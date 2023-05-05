AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:07 p.m. EDT

19 horses to tangle in wide-open 149th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The cast of characters for the 149th Kentucky Derby was rewritten in the days leading up to Saturday’s race. What didn’t change is Forte is the early 3-1 favorite in a seemingly wide-open field of 19 horses. Four horses were scratched and three moved into the field. A crowd of about 150,000 is expected to jam Churchill Downs to wager and watch the 1 1/4-mile Derby. Todd Pletcher trains Forte, and two other horses. Brad Cox has a leading four entries, including early 8-1 third choice Angel of Empire. Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

After Rich Strike, Derby long shots could get 2nd look

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rich Strike’s stunning upset victory in last year’s Kentucky Derby as a nearly 81-1 long shot provided the race’s second big odds winner in four years. Country House came through in 2019 as a 59-1 choice, though he was elevated to winner after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference. They overcame long odds nonetheless, a warning not to look past that large number of entrants who have big odds ranging from 30-1 to 50-1.

Column: Stench of death hangs over the Kentucky Derby

AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry says the stench of death hangs over this year’s Kentucky Derby and its magnificent athletes. Four horses perished in the past week at Churchill Downs. That raises troubling questions about the sport of kings ahead of the 149th run for the roses. Newberry asks: If this can happen at the world’s most famous track, how safe can the sport be? And what is the interest in making changes to protect the horses?

Heat, Lakers head home, seek 2-1 leads over Knicks, Warriors

MIAMI (AP) — Miami and New York are wondering who will be able to play. Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers are wondering which team will land the next punch. A pair of Game 3s await as the NBA’s conference semifinals continue Saturday. The Knicks visit the Heat. The Warriors visit the Lakers. Both series are knotted at a game apiece. Both have followed the same script. The road team stole home-court advantage by winning Game 1. Those victories went to Miami and the Lakers. The home team then answered with wins in Game 2 to even the series.

No place like road: Visiting teams thriving in NHL playoffs

The road is the place to be so far in the NHL playoffs. Visiting teams have matched their best start in league history with 34 wins in the first 56 games. That .607 winning percentage is by far the highest of any playoff year since 1966, not counting 2020 when games were played at neutral sites with no fans. Theories on the road success range from better preparation and more depth to the amount of parity around the league. Home-ice advantage still has its benefits because of crowd noise and matchups.

Oilers-Knights the lone NHL playoff game on Saturday night

Edmonton at Vegas is the only game on the NHL schedule Saturday in the second round of the playoffs. Game 2 of the series was moved back from Friday during a crowded weekend of sports all over North America. Edmonton has gotten outstanding play from Leon Draisaitl but needs more from everyone else in order to even things up against Vegas.

Will gambling case at Alabama ripple across college sports?

Alabama fired its baseball coach in what appears to be the first gambling-related scandal in college sports since a Supreme Court decision paved the way for state to legalize wagering five years ago. The NCAA still prohibits athletes and athletic department employees from gambling. And college conferences and schools have been monitoring for improprieties even before legal wagering became widespread. Is this an ominous sign for college sports or an example of the benefits of regulation?

Messi apologizes to PSG for unapproved Saudi Arabia trip

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has apologized to Paris Saint-Germain and his teammates for going to Saudi Arabia on an unauthorized trip that resulted in his suspension. Messi posted a short video on Instagram to ask for forgiveness and chalk up the controversy to a scheduling misunderstanding. The 35-year-old Messi says he thought the team had Monday off. Messi missed practice on Monday while he was on a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia. A day later, the French club announced it suspended the World Cup winner. French media say the suspension is for two weeks. Messi will miss two of PSG’s remaining five games.

Saleh says Rodgers has ‘a fire’ in his eyes to win with Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh says he was never worried about whether Aaron Rodgers would be present for the New York Jets’ voluntary practices. The coach expected the quarterback would want to get acclimated to his playmakers and that has been the case so far. Saleh also knows Rodgers wants to win with the Jets. He says he can feel it in Rodgers’ voice and see a fire in his eyes. Saleh also dispelled the notion Rodgers had a list of demands of players he wanted to join him with the Jets calling that a silly narrative.

Frankie Muniz of ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ out front in racing

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Frankie Muniz has long been known for his starring role on the Fox sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle.” But these days, the 37-year-old actor-turned race car driving is finding himself up front. Muniz is leading the ARCA Series, one of the lower rungs on the NASCAR feeder system, through the first three races in his first full season. His goal is to reach the Cup Series eventually, but he harbors no misconceptions about just how difficult it will be to climb that ladder. The next step in his crash course in stock car racing comes Saturday when the series races at Kansas Speedway.

