contains a team option for 2030. The agreement supersedes a $16.5 million, two-year contract he agreed to with St. Louis in February that had called for a $9.5 million salary in 2025. Edman was acquired from the Cardinals on July 29 as part of a three-team trade that included the Chicago White Sox. He hit .237 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 37 games and was MVP of the NL Championship Series, hitting .407 with 11 RBIs.

Matt Eberflus runs out of time in Chicago after botching a timeout: Analysis

Matt Eberflus ran out of time in Chicago after botching a timeout while a national audience watched on Thanksgiving. The clock is ticking on Brian Daboll in New York. Mike McDaniel isn’t on the hot seat but Miami won’t go anywhere if the Dolphins can’t win in the cold. Eberflus’ mistake was so egregious it wasn’t a surprise the Bears made a coaching change on Friday. The third-year coach’s massive blunder overshadowed an impressive second-half performance by Caleb Williams after the rookie No. 1 pick rallied the Bears into position to potentially upset Detroit. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown was promoted to interim coach after Eberflus was fired.

Missing ingredient: Horns and Aggies renew storied and bitter rivalry after more than a decade

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Ricky Williams won the Heisman Trophy and set the NCAA’s all-time rushing record during an illustrious career with the Texas Longhorns. Another highlight? Getting three wins over Texas A&M in four seasons. “It’s been a missing ingredient for Texas for a long time,” he told The Associated Press this week. And he’s thrilled that the rivalry _ one of college football’s greatest _ has been reborn. Split for more than a decade, Texas-Texas A&M returns Saturday, bringing a back a brother-against-brother grudge match that stretches back to the 1890s.

Coach Deion Sanders says No. 23 Colorado’s best players will play in bowl game

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders says he’ll play in his team’s bowl game, while his dad says he’s planning on CU’s Heisman favorite, Travis Hunter, being there, too. If both show up, it would come at some risk and would largely run counter to what dozens of NFL hopefuls have done in recent years, now that the College Football Playoff has become the only postseason event with a real title at stake. Sanders says he knows he and Hunter need to show up, because if they don’t, many on CU could follow suit.

F1 focus shifts in Qatar as McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull fight for constructors’ title

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Max Verstappen won big in Las Vegas with his fourth world title but the fight for Formula 1’s biggest cash prize is hotting up this week in Qatar. The lucrative constructors’ championship is still wide open as Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari battle for the title. The contest for teams is typically worth around $140 million to the winner although the precise payout depends on variables. A sprint race Saturday means extra points are on offer. McLaren’s Lando Norris beat Mercedes’ George Russell by just .063 of a second to take pole position Friday for the Saturday sprint race.

Halep dismayed at how Swiatek’s doping case was handled compared to her own

The former Wimbledon and French Open tennis champion Simona Halep has expressed dismay at the way Iga Swiatek’s doping case was handled compared to her own. Halep said there had been severe differences in how their cases were treated by tennis authorities. Halep says, “I sit and try to understand but it is really impossible for me to understand something like this.” The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced on Thursday that the five-time major champion Swiatek accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, a heart medication known as TMZ. Halep received a four-year suspension after testing positive for the banned drug Roxadustat at the 2022 U.S. Open.

